'wholly insufficient'
Pelosi says postmaster general 'frankly admitted' he won't replace key USPS infrastructure

3:36 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is slamming Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for his "misleading" announcement about the USPS after a private conversation.

DeJoy on Tuesday announced he would be suspending operational changes at the United States Postal Service until after the presidential election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," as Democrats accuse the Trump administration of trying to slow down the USPS ahead of the election, in which mail-in ballots will widely be used.

But Pelosi in a statement on Wednesday said she has spoken privately with DeJoy and communicated that his announcement is "not a solution and is misleading," describing the "alleged pause" as "wholly insufficient" since it "does not reverse damage already wreaked." The House speaker also said DeJoy "frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works."

According to The Daily Beast's Sam Stein, Pelosi was not "reading into DeJoy's words" when she said he "frankly admitted" this, with Stein citing an aide as saying, "He said he wasn't going to do it."

House Democrats previously planned to return to vote on Saturday on $25 billion in funding for the USPS, and that plan is still on after DeJoy's announcement. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House is "certainly open to looking at" $25 billion in funding for the USPS, after President Trump previously suggested he was blocking funding requests because without this money, "you can't have universal mail-in voting." Brendan Morrow

GOP Ex-Rep. Charlie Dent, who resigned after Trump's election, endorses Biden

4:38 p.m.

Former Rep. Charlie Dent's 2020 vote may be an indicator of how Pennsylvania will lean in November's election.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Republican told CNN he would be endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Dent resigned in 2018 after refusing to vote for President Trump in the 2016 election, and now joins a wave of Republicans explicitly supporting Biden.

Dent is supporting Biden because the country needs "to return some sense of normalcy to the function of government," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. "this isn't about right or left, it's not about ideology," Dent, a CNN contributor, continued. "To me, it's about right or wrong, stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, you know, normal versus abnormal."

Dozens of Republicans have endorsed Biden over the past few weeks, with former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and Cindy McCain even appearing at the Democratic National Convention to support him. And Dan Wasserman of The Cook Political Report doesn't think Dent will be the last. Kathryn Krawczyk

u.s.-china tensions
Why U.S. intelligence findings undermines the Trump administration's Beijing-centric coronavirus narrative

4:37 p.m.

American officials familiar with a new internal report conducted by U.S. intelligence agencies said the findings affirm previous claims that local officials in Wuhan and Hubei Province hid coronavirus information from Beijing at the beginning of the pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The U.S. report certainly doesn't exculpate the central government from wrongdoing, which occurred at all levels of the Chinese Communist Party, but it does allow observers to view the pandemic's origins through a more nuanced lens that complicates the Trump administration's narrative pinning the spread of the virus directly on Beijing's malfeasance.

Michael PIllsbury, a China Scholar at the Hudson Institute who informally advises Trump, said "it makes a huge difference" if Wuhan officials were actually shielding the central government from key information. If Chinese President Xi Jinping was not primarily responsible for any cover-ups, Pillsbury told the Times, then his subordinates likely had not engaged in "total deceit" on the coronavirus, which could once again open a door for "good-faith negotiations" between Washington and Beijing that have stalled in large part due to divisions over the virus.

Pillsbury, for what it's worth, is a proponent of competing with China, but also wants the U.S. to stick to the January trade agreement signed by Trump and Xi. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

do you believe?
Cher is calling post offices asking if she can volunteer

4:22 p.m.

Cher isn't strong enough to live without the Post Office, and she's evidently looking to help save it.

The singer, who previously slammed recent changes to the United States Postal Service made by President Trump's "puppet" postmaster general, tossed out a thought on her Twitter page on Wednesday: "Can ppl volunteer at post office?" To those who might immediately start laughing at the idea of showing up at the post office and randomly encountering Cher, she was quick to clarify she's being completely serious, decrying the fact that her followers apparently weren't enthusiastically backing her in this quest to come to the USPS' rescue.

Eventually, Cher explained she decided to just call up random post offices to inquire, in one tweet saying that she was referred to a supervisor who seems to have made one of the great mistakes in human history by apparently turning her request down, or at least telling her they "need fingerprints & background check."

To those post office workers in Malibu, yes, it turns out that call you received out of the blue from someone who claimed to be Cher was improbably not a prank. Either way, it looks like the campaign to make Cher the next postmaster general may have just begun. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Testing negative for antibodies doesn’t mean 'you didn’t have COVID-19,' survey of coronavirus long-haulers suggests

2:57 p.m.
Coronavirus antibody test.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

So-called coronavirus "long-haulers" — patients who suffer from COVID-19 symptoms for an extended period of time — are causing the medical community to re-evaluate the disease, Ed Yong reports for The Atlantic.

