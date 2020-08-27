See More Speed Reads
Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran will make Disney history with her lead role in Raya and the Last Dragon

2:45 p.m.
Kelly Marie Tran arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

For those Star Wars fans who wanted justice for Kelly Marie Tran after The Rise of Skywalker, we've got some good news: Disney is about to actually give her some lines.

The Rose Tico actress is set to star in Disney’s new animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon, making her the first Southeast Asian actress ever to lead a Disney animated film, Entertainment Weekly revealed on Thursday. Tran is voicing the titular Raya in the film, which EW notes is also the first of Disney's animated movies to be inspired by Southeast Asia, and she'll be starring alongside Awkwafina. Cassie Steele had previously been cast in the role.

"She is someone who is technically a princess, but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character specifically, is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran told EW of her character. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."

This casting comes after Tran, who has spoken out about the online harassment she was subjected to after her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was infamously sidelined in last year's The Rise of Skywalker, which kept her almost entirely off screen and spent about as much time developing her character as it did explaining how Emperor Palpatine was alive. It may have been a disappointment for Rose fans, but thanks to Disney animation, the Tran train continues full steam ahead. Brendan Morrow

NBA players have reportedly agreed to resume the season

1:24 p.m.
An empty court and bench is shown with no signage following the scheduled start time in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following Wednesday's strike, the NBA playoffs are reportedly set to resume.

NBA players have agreed to resume the postseason after the Milwaukee Bucks led a boycott on Wednesday over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Washington Post and ESPN report.

According to the Post, players from the 13 teams in the Orlando bubble met to discuss whether to cancel the rest of the playoffs in the wake of this week's strike, and ultimately, they "decided to continue playing." However, the games scheduled for Thursday are expected to be postponed, both outlets reported.

The Bucks on Wednesday boycotted Game 5 in their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Blake, with Bucks guard George Hill telling The Undefeated, "we're tired of the killings and the injustice." Three games that were set to take place on Wednesday were ultimately postponed as other teams joined the Bucks, and it was unclear whether the remainder of the season might be called off.

After these recent meetings, though, ESPN writes that a "resumption of the season could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to the play by the weekend." Two players from each NBA team, ESPN also reports, are set to attend another meeting on Thursday to finalize details, as well as to "formulate action plans to address racial injustice issues." Brendan Morrow

Worst-case storm surge from Hurricane Laura was avoided thanks to low tide

1:15 p.m.
hurricane laura
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Hurricane Laura is barreling through Louisiana and Texas after making landfall with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane.

Louisiana officials on Thursday reported the first death as a result of the storm: a teenage girl in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, was killed when a tree fell on a home. NBC News reports Laura was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane shortly after it made landfall, and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.

While forecasters warned of "unsurvivable" storm surge, saying coastal areas could see surges up to 20 feet, the highest surge recorded was 11 feet, writes NBC. That's still dangerously high, but luckily the worst-case scenario was avoided thanks to the storm missing high tide and moving east of Lake Charles. However, since the storm hit at night in a mostly-evacuated region, "We may never fully know the extent of the surge," reports NBC.

More than 450,000 households in Louisiana and Texas have lost power, and Laura is far from over. Much of the region is facing heavy winds and rain; 11 million residents of Louisiana and Kentucky are under flash flood watches. Read more at NBC News. The Week Staff

Jared Kushner: NBA players are 'fortunate' that they can take 'a night off from work'

12:04 p.m.

President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner is planning to reach out to LeBron James about the NBA strike, as he says in multiple interviews the players are "fortunate" that they can "take a night off from work."

Kushner on Thursday spoke about NBA teams this week refusing to play in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, telling CNBC the players are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially. So they have that luxury, which is great."

He also called for "actual action" from the NBA players, telling Politico in a separate interview that he will be reaching out to the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James today. James is one of the founders of a voting rights organization that recently announced an effort to push for more poll workers in the 2020 presidential election, one of a number of actions it has taken in recent months. The Lakers reportedly voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season.

Meanwhile, another member of the Trump administration, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short, dismissed the NBA strike entirely on Thursday while suggesting the White House doesn't care about it.

"I don't know that you're going to see the administration weigh in on that one way or the other," Short told CNN. "In my mind, it's absurd and silly." Brendan Morrow

Violence in Kenosha 'echoes' Trump's anti-protest rhetoric. The White House claims Wisconsin isn't Trump's responsibility.

11:22 a.m.
trump rnc
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Following the fatal shooting of two Kenosha protesters, allegedly at the hands of an Illinois teen who "idolized" police and attended one of President Trump's rallies, The Washington Post's Philip Bump argued there is an "inescapable echo" between Trump's rhetoric and the armed "vigilantes" who came to Kenosha to "defend" the city against anti-racism demonstrators.

