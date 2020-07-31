See More Speed Reads
'it doesn't matter'
Fauci shoots down 'flawed' hydroxychloroquine study: 'You can peer review something that's a bad study'

2:39 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is once again reiterating that hydroxychloroquine has not been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, testified before Congress on Friday and told lawmakers that the "overwhelming cumulative evidence" indicates that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that President Trump has promoted, has "no therapeutic efficacy" against the novel coronavirus. He was questioned by one lawmaker about this, with Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) bringing up a Henry Ford Health System study suggesting it reduces the death rate among coronavirus patients. Fauci quickly shot this down, though, explaining that this study he's citing had "a number of issues."

"That study is a flawed study," Fauci said. "...It is not a randomized, placebo-controlled trial."

When Luetkemeyer challenged Fauci on this, noting that the study was peer reviewed, Fauci laughed and shot back, "It doesn't matter. You can peer review something that's a bad study." Fauci went on to emphasize that no randomized, placebo-controlled trial has "shown any efficacy for hydroxychloroquine," though he added that he'll be "the first one" to promote such a study that does.

"I just have to go with the data," Fauci added. "I don't have any horse in the game one way or the other."

Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment and even said he was taking it himself at one point, and earlier this week, he tweeted out a video promoting hydroxychloroquine that was ultimately removed from Twitter due to misinformation. Fauci subsequently reminded GMA that studies have indicated hydroxychloroquine is "not effective in coronavirus disease." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
St. Louis Cardinals are now the 3rd MLB team with positive COVID-19 tests

12:55 p.m.
Tyler O'Neill #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-RBI double against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 22, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

An MLB game is off once again after positive coronavirus tests.

On Friday, a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed after Cardinals employees tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN and The Associated Press report.

"We are supportive of Major League Baseball's decision to postpone today's game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow," Brewers President David Stearns said on Friday, per USA Today. "The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities."

This comes days after a Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak prompted the MLB's first game cancellation related to COVID-19, with the Marlins' season subsequently being put on hold. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, though no players have, CNN reports.

But as ESPN notes, the Cardinals' COVID-19 tests are the "first positive tests the sport has seen outside of the East Coast," and with the 2020 season having barely begun, according to The Washington Post, "six teams, or 20 percent of the league, will sit idle Friday due to coronavirus-related postponements." Brendan Morrow

'You're putting words in my mouth'
Jim Jordan tries and fails to get Fauci to say protesters should be arrested for gathering during pandemic

12:45 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to make it clear he's got nothing to do with the justice system.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared before Congress on Friday for a hearing on the federal government's coronavirus response. That's where Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who's been skeptical of restrictions meant to stem the virus' spread, tried to get Fauci to distinguish between protests against racism in the U.S. and bans on businesses reopening amid the pandemic.

Because science indicates crowds exacerbate the spread of coronavirus, Jordan asked Fauci on Friday if the government "should limit the protests." "I'm not in a position to determine what the government should do in a forceful way," Fauci responded. So Jordan kept pressing: "The government is stopping people from going to church," claiming that's something "the five liberals" on the Supreme Court had decided. But Fauci continued holding out, saying he does not "judge one crowd versus another crowd" and would not "opine on who should get arrested or not. That's not my position."

Jordan then went so far as to claim Fauci had said "protests increase the spread" of coronavirus. "I said crowds, I didn't say specifically, I didn't say protests or anything, " Fauci firmly responded. "You're putting words in my mouth," Fauci continued before saying he had no data showing the nationwide protests had spread the virus. Watch the whole exchange below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Black Is King is a beautiful self-own by Disney

12:37 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Beyoncé is making Disney look bad. Not because there is anything wrong with her second visual album, Black Is King, which debuted on Disney+ on Friday — actually, quite the opposite. Using the music from The Gift, her tie-in soundtrack to 2019's photorealistic remake of The Lion King, Beyoncé re-centers the story of a young ruler who goes astray before reconnecting with his roots as an unmistakably African story, one that blows both of Disney's previous attempts out of the water.

While Disney has represented every continent by this point, it's pretty telling that its most famous film set in Africa is about animals rather than people. Making matters worse, the original 1994 Lion King failed to highlight Black or African artists, relying instead on music and lyrics by Tim Rice and Elton John and a score by German Hans Zimmer. As Vulture notes, outside of the Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata" and "The Circle of Life," "the music of The Lion King failed to evoke Africa." 2019's The Lion King made minor improvements, including more diverse voice actors and booting the racist hyenas, but it still had a white director and, with its conception of "Africa" still equating to "singing warthogs," failed to substantively represent a culturally and geographically diverse part of the world.

Black Is King, which is dedicated to Beyoncé's son, reclaims The Lion King as an almost elemental story about the legacy of Africa, where Simba's birthright is his shared heritage of the continent ("you're the key to the kingdom"). To tell the story, Beyoncé collaborated with directors like British-Nigerian artist Jenn Nkiru and New York-based Ghanaian artist Blitz Bazawule, and brought in singers and rappers from Nigeria, South Africa, and Cameroon, as well as the United States. There are lyrics in Bambara, Zulu, Xhosa, and Swahili and at certain points, it seems to pull inspiration from great African directors like Mauritania's Med Hondo and Senegal's Djibril Diop Mambéty.

