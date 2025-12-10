Japan’s Princess Aiko is a national star. Her fans want even more.
Fresh off her first solo state visit to Laos, Princess Aiko has become the face of a Japanese royal family facing 21st-century obsolescence
Japan stands torn between tradition and the future, as Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito, finds herself at the center of a growing movement to change the country’s patriarchal rules of royal succession. Treated like a pop star by many in Japan, the 24-year-old princess’s rocketing popularity comes at a fraught time for the royal family and Japan’s traditionally patriarchal society. As Japan’s shrinking royal family forces uncomfortable questions about the future of one of the world’s oldest monarchical lines, is Tokyo ready for change?
‘Rising prestige’ and a reopened debate
After having “impressed with her maturity and clear sense of duty” during her first state visit to Laos last month, Aiko’s “huge popularity” domestically will only further raise questions about why she is barred from taking on a “more prominent royal role going forward,” said Tatler. Questions about Aiko’s inability to assume her father’s throne come amid Japan’s “so-called ‘succession crisis,’” where “strict, male-only succession laws” established in 1947 mean that Prince Hisahito of Akishino, Aiko’s first cousin, is often “touted as the future of the Japanese royal family.”
Aiko’s “rising prestige” has “reopened the debate” about male-only royal succession in Japan’s “patriarchal and traditionalist society,” said El País. That debate comes after Japan “broke with gender prejudices” by electing conservative Sanae Takaichi as its first woman prime minister in October. There is also “strong public support” for the notion that Aiko, or “any other woman in the future,” could be made royal successor, which has led to a grassroots effort to readdress the rules.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cartoonist Yoshinori Kobayashi has authored comic books pushing for a rule change, which “supporters keep sending to parliamentarians” to raise the issue, said The Associated Press. Other advocates have “set up YouTube channels and distributed leaflets.” But while there is public support for updating the succession rules, “conservative lawmakers,” including Takaichi, “oppose the change.”
‘Kicking the can down the road’
Even members of Japan’s royal family acknowledge the monarchy’s dwindling numbers and clout. “Nothing can be done under the current system,” said Crown Prince Akishino, 60, to the AP. “I think all we can do right now is to scale back our official duties.”
Japan’s royal succession debate has gone on “for decades,” particularly after a 2005 government panel recommended the crown be passed to the oldest child “regardless of their sex,” said the Japan Times. But while that recommendation “appeared to pave the way” for Aiko’s “rise to the Chrysanthemum Throne,” the birth of Prince Hisahito the following year “silenced the debate.” Following the arrival of a young, male heir, Japanese politicians are “kicking the can down the road” when it comes to changing the rules, said Kenneth Ruoff, the director of Portland State University’s Center for Japanese Studies, to the Japan Times.
Late last year, the United Nations’ Human Rights Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women criticized Japan’s male-only rules of succession, prompting the Japanese government to withhold its voluntary funds for the commission. “The right to succeed the Imperial Throne is not included among basic human rights,” said Japan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura in a statement. “Therefore, it does not constitute as discrimination against women.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Hisahito is “likely to become emperor one day,” said Al Jazeera. “After him, however, there is nobody left” unless the succession rules change.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
‘Autarky and nostalgia aren’t cure-alls’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Australia’s teen social media ban takes effect
Speed Read Kids under age 16 are now barred from platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Reddit
-
Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records
Speed Read The grand jury records from the 2019 prosecution of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public
-
Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s Iron Lady set to be the country’s first woman prime minister
In the Spotlight Takaichi is a member of Japan’s conservative, nationalist Liberal Democratic Party
-
Japan poised to get first woman prime minister
Speed Read The ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi
-
US and Japan strike trade deal
Speed Read Trump signed what he's calling the 'largest deal ever made'
-
A manga predicting a natural disaster is affecting tourism to Japan
Under the Radar The 1999 book originally warned of a disaster that would befall Japan in 2011 — a prophecy that came true
-
Japan is opening up to immigration – but is it welcoming immigrants?
Under the Radar Plummeting birth rates and ageing population leaves closed-off country 'no choice' but to admit foreign workers, but tensions are growing with newly arrived Muslims
-
The Japanese rice crisis
Under The Radar Japan's staple food is in short supply and everything from bad harvests to rising tourist numbers is being blamed
-
Data blunders put Japan's after-work boozing culture in the spotlight
Under The Radar Excessive alcohol consumption and an analogue work culture combine to create a recipe for disaster when it comes to sensitive files
-
Man wanted family to eat him at his funeral
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life