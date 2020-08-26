See More Speed Reads
Kellyanne Conway delivers ostensible farewell address at RNC

9:56 p.m.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday evening that portrayed President Trump as a humble, empathetic commander-in-chief who she has "seen firsthand many times ... comforting and encouraging a child who has lost a parent, a parent who has lost a child, a worker who lost his job, an adolescent who lost her way to drugs." She also praised the president's efforts to tackle the nation's drug crisis.

On a more personal note, Conway said Trump "helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion," referring to the fact that in 2016 she became the first woman to run a successful U.S. presidential campaign.

Conway's speech had it's detractors, though others thought it was impressive. Regardless, the remarks were notable because Conway, who has been by Trump's side for years, outlasting many others in the administration, has said she's leaving the White House at the end of the month, which means she likely gave what amounts to a farewell address. Tim O'Donnell

Football is dominating the RNC

10:48 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

The college football season might be canceled as far as two of the Power Five conferences are concerned, but you wouldn't know that from watching this year's Republican National Convention.

Halfway through the third night of the proceedings, the three best speeches so far had all been given by former coaches or players. The first came on Monday from the Heisman Trophy-winning running back Herschel Walker, who gave an impassioned and occasionally amusing address about his improbable decades-long friendship with President Trump. Walker also spoke with intelligence and conviction about race relations. I'm not saying this was the equivalent of a certain Illinois state senator's breakout speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. But I'm not not saying that either. Go Dawgs.

Then on Wednesday night came Lou Holtz, the reactionary Notre Dame legend who is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport. Holtz's address was largely devoted to his opposition to abortion, but he also gave perhaps the best one-sentence case against Joe Biden I have ever heard. “I used to ask our athletes at Notre Dame, ‘If you didn't show up, who would miss you and why?'” Millions of Americans are asking the same question about the former vice president.

A few minutes after Holtz finished, the former journeyman NFL safety Jack Brewer gave a bizarre, rambling, and instantly memorable speech about his childhood that touched on everything from street fighting and the Ku Klux Klan to his mother's views on the Evil one: "My momma, when the Lord starts blessin', the Devil starts messin'." Indeed.

If nothing else, the total rhetorical domination of the RNC by football players is a good reminder of my dictum that politicians and pundits are mostly unnecessary because other famous people usually say the things the former wish to express far better. Matthew Walther

A controversial 25-year-old North Carolina House candidate is being described as 'the most impressive speaker' of the RNC

10:37 p.m.

Madison Cawthorn, the controversial 25-year-old Republican House candidate who broke President Trump's record of successful endorsements by beating the White House-backed Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's primary in June, earned praise on Wednesday night for his RNC speech. "God protected my mind, and my ability to speak," Cawthorn, who was paralyzed in a major car accident, told viewers. "So, I say to people who feel forgotten, ignored and invisible: I see you. I hear you."

Cawthorn's speech — which ended with him rising from his wheelchair to stand "for our republic" — earned him the distinction of being described as "the most impressive speaker of this convention" by Yahoo News' Alexander Nazaryan. Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis observed that Cawthorn has an "inspiring story. Hard not to root for him." Right-wing producer Robby Starbuck added, "Madison Cawthorn just won over a large part of America with that speech." Conservative Erick Erickson agreed, tweeting, "That's why they are savaging Madison Cawthorne. That guy is great."

It's true that Cawthorn has faced scrutiny. An investigation by Jezebel earlier this month found that Cawthorn appears to make a number of winks to "white supremacist-adjacent nationalism," including the name of his LLC, "SPQR," an acronym that is popular among white nationalists, as well as possessing a decorative Betsy Ross flag, which has been "similarly appropriated by some extremist movements." He also follows exactly 88 people on Twitter, that being a known code for "Heil Hitler." Cawthorn additionally got into hot water for a 2017 Instagram post in which he visited Adolf Hitler's vacation home, known as the Eagle's Nest, and called the leader "the Fuhrer" in the caption (Cawthorn later denounced white nationalism).

As The New Republic notes, Cawthorn "could be a rising star of the party or an alt-right Trojan horse. Or maybe there's no difference between the two." Jeva Lange

Tucker Carlson excuses white vigilante accused of first-degree murder

10:26 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Wisconsin authorities arrested a 17-year-old white boy named Kyle Rittenhouse for premeditated murder Wednesday. The Illinois resident had attended a protest in Kenosha Tuesday night, where there has been serious unrest for days following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times in front of his children.