Something spurred shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse to drive to Kenosha with a rifle, writes Bump. And while "it's facile to assume that we can identify that spur as the rhetoric offered" by Trump and his re-election campaign, "it's impossible not to notice how that rhetoric echoes in what appears to have happened in Kenosha."

Bump also highlighted speakers at the Republican National Convention, like Donald Trump Jr. and Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who "decried uncontrolled violent mobs." While the rhetoric is intended to boost Trump's re-election, says Bump, "It's obvious how it could be seen to point somewhere darker."

"Is it unreasonable to think that this rhetoric reached Kyle Rittenhouse?" asks Bump. The White House would say so. Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Thursday the administration has essentially washed its hands of any responsibility for things that go down outside of Republican strongholds. Asked about violence in U.S. cities, Conway said "these are Democratically-led cities and most with Democratic governors ... It's not Donald Trump's watch." The New York Times Jamelle Bouie noted it's not the first time the Trump administration has said "they do not believe they are responsible for the lives or livelihoods of anyone who didn't vote for them."

So while many analysts are pointing to Trump's messaging as fanning the sometimes-literal flames of unrest, the White House is taking a break from its assertions of Trump's "total authority" across the country. Read more at The Washington Post. Summer Meza

TikTok sale reportedly could be imminent after CEO's surprise resignation

11:07 a.m.

Following TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer's surprise departure, a sale of the company's U.S. operations could reportedly be days away.

Mayer unexpectedly announced this week he would be stepping down as TikTok CEO just three months after being hired, a decision that came as President Trump threatens to ban the Chinese-owned app due to security concerns unless it's sold to an American company. CNBC's Julia Boorstin reported on Thursday that Mayer's resignation indicates "that we're likely to see a deal" with Microsoft or Oracle possibly "in the next 48 hours or so," while separately, a CNBC online report said TikTok is "nearing a deal to sell its U.S. operations" that may be announced "in the coming days."

In fact, Mayer's departure, according to this CNBC report, was intended to be announced alongside the sale, but it was moved up after news of his exit leaked.

As far as why Mayer decided to depart TikTok, he told employees that "as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for." But Boorstin also reports that "one reason" he announced his exit is that he was "excluded" from the talks with Microsoft and Oracle, and he also reportedly "wanted to run a large, powerful company and not be running a division that was part of a large tech company" like Microsoft.

Mayer headed digital streaming at Disney prior to joining TikTok, and he was previously passed over for the position of Disney CEO after Bob Iger's resignation earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

New jobless claims decline but stay above 1 million

9:51 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new jobless claims in the United States has surpassed one million for yet another week.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that just over one million more Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, down from about 1.1 million the week prior, CNBC reports. Continuing claims declined to 14.5 million. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the most jobless claims filed in a week on record was 695,000.

This came after last week, the number of new jobless claims unexpectedly rose above one million after previously dipping below that threshold, leading to concerns among experts that the numbers were "trending in the wrong direction." Though the number declined this week, this is the 22nd time in 23 weeks that there were more than one million jobless claims, CNBC notes, and The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote that this latest report shows that there are still "an alarming number of people" out of work.

"We're chipping away at the losses in terms of the number of jobs and some of the weaknesses there," Wells Fargo Securities economist Sarah House told The Wall Street Journal, "but there's still a long ways to go." Indeed economist AnnElizabeth Konkel also told the Journal, "It's massively concerning that five months into this crisis we are still seeing those levels. It's just really pointing to how much economic pain there is right now, and I don't really expect that to change anytime soon." Brendan Morrow

FDA gives emergency-use approval for Abbott's $5, 15-minute COVID-19 test, though not for home use

8:24 a.m.
Abbott rapid-response COVID-19 test
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration had granted it emergency-use authorization for its quick, inexpensive COVID-19 antigen test, and it plans to ship tens of millions of the tests in September. The test, called the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, is about the size of a credit card, will cost $5 each, and returns results in about 15 minutes, Abbott says. It works kind of like a pregnancy test but still involves and nasal swab and needs to be administered by medical professionals, typically in a doctor's office or by a school nurse. It won't be sold directly to consumers for home use.

This isn't the first rapid COVID-19 test given a provisional green light by the FDA. Similar antigen tests are processed in boxlike machines and cost anywhere from $15 to $50, The Wall Street Journal reports. Abbott also makes a rapid-response molecular test used in the White House, though that was shown to be returning frequent false negatives. The newly approved antigen test has been shown to accurately detect positive cases about 97 percent of the time, Abbott said.

The test should help meet a growing demand for cheap, less-accurate COVID-19 tests that some public health officials argue the U.S. needs to return to school and work. Peter Weber

