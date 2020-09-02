Trump encourages North Carolina residents to try voting twice and seeing what happens

-
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to try voting twice and seeing what happensSeptember 2, 2020
-
High school runner helps injured competitor finish their race12:51 a.m.
-
Attorney General Barr won't agree it's illegal to vote twice, as Trump urged, claims ignorance of state laws12:02 a.m.
-
Lara Trump campaigned with far-right conspiracy theorist and GOP candidate Laura LoomerSeptember 2, 2020
-
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75September 2, 2020
-
Minnesota reports 1st U.S. COVID-19 death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle RallySeptember 2, 2020
-
Biden to visit Kenosha, meet with Jacob Blake's familySeptember 2, 2020
-
William Barr says he doesn't think racism 'is as common as people suggest'September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
12:51 a.m.
Attorney General Barr won't agree it's illegal to vote twice, as Trump urged, claims ignorance of state laws
12:02 a.m.
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020