A very disturbing video of part of the events (as well as an account from a Washington Post reporter) shows Rittenhouse running along a street in Kenosha along with a handful of protesters. He trips, rolls into a sitting position, fires once, gets into a scuffle with someone carrying a skateboard, and fires again. Seconds later, sitting back up and with people standing several feet away, he appears to take deliberate aim and fires a third time. Two of the protesters are dead and another was seriously wounded.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson defended Rittenhouse on his show Wednesday evening. He argued that armed vigilante terrorism is simply to be expected when there are protests or riots:

It doesn't bode well that the most popular cable news host in American history is making excuses for accused vigilante murderers. That, apparently, is what conservatives like Carlson mean by "law and order." Ryan Cooper

Jesuit priest calls Lou Holtz's comment on Biden's Catholic faith 'terrible'

10:17 p.m.

Lou Holtz, a former college football coach, caused controversy during the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night when he declared that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a "Catholic in name only."

Biden has been vocal about his faith, which he says has helped him through difficult times in his life, like when his son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015. Holtz made his judgment while delivering a speech praising President Trump, saying he is a man who "genuinely cares about people" and is someone Americans can "trust." Not long after Holtz was finished, liberals and conservatives alike jumped to Biden's defense on Twitter.

On MSNBC, Jesuit priest James Martin said he doesn't believe this is something "you should say about anybody." Holtz, he continued, "cannot look into the soul of Joe Biden ... I think it's a really terrible thing to say about someone. He has no clue what's going on inside of Joe Biden's heart."

Holtz has been involved in Republican politics for decades. In 1983, he resigned as the University of Arkansas' football coach after being criticized for appearing in commercials endorsing the re-election of Sen. Jesse Helms (R-N.C.). At the time Helms, who once said the 1964 Civil Rights Act was "the single most dangerous piece of legislation ever introduced in the Congress," was leading the effort to keep Martin Luther King Jr. Day from becoming a national holiday. Catherine Garcia

Kayleigh McEnany shares mastectomy story during RNC

9:37 p.m.
During her Republican National Convention speech on Wednesday night, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared that when she was 21, her doctor let her know that she had tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation, giving her a much higher risk of developing breast cancer.

McEnany said her mother also tested positive for the mutation, and chose to have a preventative double mastectomy. In 2018, McEnany decided to do the same, and said this almost completely eliminated her chance of breast cancer. Shortly after her surgery, at what she described as being one of her "most difficult times," one of the first calls she received was from Ivanka Trump. Soon after, President Trump was on the line.

"I was blown away," McEnany said. "Here was the leader of the free world caring about my circumstance. At the time, I had only met President Trump on a few occasions, but now I know him well and I can tell you that this president stands by Americans with pre-existing conditions."

The Trump administration is now suing to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which makes it so health insurance companies cannot refuse to cover a person because of pre-existing conditions. He has not shared any plan to replace it. Catherine Garcia

Republican National Convention vies with a hurricane, sports protests, #NationalDogDay for Americans' attention

9:17 p.m.
Wednesday marked the third night of the Republican National Convention, but you wouldn't have known it by glancing at social media. "As of Wednesday night, no RNC-related topics showed up in Twitter's trending tab or in Google's real-time search trends," NBC News reports.

Instead, Americans were distracted by news of Hurricane Laura, the NBA boycott, and the arrest of the shooting suspect in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Even #NationalDogDay and Married at First Sight were commanding more attention when the Republican convention began at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The RNC had a rocky start to its convention, with viewership down 26 percent its first night from the first night of the 2016 RNC; it was also 13 percent lower than viewership of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Axios reports. Viewership bumped up by 2 million on the RNC's second night, with its marquee speech by first lady Melania Trump, ultimately totaling 19.4 million viewers across 11 networks. Jeva Lange

Trump officials reportedly mulled using 'heat ray' to repel migrants at the border

8:57 p.m.
About two weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, President Trump told then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House staffers that "extreme action" was needed to keep migrants from entering the United States at the southern border, and later that day, a shocking suggestion was made, two former officials told The New York Times.

During a meeting with top leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, officials from Customs and Border Protection suggested deploying the Active Denial System, a microwave weapon known as a "heat ray" that was designed by the military to disperse crowds. When its invisible beams hit a person's skin, it feels like it is being burned. The Times notes that the heat ray is rarely used now questions about its effectiveness and whether it's moral to deploy.

The former officials told the Times people in the room were shocked by the suggestion, and after the meeting, Nielsen told an aide she would not authorize use of such a device and it must never be mentioned in her presence again. It's unclear if Trump knew about the proposal. A Homeland Security spokesman told the Times on Wednesday the suggestion was "never considered."

Most of the Trump administration's policies have been slammed by immigration advocates, including the separation of migrant children from their parents, the lowering of the annual cap for refugees, and the travel bans on predominantly Muslim countries. Catherine Garcia