For instance, many studies have found that COVID-19 patients produce antibodies that appear to last months as a result of their infection, but The Atlantic notes that most of these studies focused either on hospitalized patients or those who had mild symptoms and swift recoveries. Long-haulers appear to be in a slightly different category, in which their bouts with the virus are defined more by its persistence, rather than severity. At least one survey led by David Putrino, a neuroscientist and rehabilitation specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, found that despite having symptoms consistent with COVID-19, nearly two-thirds of the 1,400 patients received negative results on their antibody tests.

While there have been suggestions that long-haulers are not, in fact, suffering from a coronavirus, Putrino and others have grown increasingly certain that's the case. One patient whose long-haul case was detailed in The Atlantic tested positive for the virus twice before testing negative for antibodies. "Just because you're negative for antibodies doesn't mean you didn't have COVID-19," Putrino said. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

where's the outrage
Trump critics say he should be facing widespread 'outrage' over his embrace of Laura Loomer

1:31 p.m.

Some of President Trump's critics are confused as to why his embrace of self-described Islamophobe Laura Loomer, who just won a GOP congressional primary in Florida, hasn't elicited more outrage.

The Intercept's Mehdi Hassan asked why there haven't been "demands for an apology," calls for GOP lawmakers to condemn Loomer and Trump's praise-filled tweet congratulating her victory, or editorials about the "mainstreaming of anti-Muslim hatred." Ultimately, he concluded, the incident shows "nobody really cares about Islamophobia."

The Washington Post's Greg Sargent agreed Trump's reaction to Loomer "should be a much bigger story," deeming it "reactionary illiberalism, naked bigotry, and nativist incitement of anti-immigrant hate." Loomer, for context, has called Muslims "savages" and was banned by Twitter, Uber, and Lyft after making blatantly Islamophobic comments, though that's just a snapshot of her extremist intolerance. Sargent ended his Wednesday column in the Post by arguing "we need to get the language right this time" when discussing Trump since his words and actions are an example of "extreme radicalization" rather than just being part of "culture war politics" or an attempt to stoke divisions.

Finally, The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar said it "speaks volumes" that Trump lauded Loomer, who he predicts will lose her election, while simultaneously ignoring the victor in another Florida GOP primary race, Rep. Byron Rooney (R-Fla.), who is Black. Tim O'Donnell

cancel culture
Goodyear scrambles to clarify its policies after Trump calls for boycott over MAGA hat ban

1:14 p.m.
Goodyear Racing Eagle tires are stacked up along a wall during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Allstate 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR

Goodyear is offering a clarification of its policy on employees' support for political candidates as President Trump calls for a boycott.

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday urged his supporters to not buy Goodyear tires because, he wrote, "They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS." He was referring to a report showing an image of what appeared to be a Goodyear training slide in Topeka, Kansas, listing "MAGA attire," "Blue Lives Matter," and politically-affiliated material as "unacceptable" at work, while "Black Lives Matter" and "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride" was listed as "acceptable."

Goodyear in a statement on Wednesday said that this image "was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class." The company's policy, it explained, is that employees are asked "not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace," and it discourages "forms of advocacy" at work "that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

In reference to the presence of Blue Lives Matter on the "unacceptable" list in the viral image, Goodyear addressed beliefs the company is "anti-police." "Nothing could be further from the truth," the statement said, "and we have the upmost [sic] appreciation for the vital work police do on behalf of our shared communities."

The company's statement didn't respond directly to Trump's call for a boycott, but shortly after the president posted his tweet, Goodyear's stock fell three percent. CNN notes the irony of the president going after Goodyear after previously railing against "cancel culture" and takes note of the fact that Goodyear, according to a 2009 statement from the company, is "the exclusive tire for the presidential limo and the standard tire of the U.S. Secret Service." Brendan Morrow

hey all you cool cats and kittens
Tiger King zoo closes after reported animal welfare violations

11:59 a.m.
Tiger King
Netflix

Five months after Netflix's Tiger King debuted, the zoo from the wildly successful documentary series has closed to the public.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is closing "effective immediately" after its exhibitor license was suspended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CNN reports.

The zoo's license suspension came after inspectors reportedly identified numerous animal welfare violations, including the fact that, according to CNN, the "only refrigerated storage for animal food was a broken refrigerator truck." TMZ also reports that investigators said some of the animals "appeared to be weak and neglected." The zoo was previously owned by Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's documentary series that focused on his feud with activist Carole Baskin and his ultimate imprisonment following a murder-for-hire plot.

A Facebook post from the zoo claimed it had been the "target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the world" following the release of Tiger King and that the USDA was making "false accusations" after having "folded to the pressures of PETA." PETA in a statement celebrated the fact that after this suspension, owner Jeff Lowe's "tiger-terrorizing days may soon be over."

The Facebook announcement also said that "our new park" will be "a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services," as Lowe evidently hopes the public's fascination with this bizarre cast of characters can be maintained for years to come. Brendan Morrow

