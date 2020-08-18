Watch Bernie Sanders, Gretchen Whitmer warm up for DNC speeches in unscripted outtakes

Ricky Kirshner, producer of the Democratic National Convention, promised before Monday's opening night that "anything can happen" because the virtual DNC "is not scripted." That was partly true. Some of Monday night's marquee speeches were prerecorded, as were the musical performances and tributes. But other speeches were broadcast live, and for some reason, the DNC shared some pre-broadcast footage over the satellite link.

All speakers have to warm up and prepare before they go live, and you can watch Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) fuss around with his wife, Jane, and his hair for two minutes in what appears to be a fancy woodshed. "Is that a terrible thing to have my hands showing?" Sanders asked. "Yes," said his wife. "Stand up straight, enunciate," Jane Sanders reminded her husband. "Stop it, enough," he protested in reply.

Can’t watch these outtakes enough times pic.twitter.com/9VmfCPh0Oy — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 18, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) warmed up for her speech with a line about "Shark Week," followed by a mouthed expletive. "I've heard about the hot mic," she half-joked.

Gov. Whitmer (D-MI) jokes before going live: "It's not just Shark Week ... it's Shark Week *mouths expletive*" pic.twitter.com/KSndbTvLZi — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020

This, of course, is something you would never seen in a traditional party convention, for better or worse. Peter Weber