Black Is King isn't above criticism itself: As The Atlantic has written, Beyoncé "bafflingly omits East African voices, despite The Lion King's deep debt to that region." Some have also bristled at the way Black Is King portrays Africa; the use of "face and body paintings, feathers, and animal fur … perhaps a little naively missed the pulse of how many young, urban Africans ... want to see themselves," Moky Makura writes for CNN.

Still, Black Is King is a gorgeous celebration of Africa, and one made even sharper by its presence on Disney+ — where it can easily be watched beside its far inferior source material. Jeva Lange

Opinion
France needs actual champagne socialism

11:31 a.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Aux armes, citoyens! With restaurants and nightclubs closed earlier in the year and large parties, wedding receptions, and luxury stadium boxes still on hold due to lockdown measures in many parts of the world, global champagne sales have had a terrible year. According to the Associated Press, sales have declined by more than 100 million bottles.

This year’s drop in sales follows several years of bad grape harvests in France — the result of droughts, excessive heat, and early frosts — and President Trump’s inexplicable imposition of tariffs on French wine imports to the United States. The situation is so grim that the French government agreed months ago to waive payroll taxes for winemakers and has even paid producers in Alsace and other regions to distill excess stock into ethanol for hand sanitizer.

This is not going to happen in Champagne. As Anselme Selosse of Champagne Jacques Selosse has put it, it would be "an insult to nature" if the region's famous grapes were converted into rubbing alcohol. Some in the industry have suggested that champagne needs to be rebranded as something that customers do not necessarily associate with important occasions or large group settings. Others, including Selosse, have even suggested that production in the region could shift toward still white or even red wines.

There is a much better and far more obvious solution to this problem, though: literal champagne socialism. The French government should purchase a bottle of champagne for each of France’s 28 million households. Bar-napkin math suggests that this would cost just under a billion euros, a trifling figure given the wine's importance as a national symbol. After Bonaparte's defeat at Waterloo, the famous Madame Clicquot grumbled about the occupying forces who were helping themselves to her wares: "Today they drink. Tomorrow they will pay."

Tomorrow no one should pay. Matthew Walther

bye
Twitter suspends former KKK leader David Duke permanently

11:26 a.m.
Twitter
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Twitter is giving former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke the boot.

The social media platform has permanently suspended Duke's account "for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct," the company said on Friday, The Associated Press reports.

Duke, the Southern Poverty Law Center writes, is "a neo-Nazi, longtime Klan leader and now international spokesman for Holocaust denial," and Twitter's rules prohibit attacks against "people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

The company didn't say on Friday which of Duke's posts led it to take this step, but Twitter had previously faced criticism for allowing the white supremacist's account to remain online. He was suspended in 2017, but only briefly. Duke last month was one of a number of white supremacists who was kicked off YouTube, Axios notes, with YouTube at the time saying these accounts repeatedly violated its policies against hate speech. Brendan Morrow

dangerously political
The White House reportedly scrapped a national testing plan because the virus was mostly hitting blue states

11:23 a.m.

Lives likely could've been saved if the White House had focused on people rather than politics when the pandemic began, Vanity Fair reports.

Unlike other countries, the U.S. has struggled to present a unified national strategy on COVID-19 testing, and the country now leads the world both in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. But it reportedly had experts developing a testing plan since the virus' beginnings — and then scrapped it entirely once it appeared the virus was largely hitting Democratic states, one expert tells Vanity Fair.

Despite his lack of scientific or governmental experience, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner took charge of the testing plan and stacked a team with "bankers and billionaires," Vanity Fair writes. But diagnostic testing experts were eventually called in, and the team created a plan to tackle testing supply shortages and delays in reporting results.

"The plan, though imperfect, was a starting point," Vanity Fair writes, and "would have put us in a fundamentally different place" today, one person who worked on it said. But it faced resistance from the top of the White House, where Trump reportedly worried high test numbers would hurt the economy and his re-election prospects. And perhaps most disturbingly, one member of the team suggested there was no point in rolling out the plan because the virus seemed to be hitting blue states, an expert told Vanity Fair. "The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy," the expert said.

All of that might explain why Kushner was so hopeful just a few months ago. Kathryn Krawczyk

counted out
'Massive undercount' feared as Census Bureau reportedly moves to end in-person count early

10:14 a.m.
Census protest outside Supreme Court.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has already made it hard to conduct a proper census count. It's reportedly about to get harder.

The Census Bureau is moving to end its in-person interviews on Sept. 30, a month earlier than its previous Oct. 31 deadline, anonymous bureau employees tell NPR. The decision is raising fears among census takers that a "massive undercount" is imminent, especially in communities with low self-response rates.

About 4 in 10 houses still haven't responded to the 2020 Census, which counts every person living in America and is necessary for determining congressional apportionment and the distribution of federal funding. Several Trump administration decisions have already raised fears of an undercount among hard-to-reach populations, namely undocumented people.

In-person, door-to-door interviews are critical for reaching people who haven't responded to the census, and are expected to begin Aug. 11. That would leave barely a month to conduct interviews if those efforts are cut off Sept. 30. "It's going to be impossible to complete the count in time," an area manager who oversees local census offices told NPR. "I'm very fearful we're going to have a massive undercount." It's also unclear if people can self-respond after Sept. 30 even if the door-to-door efforts end; the self-response deadline is also supposed to be Oct. 31.

"We are currently evaluating our operations to enable the Census Bureau to provide this data in the most expeditious manner and when those plans have been finalized we will make an announcement," the bureau said in a statement when NPR inquired about the reported cutoff on Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

