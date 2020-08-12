See More Speed Reads
Revolving Door
Trump has reportedly privately said he intends to replace Mark Esper after November election

3:18 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mark Esper.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

It doesn't sound like Defense Secretary Mark Esper will remain at his post for long after the November election, regardless of whether President Trump is re-elected, Bloomberg reports.

Trump has reportedly said he intends to find someone else to run the Pentagon if he wins in November, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. And one source said Esper himself has told people close to him he intends to leave no matter the outcome, so, if the reports are accurate, the two do at least appear to be on the same page. On the other hand, an official close to Esper did tell Bloomberg he is committed to serving in the role as long as Trump wants him to.

But it wouldn't be shocking if that turns out to be later this year — Trump has appeared frustrated with Esper on several occasions because the Pentagon chief doesn't always back him up on key issues. Esper also didn't agree with Trump's idea to send active-duty military to contain nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's death earlier this summer, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

ace
Serena Williams wins a tennis match while simultaneously parenting her daughter

3:04 p.m.
Serena Williams and her daughter.
MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Serena Williams is back and once again proving there is nothing she cannot do.

In her first match since the coronavirus shutdown, the tennis star pulled off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera in the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Williams attributed her victory to being "calm for once in my career," as the audience was relatively empty save for her team, husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia. Williams didn't look at her family during the match, but her ears picked up her daughter's cough.

"I know my baby's cough," she said in a press conference. "I didn't look over there but I kind of flashed my husband a look like make sure she's chewing her grapes because she shouldn't be coughing while she's eating grapes. That's the new mom in me and it's good."

Her sister, Venus Williams, beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-2, and will advance to play Serena on Thursday in their 31st meeting, the New York Times reports. Serena holds a 18-12 lead.

"I don't play forever so I want to play the best players. And I think I got my wish," Venus said of facing off with Serena. "Here we go." Taylor Watson

belarus protests
How Belarus' 'booming' IT sector could turn the tide of election protests

2:35 p.m.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly likes to take credit for developing Belarus' "booming" information technology sector, although it was reportedly really championed by an opposition candidate, Valery Tsepkalo, who was disqualified from running and fled the country at the end of July. Fast forward a few weeks, and it appears Lukashenko may have incidentally boxed himself in by claiming responsibility.

The so-called "last dictator in Europe" is trying to squash protests that have ignited throughout the country following his disputed election victory against challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is now in Lithuania. Belarusian law enforcement authorities have been shown violently apprehending protesters, and the government cut off internet access to disrupt communication. But on Wednesday, more than 300 CEOs of IT companies and investors signed a letter demanding a new election as well as an end to state-sponsored violence. Otherwise, they claimed, they'll head elsewhere.

It's unclear if all those demands would be met by Minsk, but there's seemingly reason to believe the warning could at least force Lukashenko's hand in some capacity, given how he seems to be aware of the industry's importance to the country, which is already dealing with hefty amounts of emigration. Tim O'Donnell

American Horror Story
Stevie Nicks says pandemic 'is a real American Horror Story'

1:30 p.m.
Stevie Nicks.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks says the coronavirus' grasp on the U.S. "is a real American Horror Story."

The singer urged fans on Facebook to take the pandemic seriously, likening the U.S. to the post-nuclear apocalypse plot line of the show American Horror Story: Apocalypse, in which she starred in 2018.

"It was just a great story, but I felt the gravity of it even then," she wrote of starring in AHS. "You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground.” In the show, when characters ventured out, they "wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks~ no questions asked."

But in real life, "A lot of people still aren't taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously," she wrote. "People are dying because people aren't wearing their masks."

Without a shift in attitude or leadership, we won't get ahead of coronavirus, Nicks wrote. She concluded that the state of the U.S. "is not a mini-series, it is a tragedy." Read her full post here. Taylor Watson

intelligence briefings
Trump has pretty much eliminated daily intelligence briefings. Biden has already started receiving them.

12:40 p.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden may not hold public office, but he still may be getting more intelligence briefings than President Trump.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has already started receiving briefings from the United States intelligence community, with the idea that if he takes the Oval Office in November, he'll already have been in the loop for a few months. But Biden has started receiving briefings while, simultaneously, Trump has drastically reduced the number of daily briefings he's getting.

It's not clear how often Biden is receiving these briefings, but even one weekly briefing would mean he's getting filled in more often than Trump is lately, according to a HuffPost report.

