Is Putin pulling away from Lukashenko?

3:34 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing the role of mediator between European leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom protesters have called on to step down after 26 years in power. As things stand, it seems like Putin is hedging toward a diplomatic solution, rather than unequivocally backing his old ally.

Putin spoke with Merkel, Macron, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council on the phone Tuesday. Each side had some conditions for the other — Merkel told Putin that Lukashenko must refrain from violence against protesters, release political detainees, and engage with the opposition, while Putin warned that European interference in internal Belarusian affairs was unacceptable. But still, the discussions suggest there's some semblance of diplomatic plan under way, and Putin seems willing to participate; he reportedly followed up those conversations with another with Lukashenko.

Putin's apparent interest in the multilateral dialogue lends credence to the theory that he's not willing to let the situation turn bloody for Lukashenko's sake. That said, not everyone is thrilled about Moscow's role in the talks, even if it ultimately leads to a peaceful solution. Tim O'Donnell

Anderson Cooper rips apart MyPillow CEO as a 'snake oil salesman' in jaw-dropping interview

3:27 p.m.

CNN's Anderson Cooper just went after the CEO of MyPillow as a "snake oil salesman" over his touting of an unproven coronavirus cure in a jaw-dropping, nearly half-hour interview.

Cooper spoke with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Tuesday afternoon after Axios reported that President Trump has "expressed enthusiasm" for an unproven COVID-19 treatment, Oleandrin, being promoted by Lindell, who has a financial stake in the company that develops it.

The CNN host grilled Lindell in the more than 20 minute interview about the fact that "you have no studies to prove" that Oleandrin is a cure for COVID-19 as he baselessly asserts, while Lindell claimed that "this guy called me on Easter Sunday and said he had an answer to the virus" and cited a supposed study that he could provide almost zero information about when Cooper asked about it multiple times.

"How do you sleep at night?" Cooper asked Lindell, per Mediaite. "...How are you different than a snake oil salesman? You have no medical background. There's no evidence of this substance. It hasn't been tested in animals or humans."

At one point, when Lindell asked Cooper why he would risk his reputation to push a COVID-19 cure that didn't work, Cooper brutally shot back, "You don't have a great reputation." Cooper added, when asked by Lindell why "are you attacking me," that the MyPillow boss is "telling people who are desperate to take something that is unproven, potentially dangerous, and you have no evidence to back it up. It's kind of morally bankrupt." Watch a piece of the wild interview below. Brendan Morrow

Postmaster general says he's suspending operational changes until after 2020 election. Critics aren't satisfied.

2:49 p.m.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced he's suspending operational changes he was instituting for the United States Postal Service.

The decision comes after public outcry and allegations that the Trump administration was attempting to slow mail deliveries in response to what's expected to be a larger-than-usual volume of mail-in ballots for November's election because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeJoy had indeed made changes to the agency's operations, including cutting post office hours and overtime, as well as the removal of mail processing and collection boxes (which the post office says was a routine process.) But he said he now plans to push those alterations until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail." Additionally, he said, starting Oct. 1 "we will engage standby resources in all areas" to "satisfy any unforeseen demand."

At first glance it seems DeJoy's statement would ease Democrats' concerns, but not all of his critics are satisfied. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said DeJoy "can say whatever he wants," but he has already "lost the trust of the American people." Plus, many Democrats want the agency's former operations restored permanently, not just until November.

There's also confusion as to whether the removed collection boxes will be put back. DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House next week about the situation, so there should be more clarity then. Tim O'Donnell

Judge declines to force New Jersey to reopen movie theaters

1:58 p.m.
Outside of AMC Burbank Town Center 8 during the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020 in Burbank, CA. Due to COVID-19, AMC Theatres were forced to close all global locations in March.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Movie theaters won't be able to reopen in New Jersey just yet.

A judge on Tuesday upheld New Jersey's order requiring movie theaters to stay closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, report Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, which closed their locations across the United States in March due to the coronavirus crisis, last month filed a lawsuit against New Jersey's governor for not yet allowing them to reopen. They argued that they should be able to reopen the same way churches have and that the state was making "unconstitutional and unlawful distinctions" in violation of their First Amendment rights.

But Judge Brian Martinotti on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction that would let the theaters reopen, deciding that New Jersey is simply "promoting the significant governmental interest of protecting public health by keeping closed areas that present heightened risks for COVID-19 transmission."

