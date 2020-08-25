See More Speed Reads
Opinion
RNC speaker Abby Johnson shows how not to appeal to women voters

10:09 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Donald Trump is far behind with female voters. Given that fact, one would expect the Trump campaign to make some moves to appeal to women. Yet on Tuesday night, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson addressed the RNC and its audience of millions, despite her holding views that go far beyond garden-variety opposition to abortion.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Johnson faced a firestorm of criticism for saying in a YouTube video earlier this year that her "brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons." Then, shortly before the RNC began, a White House reporter for CBS News drew attention to two of Johnson’s tweets from May in which she expressed support for "bringing back household voting," which would give each household a single vote — and give husbands "the final say." (Johnson doubled down on this outlandishly retrograde position on Tuesday evening just a few hours before her speech.)

No wonder, then, that when she stood at the podium at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C., Johnson unleashed an unmodulated attack on her former employer Planned Parenthood, denouncing its "racist roots," deploring its "barbarity," and even pausing to evoke "what abortion smells like." The assault naturally culminated in gushing praise for the anti-abortion efforts of President Trump.

There are ways for Republicans to appeal to women. There are even ways to do so in pro-life terms — by talking about the tragic, wrenching struggles and anguish experienced by so many women when they contemplate and make the decision to terminate a pregnancy. But Johnson said nothing about any of that, and really expressed no empathy for women at all. Which is exactly what one would expect of someone who would prefer a Handmaid's Tale world in which women lose their bodily and political autonomy and are forced to submit their minds and civic convictions to the absolute rule of their husbands. Damon Linker

Pam Bondi blasts Joe Biden over nepotism just before Tiffany Trump speaks at RNC

10:07 p.m.

Well, that was some awkward scheduling.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday gave a speech during the Republican National Convention in which she blasted the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, for nepotism, with a particular focus on his son Hunter's business ventures in Ukraine and China. Once Bondi wrapped up her remarks, however, it was Tiffany Trump who took the stage, with Eric and Melania Trump also waiting in the wings. Some observers found the whole thing a bit ironic.

The RNC also ran a video highlighting the women who have worked for the Trump campaigns and in the White House, emphasizing the fact that the president hires people best on merit. The video, though, featured both Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Tim O'Donnell

Larry Kudlow is referring to the still raging coronavirus pandemic in the past tense

10:05 p.m.
Larry Kudlow.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

President Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, declared during his Republican National Convention speech that Trump "successfully fought" the coronavirus pandemic, which is still very much raging in the United States.

His use of the past tense was quickly picked up by several journalists, including David Corn of Mother Jones, who tweeted that Kudlow spoke "as if this crisis is over. Thousands are dying every week. This is crazy propaganda."

Tim O'Brien, a Bloomberg Opinion writer, pointed out that Kudlow has been beating this drum for awhile now, saying on March 9 that the coronavirus was "relatively contained." In late June, right before a major surge in cases, Kudlow declared there was "no second wave coming. It's just hot spots. They send in CDC teams, we've got the testing procedures, we've got the diagnostics." On Tuesday, the coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed to more than 178,000. Catherine Garcia

Why do all these anti-Semites keep appearing in the Republican Party?

9:43 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

On the second night of the Republican National Convention, a member of the Trump campaign's advisory board named Mary Ann Mendoza was scheduled to speak. That same day, Mendoza tweeted that her followers should read a thread containing ancient gutter anti-Semitism — including crack-brained allegations that Jews were conspiring to make "The Goyim Destroy Each Other," and a recommendation to read the notorious anti-Semitic forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. (The thread also contained repeated references to the QAnon conspiracy, suggesting this has become a pipeline to flagrant hatred of Jews.) Mendoza's speaking slot was canceled.

Republicans were no doubt confused as to how someone who would endorse such a virulently anti-Semitic message managed to land a speaking slot at their national convention. It's not like President Trump has suggested that American Jews are all obsessed with money, that their political allegiance can be bought, or that they are not really American citizens. It's not like he has said that neo-Nazi terrorists were "very fine people."

It’s truly an astonishing coincidence that some of Trump’s most hardcore followers can’t stop talking about an international Jewish conspiracy to control world media and politics. How could this be happening? Ryan Cooper

Trump's contradictory messaging on crime during RNC has critics puzzled

9:27 p.m.

President Trump's pardon of Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber who founded a non-profit organization that helps formerly incarcerated citizens, during the Republican National Convention Tuesday night received mixed reviews. On the one hand, observers noted that Ponder's story is a truly inspiring one that could go a long way with undecided voters. On the other hand, some viewers accused Trump of using Ponder's pardon as a "political prop."

But other analysts were puzzled by the RNC's messaging on crime in general. Ponder's pardon was meant to show the Trump administration's commitment to criminal justice reform, but many of the speeches throughout the first two nights have called for a tougher crackdown on crime and warned a Biden-Harris administration would be too lenient.

Similarly, while the convention has attempted to highlight Trump's relationship with Black Americans, including Ponder, some observers argue racially-inspired fear-mongering has been prevalent in the speeches so far, as well. Tim O'Donnell

Hurricane Laura forces 585,000 evacuations from Texas and Louisiana

8:50 p.m.
A car drives down a road near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

More than 585,000 people in Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura, which the National Hurricane Center projects will strengthen into a Category 3 storm before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Forecasters said the Gulf Coast will likely see flooding, high winds, and dangerous storm surge that could submerge entire neighborhoods. National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport told The Associated Press the Gulf waters are "warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast."

About 385,000 residents were ordered to leave Beaumont, Galveston, and Port Arthur in Texas, while 200,000 residents of Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana were also told to evacuate. As of Tuesday evening, Laura is 435 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with peak winds of 85 mph. Earlier this week, the storm killed 20 people in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic. Catherine Garcia

Trump campaign adviser touts anti-Semitic conspiracy theory hours before now-canceled RNC speech

8:32 p.m.

On the same day she was scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention, Mary Ann Mendoza, a mother whose child was killed by an undocumented immigrant who also serves on the Trump re-election campaign's advisory board, promoted an anti-Semitic Twitter thread composed by a QAnon conspiracy theorist. The RNC later pulled Mendoza's speech from Tuesday's schedule.

The thread endorsed by Mendoza consisted of numerous anti-Semitic posts, many of which were centered on a non-existent "Jewish plot to enslave the world," The Daily Beast reports. The tweets falsely claimed the Rothschild family created a plot to terrorize and destroy non-Jewish people. It also referred to "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," a fabricated anti-Semitic text first published in Russia in the early 20th century that later became a popular hoax about Jewish world domination in Nazi Germany.

Mendoza eventually deleted the tweet, claiming she didn't read the whole thread. But the damage was done. Tim O'Donnell

Trump administration taps Vietnam refugee as new ICE chief

8:02 p.m.
DHS seal.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is tapping Tony Pham, the top attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the new head of the agency, The Washington Examiner and BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.

Pham was born in what was then Saigon, South Vietnam (now Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) and came to the United States as a refugee in 1975 and became a U.S. citizen 10 years later. BuzzFeed notes the Trump administration has dramatically cut the U.S. refugee program. Prior to joining ICE, Pham was a prosecutor in Richmond, Virginia, and later oversaw the Virginia Peninsula Regional jail.

"As a seasoned leader with [the Department of Homeland Security], Tony will ensure ICE continues to safeguard our country's borders from crime and illegal immigration," an ICE spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

Pham is replacing Matt Albence and will serve in an acting role. Read more at The Washington Examiner and BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

