Christopher Nolan fans plan to fly across the country to see Tenet

Have you ever been so excited to watch a movie you feel like you'd do just about anything to see it as soon as possible? Well, some Christopher Nolan fans are taking that to the extreme.

Nolan's new film Tenet is set to be the first major blockbuster film to be released in the United States since movie theaters closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's scheduled to make its debut without playing in states like New York and California, where theaters have not yet been permitted to reopen. For some Nolan fans interviewed by Variety this week, missing the film's opening was evidently just not acceptable, so they're dropping hundreds of dollars flying out of state to see it, pandemic be damned.

Tyler Tompkins of California explained to Variety he's traveling from Los Angeles to Austin with three others on a $220 flight to watch the film not once but twice, saying, "That's the whole purpose of this trip. My friends think I'm crazy, going all the way across the country to watch it, but we want to show support for this film and we'll do anything to see it." You can say that again.

Another Nolan fan said they're flying from Los Angeles to Utah for a Tenet screening, while acknowledging to Variety that traveling during the pandemic "does give me pause." Overseas, moviegoers are evidently going to similar extremes for 70MM IMAX screenings, with the article quoting one person who hopes to travel from Paris to London to see the movie, though this may require quarantining for two weeks.

Given that some early reviews for Tenet have described it as a "disappointment," it remains to be seen whether these Nolan fans will feel the risk during the pandemic, not to mention the financial investment, was worth it. If not, hey, at least there's always the chance they'll run into Tom Cruise. Brendan Morrow