This decision comes just days before both AMC and Regal are scheduled to begin reopening their theaters in areas of the U.S. where they're allowed to do so ahead of the planned September limited release of the new Christopher Nolan movie Tenet.

But in some states like New York and New Jersey, there's still no green light to reopen. Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said a movie theater "poses a high risk" and that they're "not that high on the list of essentials." And New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), asked recently about when theaters might be able to reopen, said, "I honestly don't know. That is complicated." Brendan Morrow

Bipartisan Senate committee 'had significant challenges' understanding Carter Page's activities in Moscow

1:31 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee apparently had trouble getting useful information out of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who despite keeping "meticulous records" of his daily routines, couldn't "recall any details of his trips to Moscow" while he was working for the campaign in the lead up to the 2016 election.

During a 6.5 hour interview with the bipartisan committee, Page reportedly gave "avoidant" and "meandering" answers to basic questions. He also couldn't remember the names of senior Russian officials with whom he met, even though he apparently used "his engagements with them to build his credentials within the campaign."

Additionally, while the report acknowledged significant errors with the FISA applications that allowed the FBI to surveil Page, it did conclude the bureau was justified in launching counterintelligence in the first place because of Page's ties to Russian intelligence.

The committee's report did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign, including Page, colluded with the Kremlin on its 2016 election interference operation. Tim O'Donnell

Andrew Cuomo criticized for writing mid-pandemic book about his response to the pandemic

12:26 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is wasting no time getting out a book on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic while the crisis continues to unfold.

Crown Books announced on Tuesday that the New York governor in October will publish American Crisis, his new book that describes "his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy" during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reports.

New York was once the hardest-hit state in the United States during the coronavirus crisis, though its number of new cases and deaths has fallen significantly since then, and the state's infection rate has recently remained below one percent. But New York still leads the U.S. in COVID-19 fatalities at over 32,000. More than 6,000 deaths in the state have come from nursing homes, and The Associated Press reports this "could actually be a significant undercount."

Cuomo quickly faced criticism on Tuesday for his decision to release the book especially before the pandemic has actually ended, with The Associated Press noting it's "an unusual and risky case of reflecting on a crisis that is still ongoing."

A recent report in The New York Times described how although New York has been able to contain COVID-19 longer than expected, the state's "leaders are consumed by the likelihood that, any day now, their numbers will begin rising." Brendan Morrow

Bipartisan Senate report finds Paul Manafort posed 'grave counterintelligence threat' while on Trump campaign

12:25 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and its findings don't look great for the former chair of the Trump campaign, Paul Manafort, who has since been convicted of unrelated fraud and tax charges.

The bipartisan report mostly agreed with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that the Trump campaign embraced some of the results of Russian intelligence interference and info leaked by WikiLeaks that damaged the Clinton campaign, but found "absolutely no evidence" of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The committee did, however, hint at the possibility that Manafort at least was aware of Moscow's goal. Manafort, who Axios notes began working on influence operations for Russian and pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs in 2004, worked closely with a Russian national named Konstantin Kilimnik, whom the committee described definitively as a Russian intelligence officer. Manafort apparently tried to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik while he was chairing the campaign, but the committee wasn't able to determine why or what Kilimnik did with the information. However, the report did say the committee obtained "some information" Kilimnik was connected to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails.

Ultimately, there was nothing definitively linking Manafort to the interference, but regardless the report still concluded his "high level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services ... represented a grave counterintelligence threat." Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' at the White House. Trump says she's in 'over her head' on TV.

11:14 a.m.

President Trump is firing back at former first lady Michelle Obama following her blistering Democratic National Convention address.

During Obama's speech, she said the president is "clearly in over his head." Trump called her address "very divisive," while decrying the positive reviews it has received among pundits and once again complaining that she didn't deliver it live.

"No, she was over her head, and frankly, she should have made the speech live, which she didn't do," Trump said. "She gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech."

Trump also accused the former first lady of citing the "wrong" number of COVID-19 deaths as a result of pre-taping her speech, in addition to not mentioning Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) because of when she filmed it. As CNN's Daniel Dale notes, there have been more than 170,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, and Obama referenced "more than 150,000" coronavirus fatalities.

"More than 21K Americans have died since she recorded it earlier this month," NBC News' Peter Alexander wrote. "Not sure how Trump's attack reflects well on his handling of the pandemic." Brendan Morrow

