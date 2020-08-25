Trump's base turnout strategy is also a base expansion strategy

-
Trump's base turnout strategy is also a base expansion strategy4:55 p.m.
-
Biden campaign tries to dunk on the Republican National Convention by parodying Simon & Garfunkel5:34 p.m.
-
Jacob Blake's mother pleads with Americans to 'examine your heart' in emotional speech5:21 p.m.
-
Bipartisan congressmembers move to condemn QAnon as 'conspiracy-mongering cult'4:56 p.m.
-
RNC's 1st night draws a smaller TV audience than the DNC's4:54 p.m.
-
20,000 coronavirus cases in Boston stemmed from a single conference in February, researchers say2:46 p.m.
-
American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October2:26 p.m.
-
Usain Bolt reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 following 'mask-free' party12:45 p.m.
Opinion
4:55 p.m.
Biden campaign tries to dunk on the Republican National Convention by parodying Simon & Garfunkel
5:34 p.m.
5:21 p.m.
4:56 p.m.
4:54 p.m.
20,000 coronavirus cases in Boston stemmed from a single conference in February, researchers say
2:46 p.m.
2:26 p.m.
12:45 p.m.