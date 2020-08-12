See More Speed Reads
Biden's campaign reportedly asked potential running mates to think about nicknames Trump might give them

August 12, 2020
Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As part of former Vice President Joe Biden's vetting process for potential running mates, he asked them to use their imaginations and think of the different nicknames President Trump might use against them, campaign officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, picked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Tuesday. In the final days before he made his choice, Biden's team interviewed 11 other possible candidates, including Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Before that, there were more than 20 people in the running, the Journal reports, and one of the questions they were all asked was, "What do you think Trump's nickname for you will be?"

Warren already knew the answer, as Trump has called her "Pocahontas" numerous times, and he has also referred to Whitmer as "the woman in Michigan." The campaign officials didn't reveal how Harris answered the question, but shortly after Biden broke the news of her selection, the Trump campaign dubbed her "Phony Kamala." Catherine Garcia

Kanye West met quietly with Jared Kushner in Colorado last weekend, for some reason

12:08 a.m.

Kanye West, who may be seriously running for president this year or not, met privately with President Trump's de facto campaign chairman, Jared Kushner, in Colorado last weekend, The New York Times reported Wednesday. West had apparently been camping in Colorado with his family and flew, alone, to Telluride, where Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were vacationing. When contacted by the Times, West said he and Kushner had discussed a book on Black empowerment.

West has freely acknowledged that his slapdash presidential campaign might hurt Joe Biden, whom he has recently criticized, and help Trump, with whom he has a friendly relationship. In a brief follow-up interview with the Times on Wednesday, West declined to elaborate on his meeting with Kushner but did say he is angry about the abortion rate among Black women and said he doesn't reflexively support Democrats. Peter Weber

Donations to Biden campaign surged after Harris named as running mate

August 12, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign received a huge financial boost after he named Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

In the 24 hours after Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, made his announcement on Tuesday afternoon, his campaign raised $26 million, with 150,000 first-time donors chipping in. The money really came flooding in during the first hour after he broke the news — those were the best 60 minutes of fundraising his campaign has had so far, Politico reports.

Biden shared the fundraising totals during a virtual event on Wednesday evening, saying, "It's really palpable, the excitement." Prior to joining the ticket, Harris brought in more than $5 million for the Biden campaign by headlining online fundraisers. Catherine Garcia

After Trump's complaints, the Department of Energy proposes relaxing showerhead standards

August 12, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has decided to take on Big Showerhead.

Under a new proposal from the Department of Energy, the definition of a showerhead would be changed so manufacturers are able to work around the current requirement that no more than 2.5 gallons flow through per minute. "If adopted, this rule would undo the action of the previous administration and return to congressional intent, allowing Americans — not Washington bureaucrats — to choose what kind of showerheads they have in their homes," Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes told The Hill via email.

The standards are in place in order to save water and reduce energy consumption, but President Trump has gone on the record multiple times saying he is more concerned about how a low-flow showerhead affects his tresses. During an event in July, Trump mused: "Showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect." Catherine Garcia

U.S. health officials report nearly 1,500 COVID-19 deaths, the highest total since May

August 12, 2020
Nurses at a coronavirus testing site.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Wednesday, health officials in the United States reported 1,493 deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest single-day total since mid-May.

According to data compiled by The Washington Post, the nationwide seven-day average of newly reported deaths has been above 1,000 for 17 days in a row, after steadily going up for most of July.

Texas on Wednesday reported 324 new COVID-19 deaths, the state's highest single-day total. Over the last four weeks, the seven-day average death toll has more than tripled in Washington and doubled in Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Georgia, where this week the average daily case count has also been slowly increasing. Catherine Garcia

Watchdog report: U.S. ambassador to Britain made inappropriate remarks on race, religion

August 12, 2020
Woody Johnson.
Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The State Department's inspector general has found that during his tenure, Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made inappropriate and insensitive comments about religion, race, and sex.

In a report released Wednesday, the office wrote that "offensive or derogatory comments, based on an individual's race, color, sex, or religion, can create an offensive working environment and could potentially rise to a violation of Equal Employment Opportunity laws."

The office also said it found that Johnson's "demanding and hard-driving" management style hurt morale, and if he thought a staffer was being too cautious or resistant to "suggestions about what he felt strongly, he sometimes questioned their intentions or implied that he might have them replaced. This caused staff to grow wary of providing him with their best judgment."

Johnson, the co-owner of the New York Jets, had no diplomatic experience when he took on the role in August 2017. The inspector general's office said it has asked the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs to conduct a further review and to take action, but the agency said it doesn't think this is necessary. Catherine Garcia

U.S. commander 'concerned' over ISIS regrouping in western Syria

August 12, 2020
Gen. Frank McKenzie.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, issued a stark warning on Wednesday about the Islamic State in Syria.

McKenzie, participating in a virtual U.S. Institute of Peace forum, said that in parts of western Syria, "conditions are as bad or worse" than they were prior to the terrorist group's rise in 2014, and "we should all be concerned about that." This region is controlled by the Syrian government, and insurgents there have a degree of freedom to move around. There is barely a U.S. presence in western Syria, McKenzie said, and the United States does not believe the regime will do anything to try to push back against the militants.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's been difficult to transfer people out of Syrian refugee camps. One camp, al-Hol in northeastern Syria, has as many as 70,000 inhabitants, and it can be easy to radicalize people in these conditions, McKenzie said. "As young people grow up, we're going to see them again unless we can turn them in a way to make them productive members of society," he added. "We can either deal with this problem now or deal with it exponentially worse a few years down the road." Catherine Garcia

Kamala Harris hammers Trump's coronavirus 'failure' in 1st speech as VP candidate

August 12, 2020
biden harris event
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) appeared for the first time as Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate on Wednesday, speaking at an oddly quiet audience-free event in Wilmington, Delaware.

When the former vice president announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, he reflected on her relationship with his late son Beau. Harris herself, who worked with Beau when she was California's attorney general and he was Delaware's, used a few of the first moments of her speech to pay tribute to Biden's son. He was the "kind of guy who inspired people to be a better version of themselves," she said, and "when I asked him where'd he get that ... where did this come from, he would always talk about his dad."

After running through plans to revamp the criminal justice system, promote clean energy, and expand access to health care, Harris moved on to criticize President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. "This virus has impacted every country. But there's a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It's because of Trump's failure to take it seriously from the start," she said. "This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn't up to the job. Our country is in tatters. And so is our reputation around the world."

Instead of jumping to tamp down on early outbreaks of COVID-19, Harris said, Trump "pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News." Aside from his coronavirus response, Harris criticized Trump's handling of the economy. "He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden," she said. "And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground." Summer Meza

