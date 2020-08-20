See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Can Joe Biden salvage the DNC?

4:53 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

With the important exception of Barack Obama's brilliant speech, the Democrats blew it on Wednesday night. Viewers of the third night of the Democratic National Convention were treated to a video about gun control that could have been produced a year ago, long before the current sharp spike in violent crime across the country. Another spot on climate change looked and sounded like part an ad campaign thrown together for an energy company shortly after an oil spill. As for the speeches, all but Obama's fell flat. Most prominently, Hillary Clinton delivered a message that would have been more politically effective recited by just about anyone else, while Kamala Harris gave a pedestrian, disjointed speech in a tone of phony overacting.

More generally, everything on Wednesday night was suffused with the heavy-handed appeals to identity politics that thrill young party activists but leave almost everyone else cold or feeling alienated. If the idea was to treat the evening as a pep rally to rev up factionalized Democratic interest groups, then maybe it should be judged a success. But if the goal was to reach out to as many Americans as possible with a coherent and consistent message about why they should throw in with the Democratic Party in November, then Night 3 was mostly a dud.

That leaves Night 4 — and above all Joe Biden's speech — to bring the convention back on track. Remarks earlier in the evening by Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Andrew Yang, and Michael Bloomberg might do more than Wednesday night's speakers to paint an appealing picture of the Democratic Party. But it is Biden's speech that will set the tone for the general election campaign to come. Will it convincingly invite all Americans to join in a quest to unseat Donald Trump and move the country in a dramatically new direction? What will the new direction look like? How far will it track to the left or hew to the center? If Biden can answer these questions in a compelling way, he will have succeeded in erasing the bad memories of Wednesday night and bringing the convention to a successful close. Damon Linker

border policy
Stephen Miller reportedly wanted to separate every migrant family that crossed the border

5:25 p.m.
Trump aide Stephen Miller.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Many of the Trump administration's most powerful officials voted in favor of separating migrant children from their parents in 2018, NBC News reports.

Family separation at the border hit its peak in the summer of 2018 after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched the U.S.'s "zero tolerance policy" that prosecuted all immigrants crossing the border, including parents who were then separated from their children. Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller is known as the architect of that plan, but reportedly had the support of other top officials, two officials tell NBC News.

A month after zero tolerance went into effect, families were still not being split up, and Miller was "furious about the delay," NBC News writes. So he led a meeting with Sessions, former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and more officials, where he asked them to vote in favor of pushing the policy along. "If we don't enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it," Miller reportedly said.

The zero tolerance policy ultimately resulted in the separation of nearly 3,000 children from their families, but Miller actually proposed a policy that would split every migrant family at the border, even those who arrived legally and sought asylum. That would've ripped 25,000 more children from their parents. Nielsen reportedly tried to present a moral case against family separation, but when it came down to a vote, "a sea of hands went up" in favor of Miller's expediency, NBC News continues.

Among those invited to the meeting were Vice President Mike Pence, then-Chief of Staff Mark Kelly, and then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

the dark knight returns
Ben Affleck is coming out of Batman retirement

4:01 p.m.
Ben Affleck
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Holy un-retirement, Batman!

Ben Affleck will star as Batman one more time in the upcoming The Flash movie after having seemingly walked away from the role for good, Vanity Fair reported on Thursday. The 2022 film starring Ezra Miller as the Flash will reportedly involve parallel dimensions, allowing us to get two Batmen for the price of one, as Michael Keaton is also returning to play his version of Bruce Wayne.

Affleck famously left a planned stand-alone Batman movie, now set to star Robert Pattinson, after all three DC films featuring his version of the character were largely panned by critics. Last year, he revealed that a friend expressed concern that "you'll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went though again" by staying on his Batman movie.

But producer Barbara Muschietti explained to Vanity Fair that Affleck is in a "very different time in his life" than he was then and was surprisingly "very open to" coming back as Batman when asked. Director Andy Muschietti also told Vanity Fair Affleck's Batman is a "very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie." It seems Batfleck is the hero DC needs right now. Brendan Morrow

on becoming a kanye poster on Twitter
A confused Kirsten Dunst asks Kanye West why he put her on his campaign poster

2:48 p.m.

Why is Kirsten Dunst showing up in Kanye West's campaign materials? She'd also love the answer.

The rapper has been continuing his attempt to get on various states' ballots in his bizarre presidential "campaign" that doesn't seem to involve a whole lot of actual campaigning, and he recently debuted a strange Kanye 2020 poster that, for some reason, included a picture of Dunst.

Lest one assume West had somehow picked up Dunst's coveted endorsement, the actress seems just as confused as everyone else, asking in a tweet to West, "What's the message here, and why am I apart of it?"

If it makes Dunst feel any better, she wasn't the only celebrity who showed up on the poster against their wishes. It also features Vogue's Anna Wintour — who has backed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president. Whatever led to Dunst's inclusion, it seems that's one person we can rule out for a Cabinet position in the West administration. Brendan Morrow

red light
Lyft is suspending service in California

1:53 p.m.
Lyft
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Lyft is hitting the brakes in California.

The company has announced it's suspending its rideshare operations in California effective at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday after a judge recently ordered it to classify its drivers as employees rather than independent contractors.

"We don't want to suspend operations," Lyft said. "We are going to keep up the fight for a benefits model that works for all drivers and our riders."

