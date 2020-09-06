See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
VA secretary defends Trump amid damning reports that he insulted U.S. service members

2:21 p.m.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie on Sunday defended President Trump amid criticism stemming from reports that he has made disparaging remarks about U.S. service members in the past.

In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Wilkie didn't argue the reported comments weren't insulting — in fact, he said he would be offended by them. Instead, he dismissed the idea that Trump ever said them in the first place, implying that he didn't trust the anonymous sources that multiple outlets, including Fox News, have used to confirm parts of the story.

Wilkie clearly didn't want to talk about the issue, but Bash pushed him on the subject, noting that Trump has a history of insulting veterans, namely the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who Wilkie said he has great respect for and deems responsible for the advancement of his career. Still, the secretary continued to play things down the middle. He said Trump's comments about McCain were made in the heat of his last presidential campaign, and he made the case that, at the end of the day, Trump's actions toward veterans outweigh his rhetoric. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Economist highlights difference between 'ability' and 'willingness' to reopen economy amid pandemic

2:44 p.m.

The debate about which sectors of the economy are able to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic doesn't exist in a vacuum.

While there are certain policies and mitigation efforts in place that could allow businesses to reopen more safely, Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for Allianz, said Sunday that "you're not going to see a quick recovery in all sectors" because individuals just won't be ready to participate in the economy on a pre-pandemic scale as long as they harbor concerns about their own health.

In short, he said, "we have to understand there's a difference between ability to work, reopen the economy, and willingness to work, willing to go in and engage in the economy. And until you improve both ability and willingness, we're not going to get back to where we were." Tim O'Donnell

the Lincoln project
Former RNC and new Lincoln Project member pillories GOP for 'capitulation' to Trump

1:30 p.m.
Michael Steele.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Michael Steele, the first Black chair of the Republican National Committee and recent high-profile addition for the Lincoln Project, still harbors a lot of resentment for the Republican Party over its role in allowing President Trump to come to power, he revealed in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday.

Steele is still a Republican, and he joined the anti-Trump, conservative Lincoln Project, out of principle, he said, adding that he considers his fellow Republicans who back the president to be "collaborators." While Steele expressed anger at the GOP's "capitulation" to Trump, he also seemed confused as to how it all unfolded, adding that if he was still chairing the RNC (he left the position in 2011) "it damn sure wouldn't have happened ... and people in this party know that's true."

He said that, going forward, Republicans will "need to explain why they allowed Donald Trump to crap all over their plans to build out the party after they lost the 2012 election," referring to the GOP's determination to appeal to young voters, women, and minorities after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was defeated by former President Barack Obama that year. Read more of Steele's perspective on the Republican Party at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
More Americans prefer Biden's response to protests, poll suggests

12:52 p.m.

More Americans seem to prefer former Vice President Joe Biden's response to demonstrations against police brutality than the one exhibited by President Trump, a new CBS/YouGov poll shows.

Of those surveyed, 49 percent said they believe the Democratic presidential nominee is trying to "calm the situation down" compared to 39 percent who said the same of Trump. On the flip side, 47 percent of voters said Trump is "encouraging fighting," while only 30 percent think Biden is doing so.

Additionally, 60 percent of Americans, including 91 percent of those who say they'll vote for Biden, would rather see the protests end through the implementation of police reforms as opposed to a tougher law and order response, which only 25 percent of respondents preferred. Those voting for Trump were more likely to support the latter method, but not overwhelmingly — 54 percent said they want protesters punished, while 22 percent said they believed police reform was the better option, and 23 percent were undecided. And, despite the Trump campaign's insistence that Americans would be unsafe under a Biden administration, the former vice president actually held a 48-43 edge when it comes to who would make voters feel more secure.

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted between Sept. 2-4 among 2,493 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage point. Read the full results at CBS News. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Israeli hospital enlists recovered coronavirus patients as volunteers for COVID-19 ward

11:15 a.m.
Hospital.
iStock.

Hadassah University hospital in Jerusalem is running a pilot program in which recovered coronavirus patients volunteer to help those currently hospitalized with COVID-19, BBC reports.

The hospital's 30 or so recovered volunteers — who have all been tested to confirm they have antibodies for the virus and wear full protective gear (since it's still unclear how long immunity lasts) — aren't performing any medical tasks. Rather, they're there to lend an ear or sit and talk with patients who would otherwise be in isolation. Dr. Rely Alon, the director of nursing at Hadassah, told BBC that the volunteers are a "great help" for both patients and staff, even if their tasks sound simple.

That's because, while first and foremost COVID-19 is a deadly disease that may have lasting, harmful affects on the human body, scientists are also concerned about the potential long-term mental health issues that could arise for hospitalized patients. So, having a friendly face around could be quite important for those suffering from the virus. Watch the BBC's full report here. Tim O'Donnell

portland protests
Portland protesters predict demonstrations will continue at least through election

10:50 a.m.
Portland protests.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, that were originally sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May, have continued for 100 straight days, The Associated Press reports, and demonstrators suggested it would be some time before they stopped.

Tupac Leahy, a 23-year-old Black man from Portland who told AP he has shown up for the protests on about 70 of the 100 days, predicted the demonstrations would last until November's general election. "I don't see it slowing down," he said.

Another protester, Chelsea Jordan, said she plans to "keep at it until the full abandonment of the police, so I think it's going to be a long fight."

Portland is far from the only city in the U.S. to experience protests since Floyd's killing, but it has been one of the central and most consistent sites of demonstrations, which have turned violent — and even deadly — at times, including Saturday night, when police declared a riot after protesters hurled Molotov cocktails into the street, igniting a fire. Police reportedly arrested more than 50 people, and videos appeared to show officers using tear gas to disperse the crowd (police confirmed the use of tear gas a defensive measure, per AP.) At least one community member was injured, police said. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Breaking
1 dead, 7 injured in U.K. stabbings as police search for suspect

7:43 a.m.
Birmingham crime scene.
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

One man was killed and five people were injured after a series of stabbings in Birmingham, United Kingdom, during the early hours of Sunday morning. A lot of uncertainty remains, but police said they are still hunting a single suspect.

Authorities also said the stabbings do not appear to be terrorism or gang related, adding that there were no links between the victims. But they did declare a "major incident," which describes any situation involving serious harm or a security risk to the public and means special arrangements are in place for all emergency services to work together, BBC notes.

A BBC reporter at the scene said the stabbings appear to have been spurred "by a major fight between large groups of people" in an area of Birmingham known for its busy night life. A witness who works as a club promoter in the area said she has seen "quite a lot of fights" there, but "nothing like tonight." Still, there's been no confirmation the events were directly connected. Read more at BBC and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Kentucky Derby
Authentic outlasts Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

September 5, 2020

Authentic won the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The iconic race was initially scheduled for its traditional date, the first Saturday in May, but was postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, which also meant there were no fans in the stands, the first time the race was run without spectators in its long history.

Authentic's victory was considered an upset — the favorite, Tiz the Law, won the Belmont Stakes in June, but it was Authentic who pulled away in the final stretch this time. Tiz the Law finished second, so there will be no Triple Crown winner this year.

Authentic was trained by Bob Baffert, who has now trained six horses that won the Kentucky Derby (including the two most recent Triple Crown winners, Justify and American Pharao), tying the all-time record.

The last remaining Triple Crown race, the Preakness will take place in Baltimore on Oct. 3. Tim O'Donnell

