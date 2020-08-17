John Kasich defends DNC speaking slot: 'This country is moderate'

Fresh off the success of "WAP," Cardi B is sitting down with the presumptive Democratic nominee for president — and making the case for Medicare-for-all.

The rapper spoke remotely with Biden for an Elle interview on Monday, in which she told the former vice president she wants President Trump "out" of office and advocated for policies like Medicare-for-all and free college.

"I, of course, want free Medicare ... because look at what's happening right now," Cardi B told Biden after he asked about her interests in the election. "I, of course, think that we need free college education, that's second. And I want Black people to stop getting killed [with] no justice for it. I'm tired of it."

Cardi B added that it's "so sad" the COVID-19 pandemic had "to happen so people could open their eyes" to "what type of person" Trump is, telling Biden she's looking for a president who will tell America "the hardcore truth" about the pandemic, including why "other countries are doing better than ours."

Biden, who does not support Medicare-for-all, told the 27-year-old rapper it's "your generation" who can "own" what happens in the 2020 election, later saying he's "optimistic" about the country "because of your generation." He introduced his daughter at the start of the conversation, mentioning that she's a big fan of Cardi B and joking that because of her nickname for him of "Joey B," they "may be related or something."