Trump has reportedly long been disinterested in daily intelligence briefings, but HuffPost actually sat down and analyzed how often he receives them. It turns out, he's never had more than 20 in a month, which Ned Price, a former CIA analyst and National Security Council spokesperson during the Obama administration, called "remarkable."

The peak occurred in March 2017, when the president averaged 4.1 briefings per week, but that figure has reportedly plummeted to 0.7 per week since July 1. And the one he received Monday was the first since July 22, which Price argues is concerning given reports of foreign interference in U.S. elections and tensions with China. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Kamala Harris would be a refreshingly literary vice president

12:22 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

California Sen. Kamala Harris is a lot of things — Joe Biden's running mate, the first woman of color on a major party ticket, a SoulCycle devotee — but she's also a reader. "In choosing Kamala Harris, Biden may have found the anti-Trump," The Guardian argued Tuesday, an observation that extends beyond just her mixed-race background, her womanhood, and her politics. Were Biden to be elected, Harris' literary interests would be a refreshing return to the White House at a time when intellectual obstinacy has seemed to, ahem, trump more readerly open-mindedness.

The current president rather famously prefers a single page of bullet points to paragraphs, and has cited his own (ghostwritten) book, The Art of the Deal, as his "second favorite" piece of literature (after the Bible). While Trump will promote political books from time to time, he is hardly the voracious consumer of contemporary literature that his predecessor was. Former President Barack Obama still puts out annual summer reading lists and year-end favorites, having promoted everything from Sally Rooney's novel Normal People to the memoir Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan to Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano over the years. And while Mike Pence and Joe Biden have both indicated they at least read — the latter being among the swarm of politicians who love to cite James Joyce's Ulysses — they're not exactly bookish.

Harris, on the other hand, has "pretty good taste in books," Literary Hub declared Wednesday. Her favorites include Richard Wright's Native Son, Amy Tan's The Joy Luck Club, Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon, Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner, and C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, and she's previously observed "National Book Lovers Day" on Facebook. It's seemingly not just for show: literature was important in her family growing up. Harris' parents separated when she was 7, with her father taking the bookshelves; she would "later tell young women she mentored that books were the only thing she ever heard her parents fight over," The New Yorker reports.

Merely being a reader, of course, isn't everything, and it hardly absolves Harris of her concerning record during her tenure as California's attorney general. Still, it's a promising quality in a leader: readers tend to be more empathetic and "score higher in intellectual humility." Seeing as there's been a dearth of both traits in the current White House, it'd be nice for someone to finally put its library to use again. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
As many as 1 in 3 coronavirus patients could experience neurological or psychological after-effects

10:48 a.m.

The effects of the coronavirus do not end when patients "leave the hospital," Wes Ely, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Stat News. And one of the ways COVID-19 appears to linger in recovered hospitalized patients is its effect on neurological and psychological well-being — Stat reports as many as 1 in 3 recovering patients could experience after-effects in those areas.

This "COVID fog" makes patients feel like they "can't think," writes Stat. Since the early days of the pandemic in China and Europe, clinicians have described patients who continue to suffer from things like nerve damage, cognitive impairment, depression, and anxiety after their release. It's unclear if and when those folks will see their conditions improve, but experts are using their experience treating other pathogens and delirium after Intensive Care Unit stays, using results from brain autopsies and interviews with patients to get a sense of what's really going on.

"We would say that perhaps between 30 percent and 50 percent of people with an infection that has clinical manifestations are going to have some form of mental health issues," said Teodor Postolache, professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "That could be anxiety or depression, but also nonspecific symptoms that include fatigue, sleep, and waking abnormalities, a general sense of not being at your best, not being fully recovered in terms of the abilities of performing academically, occupationally, potentially physically." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

leakproof
Biden's campaign is reportedly 'super proud' no one leaked his vice presidential pick

9:40 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's vice presidential pick was actually a secret until the very last second.

The former vice president announced his own running mate on Tuesday: former presidential candidate and California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris. And as Biden campaign members tell Axios, the fact that the news remained under wraps until the announcement is something they're "super proud of." Axios said not even insider members of political media knew about the news until the rest of the world did.

Just like Biden's promised "return to normal" presidency, he "ran an old-school, by-the-book process" to choose Harris as his running mate, Axios writes. The choice came down to Harris and former national Security adviser Susan Rice, Biden confidants tell Axios. Rice is now expected to be nominated secretary of state if Biden wins the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk

