Trump whisked away by Secret Service after shots fired outside White House

During his Monday evening press conference, President Trump was rushed out of the room by Secret Service agents, following an "officer involved shooting" outside of the White House.

Trump was moved to the Oval Office, and reporters were put on lockdown. He returned to the briefing room about 10 minutes later, and said the situation "seems to be very well under control. It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."

The Secret Service confirmed that a shooting occurred at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and involved an officer. A spokesperson for the D.C. fire department told The Washington Post they received a call from the Secret Service reporting a person had been shot in the upper body. Catherine Garcia