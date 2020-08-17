See More Speed Reads
in defense of
Edit

John Kasich defends DNC speaking slot: 'This country is moderate'

12:35 p.m.

Not everyone affiliated with the Democratic Party is thrilled that John Kasich, the Republican former governor of Ohio, was invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, especially when someone like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) only has 60 seconds to say her piece. But Kasich, who said he was approached by the party, made the case for why he should be up on the stage in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

The former GOP presidential candidate and frequent critic of President Trump said that while members of both parties, including the progressive Ocasio-Cortez, "have new ideas" and receive "outsized publicity that tends to define their party," he ultimately believes "this country is moderate," which means people will want to hear from someone who is willing to ignore partisan barriers.

Other Democrats are backing him up, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who called him "a Republican with some spine" and urged other GOP members to follow his lead. Nancy Patton Mills, the Democratic chair in Pennsylvania, said it's "important" for people in her state to hear from Kasich after 2016 when "Hillary Clinton did not perform well in red counties" in the Pittsburgh area where Kasich grew up. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

she likes it
Edit

Cardi B pushes for Medicare-for-all and free college in interview with Biden

11:34 a.m.

Fresh off the success of "WAP," Cardi B is sitting down with the presumptive Democratic nominee for president — and making the case for Medicare-for-all.

The rapper spoke remotely with Biden for an Elle interview on Monday, in which she told the former vice president she wants President Trump "out" of office and advocated for policies like Medicare-for-all and free college.

"I, of course, want free Medicare ... because look at what's happening right now," Cardi B told Biden after he asked about her interests in the election. "I, of course, think that we need free college education, that's second. And I want Black people to stop getting killed [with] no justice for it. I'm tired of it."

Cardi B added that it's "so sad" the COVID-19 pandemic had "to happen so people could open their eyes" to "what type of person" Trump is, telling Biden she's looking for a president who will tell America "the hardcore truth" about the pandemic, including why "other countries are doing better than ours."

Biden, who does not support Medicare-for-all, told the 27-year-old rapper it's "your generation" who can "own" what happens in the 2020 election, later saying he's "optimistic" about the country "because of your generation." He introduced his daughter at the start of the conversation, mentioning that she's a big fan of Cardi B and joking that because of her nickname for him of "Joey B," they "may be related or something."

Cardi B endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the Democratic primary but has since backed Biden, in April saying she "cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Mask mandates appear to be paying off in Kansas, Alabama

11:25 a.m.
A mask.
iStock

Kansas and Alabama have seen their coronavirus trends improve following mask mandates, The Wichita Eagle and Al.com report.

One month after Alabama's mask order went into effect, coronavirus numbers are on the decline, whether it's the percentage of positive tests (which was down to 11.1 percent on Friday from a high of 16.7 percent on July 18), hospitalization, or the raw number of daily infections. Of course, social distancing and other hygiene measures have played a role, but the mask mandate — and, more importantly, compliance — seems to be paying off.

Kansas provides an even clearer view of the effect masks have, since the data collected by the Eagle shows a contrast between counties that followed the statewide mask order and those that rejected it. Overall, Kansas' rolling 7-day average of new infections is down from its peak in mid-July, and the pattern is reportedly holding true in 16 counties that adopted the mask order. But in 89 counties without a mandate, cases have trended up recently. Read more at Al.Com and The Wichita Eagle. Tim O'Donnell

2020 democratic national convention
Edit

Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to emcee the DNC

10:11 a.m.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the premiere of HBO's Veep 3rd Season at Paramount Studios on March 24, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Democrats are bringing in more stars for their virtual convention.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention on Monday announced that Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will emcee one night each of the convention beginning on Monday, CNN reports.

Longoria will kick things off on Monday, while Ross will go on Tuesday, Washington is scheduled for Wednesday, and Louis-Dreyfus is up on Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination for president. The stars will help "guide viewers through" each evening, Biden's national press secretary said. The convention this year has gone largely virtual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This week, Americans will hear from people from all walks of life who are coming together to support Joe Biden's vision for a more just, more democratic nation," Stephanie Cutter, convention program executive, said, per CNN. "The voices we're including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before."

Democrats previously announced a line-up of musical performances for the convention, including Billie Eilish and John Legend. The first night of the DNC is set to begin on Monday at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Brendan Morrow

all about me
Edit

Trump praises his late brother Robert for not being jealous of him

9:26 a.m.

During a phone interview on Fox & Friends on Monday, President Trump paid tribute to his late brother, Robert, who died Saturday at the age of 71. While he spoke highly about his younger brother, he still found a way to make himself the center of the story.

The main praise Trump heaped on Robert was that even though the two were competitive growing up he wasn't jealous of Trump's successes, whether it was The Apprentice's booming ratings, a great real estate deal, or winning the 2016 election. "There was not an ounce of jealousy," Trump said, adding that envy is common in many other sibling relationships.

The president called Robert his "biggest fan" and said people would often come up to him to tell him how "thrilled" his kid brother was with his presidency. Trump also took delight in the fact that Robert was apparently very angry with China over its role in the coronavirus pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

Trump versus the USPS
Edit

The USPS handles 500 million letters a day at Christmas. Mail-in ballots should be easy.

9:25 a.m.

President Trump said last Thursday he opposes the push by Democrats to give the U.S. Postal Service billions of dollars for the election, telling Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo "they need that money in order for the Post Office to work, to take in these millions and millions of ballots,” and without the funds, "they can’t have universal mail-in voting."

But despite what Trump says and Democrats say they fear, a lack of money won't stop the USPS from delivering ballots in a timely matter, according to postal experts and the USPS itself. In the week before Christmas, for example, the USPS processes and delivers 2.5 billion pieces of first-class mail, or about 500 million cards and letters a day, not to mention packages.

"From a sheer numbers perspective, none of the experts I spoke with doubted that the Postal Service could handle a vote-by-mail election, even if every one of the nation’s more than 150 million registered voters stuck their ballot in a mailbox," Russell Berman writes in The Atlantic. "As one noted to me, a presidential election might be a big deal, but in postal terms, it’s no Christmas." The experts are worried about measures put in place by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The disappearing mail-sorting machines and mail collection boxes aren't the big concern — or even necessarily DeJoy's doing, Nick Harper explains in a Medium post. The real electoral threat, Berman says, is DeJoy's rapid moves to eliminate overtime, "even though as many as 40,000 postal workers have been quarantined or out sick because of the coronavirus," and leave mail behind if it isn't on the truck on schedule, violating the Postal Service ethos and gumming up the works. The USPS has also said it won't treat all ballots as first-class mail, as it normally does.

But USPS has been preparing for a surge in mail-in ballots since before DeJoy took over, Berman writes, and besides, "post offices may not follow directives from Washington, D.C., if they believe doing so will tamper with the election. Postal workers are voters too, and for years they've been trained to prioritize ballots at election time." Read more at The Atlantic. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

New studies reportedly suggest lasting immunity to COVID-19 even in mild cases

9:24 a.m.
Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotla
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Experts are voicing optimism that the body provides lasting COVID-19 immunity in those who have recovered from even a mild case following a series of new studies.

Scientists have recently been seeing "encouraging signs of strong, lasting immunity" to COVID-19, including in those who only had mild symptoms of the coronavirus, as antibodies that fight against the virus, and B cells and T cells that recognize it, "appear to persist months after infections have resolved," The New York Times reports.

"This is exactly what you would hope for," University of Washington immunologist Marion Pepper, who authored one of the recent studies, told the Times. "All the pieces are there to have a totally protective immune response."

Especially encouraging, the Times explains, is evidence of immunity in patients who just had mild symptoms, which suggests, as University of California immunologist Smita Iyer explained, that "you can still get durable immunity without suffering the consequences of infection." Emory University immunologist Eun-Hyung Lee also told the Times, "Yes, you do develop immunity to this virus, and good immunity to this virus. That's the message we want to get out there."

At the same time, the Times notes that it's still not clear how long the immune responses might last, and the recent studies "do not demonstrate protection in action." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

making history
Edit

Washington Football Team's Jason Wright becomes the NFL's first Black team president

8:48 a.m.

Jason Wright has made NFL history.

The Washington Football Team on Monday announced it has hired Wright, a former running back, as its new team president, making him the first Black team president in the league ever, ABC News reports.

"The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise," Wright said in a statement. Owner Dan Snyder also said on Monday that "if I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason."

This move comes after the team dropped its Washington Redskins name following years of criticism, going by simply Washington Football Team for now, as well as after 15 former employees said that they experienced sexual harassment and verbal abuse on the job. Following that report, Snyder said he has hired an outside counsel "to conduct a thorough investigation."

Wright in an interview on GMA Monday promised that "it's a new day" for the team, saying it will not just be getting a new name but also a "new identity, a new way of engaging with the world." As far as the permanent new name goes, Wright said this will be a decision that "we make as a Washington football community." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.