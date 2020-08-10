Trump whisked away by Secret Service after shots fired outside White House

-
Trump whisked away by Secret Service after shots fired outside White House7:12 p.m.
-
California judge orders Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees6:38 p.m.
-
QAnon Facebook groups have more than 3 million combined followers, investigation reveals6:02 p.m.
-
Trump gave a speech at Gettysburg in 2016. It sounds a lot like his present-day Twitter feed.5:39 p.m.
-
Senate cafeteria workers reportedly face layoffs if Congressional stalemate continues4:46 p.m.
-
Gas explosion in Baltimore could be felt from several miles away3:46 p.m.
-
Trump says he'll give his convention speech from 1 of 2 spots — but both might be illegal3:12 p.m.
-
Athletes and celebrities join 100 Black male leaders calling on Biden to pick a Black woman running mate1:58 p.m.
7:12 p.m.
6:38 p.m.
6:02 p.m.
5:39 p.m.
4:46 p.m.
3:46 p.m.
3:12 p.m.
Athletes and celebrities join 100 Black male leaders calling on Biden to pick a Black woman running mate
1:58 p.m.