Lyft, along with its competitor Uber, have both faced scrutiny in recent years for the way they classify drivers as independent contractors, and the companies were hit with a lawsuit in California accusing them of violating the state's Assembly Bill 5 law. This law states that workers should be considered employees of a company if their performance is part of the company's "usual course" of business and is under its control and direction.

In its announcement on Thursday, Lyft argues classifying its drivers as employees and not independent contractors would lead to "reduced service" and to 80 percent of its drivers losing work. Judge Ethan Schulman ruled last week that there's an "overwhelming likelihood" the companies have been misclassifying their drivers. This decision also applied to Uber, which has similarly threatened to suspend service in California.

Update: Uber and Lyft will no longer be immediately suspending service in California after they were granted a temporary reprieve delaying the judge's order, CNN reports. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Postal Service agents reportedly arrested Stephen Bannon

1:04 p.m.

Two of the month's biggest news stories just combined in the weirdest way possible.

Stephen Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, was arrested on Thursday on fraud charges after he allegedly put money from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border to personal use. More details are starting to emerge about Bannon's arrest, including the fact that, according to CBS News, he was "taken into custody by agents from the U.S. Postal Service."

This bizarre development comes amid an ongoing battle over controversial changes to the Postal Service, and the United States Postal Inspection Service, the USPS' law enforcement arm, assisted in the investigation that led to Bannon's indictment, according to CNBC.

Making things even wilder, as CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports, Bannon was arrested by these Postal Service agents "on a boat Thursday morning off the Eastern coast of Connecticut," which he had been on "for the last several weeks" while telling people he was "at sea." The Washington Post adds that it was "someone else's 150-foot yacht" that Bannon was on when he was arrested.

But wait, there's more: according to The New York Times' Evan Hill, the indictment mentions that one of the defendants used allegedly defrauded money to buy a boat — apparently the same boat defendant Brian Kolfage used in a Fourth of July Trump boat parade.

"So the border wall, the U.S. Postal Service and Boaters for Trump (!) all seem to converge in this Bannon story," The Washington Post's Felicia Sonmez writes. And you thought Avengers: Infinity War was the most ambitious crossover event in history? Think again. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
This is how Democrats get shellacked in 2022

12:49 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

In the 2010 midterms, Democrats were routed because they did not completely fix the Great Recession. Obama economic adviser Larry Summers deliberately lowballed the Recovery Act stimulus in 2009, and Obama himself pivoted to austerity by early 2010. As a result, unemployment was nearly 10 percent on Election Day that year, and the Democrats were swept at the federal and state levels. In the words of Obama, it was a "shellacking."

Biden adviser Ted Kaufman, who is in charge of Joe Biden's transition team, signaled in comments to the Wall Street Journal that a Biden administration may make the exact same mistake again. "When we get in, the pantry is going to be bare," he said. "When you see what Trump’s done to the deficit … forget about COVID-19, all the deficits that he built with the incredible tax cuts. So we’re going to be limited."

As a factual matter, Kaufman is grotesquely mistaken on at least two levels. The economy will still be in a deep hole next year, and I have argued before, so long as the economy is below capacity, the American government can borrow without limit. The pantry is not "bare" — on the contrary, bond markets are howling for the government to issue more debt so there will be a goodly supply of safe assets. Second, even if one is worried about the national debt, it is self-defeating to try to cut it down before full employment is reached. As none other than Larry Summers demonstrated in a paper with economist Brad DeLong after his Recovery Act faceplant, borrowing to stimulate during a recession literally more than pays for itself by preventing economic damage and boosting future tax revenue.

The most important fact about economic policy over the last 12 years, learned at a terrible cost in both Europe and the U.S., is this: Austerity during a recession makes everything worse.

All this is truly unfortunate to hear from Kaufman, who is one of the more progressive advisers on Biden's team, and served well in Biden's Senate seat for two years attacking Wall Street corruption. But unless this kind of thinking is stamped out immediately, a Biden administration will make Democrats lose the 2022 midterms just like they did in 2010. Ryan Cooper

the neverending saga
Judge accuses Trump of trying to sneak his absolute immunity argument 'through a back door'

12:32 p.m.
trump door
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A judge has dismissed President Trump's latest effort to keep his financial records out of the hands of New York prosecutors and a grand jury.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero threw out a lawsuit from Trump's legal team that attempted to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance from obtaining his tax records. Vance subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump. Trump's lawyers had argued the subpoena for the records was too broad and issued "in bad faith," but Marrero wasn't convinced.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump is "neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need," which significantly undercut the president's legal argument. As BuzzFeed News reports, Marrero accused Trump of trying to get the absolute immunity argument "through a back door." On the contrary, Marrero argued, Trump is entitled to "high respect" in this legal battle, but that doesn't mean he is immune from subpoenas. "High respect for the President does not imply diminished respect for the ancient functions of the grand jury or the long-established standards governing challenges to its subpoenas," he wrote.

Marrero said Trump's legal team had failed to prove the subpoena was issued in bad faith, and had basically rehashed the same argument that was previously shot down.

Trump's team has already appealed the dismissal, asking for a delay in enforcing the subpoena, reports The Washington Post. Trump "believes there is a likelihood of reversal on appeal," lawyers said. Summer Meza

