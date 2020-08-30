Founder of right-wing group says man killed in Portland was a 'supporter'

There's still a lack of clarity about the deadly shooting in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, but the founder of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer said that the man who was killed was a supporter, The Associated Press reports. Earlier reports indicated the victim was wearing a hat with the group's insignia.

Joey Gibson, who leads the Washington state-based group, said he couldn't say much "right now" but he was able to "verify that [the victim] was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer." He told AP he would make a more complete statement later on Sunday. Gibson was also in Portland on Saturday night and arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly after it took place, although it was not immediately clear why he did so, AP reports.

Police still have not released any information on the potential shooter, and while there was fighting between a caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters throughout the night, there's nothing that has definitively linked the fatal incident to the clashes.

Patriot Prayer, AP Notes, has a history of crossing the Oregon-Washington border for rallies and marches in Portland, where — along with other far-right groups like the Proud Boys — they have faced off with counterprotesters. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell