remembering chadwick boseman
Lupita Nyong'o honors Chadwick Boseman, who 'made damn sure that his life meant something'

12:06 p.m.

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is remembering Chadwick Boseman as a "man who had great hope" in an emotional tribute following his tragic death.

Nyong'o, who starred as Nakia alongside Boseman in Black Panther, mourned the late actor on Instagram on Tuesday. Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

"I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense," Nyong'o wrote. "It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning."

The actress praised Boseman as someone who "made the most of his time" while still managing "to take his time," recalling how she was struck by his "quiet, powerful presence" when she worked with him and reflecting on his "profound effect" on her and how he "made damn sure that his life meant something."

"His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come," Nyong'o wrote. "He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his." She concludes that in honor of Boseman, "I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same."

Boseman died after privately been battling colon cancer for years as he worked on movies like Black Panther. Tributes have continued to pour in for the actor, including from his Marvel collaborators like Michael B. Jordan, who wrote, "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets." Read Nyong'o's full tribute to Boseman below. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
6-foot social distancing won't protect you from a sneeze, scientists find

12:48 p.m.
Person sneezing.
Antonio_Diaz/iStock

Everything you've been told about social distancing was most certainly not a lie. But it could use some revisions.

Health officials have been recommending people keep a 6-foot distance from others throughout the coronavirus pandemic, saying that will help stop the spread of COVID-19. But scientists have found that may not be far enough, especially when sneezes are involved, and are working on a new formula that will could keep everyone even safer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Researchers at the University of Florida are among scientists suggesting that 6-foot social distancing "is too close in some instances and based on science that is decades old," the Tampa Bay Times writes. After all, sneezes can send saliva droplets flying up to 21 feet away, while smaller particles can hang in the air for hours and even travel throughout a building. Humidity and small room sizes make it even more likely that disease particles will live longer and travel farther, Ahmadi Goodarz, an aerosols expert at Clarkson University, said.

That's why a UF team led by professor Sivaramakrishnan Balachandar is rethinking the one-size-fits-all distance. They've developed a new model to determine how particles travel through the air, and are "tweaking" it to develop more accurate social distancing recommendations for airplanes, classrooms, and other diverse situations, the Tampa Bay Times continues. And in the end, they hope to share their research via a simple online tool that helps a building or business determine how far it needs to space people out, if it needs to install better filtration, and more recommendations to allow for safe reopenings. Read more at the Tampa Bay Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Children with asymptomatic coronavirus infections can still develop associated inflammatory syndrome, review finds

12:34 p.m.
Children wearing masks.
DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images

A new review published in The Lancet last week shed more light on the "Kawasaki-like" inflammatory syndrome associated with children who were infected by the coronavirus.

The main takeaway was that the syndrome known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), which results in symptoms like fevers, rashes, swollen extremities, and issues in a number of different organs, is serious — 71 percent of the children observed in the study were admitted to the intensive care unit — and potentially fatal, although the vast majority of patients responded to treatment.

But the Lancet review made another important, worrisome finding. Per the review, it does not appear that the severity of the affected children's coronavirus infections was a determining factor in who developed the inflammatory syndrome. Indeed, some children who had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 still developed MIS-C, which typically manifests three to four weeks after infection. Similarly, 52 percent of the patients with MIS-C did not have any underlying medical conditions. In short, the review notes, more research is needed to determine why some children may be more susceptible to the syndrome. Read more at The Lancet. Tim O'Donnell

seedy dealings
Hundreds of Americans planted those alarmingly mysterious Chinese seeds. Others ate them.

10:47 a.m.
Planting seeds.
iStock/kazoka30

The same rules apply to a package of mysterious seeds found in your mail as do to a bag of fries discovered in a parking lot: As tempting as it is, don't open it, and most certainly do not eat what's inside.

Unfortunately, dozens of Americans didn't follow those basic life instructions when they received unsolicited packets of seeds seemingly coming from China a few months ago. State governments were deluged with thousands of questions from people who'd gotten the seeds, and had no idea how to respond when some people said they'd eaten them, Vice reports.

Vice's Jason Koebler requested records regarding the seeds from every state's department of agriculture, as well as from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and some USDA labs. From those records, Koebler found "tens of thousands of Americans received what they perceived to be Chinese mystery seeds in July." Many of them reasonably "panicked," quickly asking their governments what they should do, he wrote.

Others maybe didn't panic enough. One woman in New Mexico called in to her state department of agriculture after reports of the mysterious seeds started circulating, and let it know that "like a dumbass, I planted them." "Everything that's in the garden where I planted them are having a hard time and are starting to die," she continued, asking for some advice. Officials told Vice they were overwhelmed with the number of calls, Facebook messages, and emails they'd gotten, and in several cases, had to figure out what to tell people who ate the seeds. Read more at Vice. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
Nate Silver: 'It’s no longer "too soon" to look at polls'

10:41 a.m.

Labor Day has come and gone, which means the presidential race is at the "beginning of the end," FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver said Tuesday. It also means, Silver said, that people should no longer dismiss polls out of hand.

Silver and other polling experts, like The New York Times' Nate Cohn, point to Labor Day as a historical "inflection point" where polls become more reliable after months of volatility (although this particular contest between President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden has been fairly steady). Cohn recently explained that the data gets messy in the immediate aftermath of the party conventions, but suggested things normally settle down after the holiday. By that point, there's only two months left until Election Day and even less time before early voting begins in some states, so the numbers should start to solidify, although it certainly doesn't mean the race won't change before Nov. 3.

All things considered, Trump is far from out of it — Silver adds that the race is tighter when it comes to the Electoral College — but the time crunch is becoming more significant. Tim O'Donnell

arrogant, superficial, and misinformed
Nelson Mandela Foundation condemns 'arrogant, superficial' Trump for alleged insults of South African hero

10:09 a.m.

In his new book set to be released Tuesday, President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen alleges that Trump went on a rant about former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela after he died in 2013.

Cohen claims that Trump once said Mandela "was no leader" and that he "f---ed up" South Africa, which he described as a "s---hole." In response, the Nelson Mandela Foundation condemned the comments and Trump, calling him "arrogant, superficial, and misinformed" and arguing that he is in no position to "offer authoritative commentary on the life and work of" Mandela.

The comments, if true, are striking, especially coming from someone who went on to become the American president. Mandela is one of history's most iconic civil leaders and, although some of his methods received criticism from the right and far left (for differing reasons) during his fight to end apartheid, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Mandela is now widely revered throughout the world, including in the United States. But Trump, after all, is not known for sticking with convention or refraining from disparaging people otherwise held in high esteem.

The White House didn't specifically address the alleged Mandela insults, but generally dismissed the accuracy of Cohen's book. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Drug makers release safety pledge to 'ensure public confidence' in COVID-19 vaccine process

10:07 a.m.
A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020.
THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images

Companies behind a number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates have released a joint pledge in an effort to "ensure public confidence" in the process.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Novavax were among the nine drug companies working on potential COVID-19 vaccines whose CEOs signed a joint pledge released on Tuesday, saying that they won't submit for approval until "after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA," also promising to "always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority," per The Washington Post.

This pledge came amid concerns over cut corners in the vaccine approval process, especially so that a potential candidate could be ready before the presidential election. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, told CNN that should a COVID-19 vaccine be approved and distributed prior to the November election, "I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information" deeming it safe and effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently told states to prepare to potentially begin distributing a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as November, leading to "heightened concerns that the Trump administration is seeking to rush the distribution of a vaccine," The New York Times wrote. The White House said "any approval will maintain the FDA's gold standard for safety and testing."

The drug companies say they're looking to "help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved." Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported that this "unusual joint move" would be made, and the Post described the statement as an "extraordinary effort to bolster public faith in a vaccine." Brendan Morrow

boycotts
Disney accused of helping to 'normalize a crime against humanity' by filming Mulan in Xinjiang

8:24 a.m.
Mulan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Disney's Mulan just keeps growing more controversial.

The live-action remake from Disney, which debuted on streaming in the United States on Sept. 4, is being hit with new criticism for filming in China's Xinjiang region, where about a million Uighurs have been detained, Bloomberg reports. Additionally, critics are also slamming the film for in its closing credits thanking the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which The Washington Post reports the United States Commerce Department sanctioned last year for its role in operating the detention camps, and the Post adds that "several Xinjiang propaganda departments that have worked to deny the detention program's existence are also credited."

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Isaac Stone Fish blasted Disney and wrote that the company, "in other words, worked with regions where genocide is occurring, and thanked government departments that are helping to carry it out." He goes on to ask, "Why did Disney need to work in Xinjiang? It didn't. There are plenty of other regions in China, and countries around the world, that offer the starkly beautiful mountain scenery present in the film. But in doing so, Disney helps normalize a crime against humanity."

This criticism comes after Mulan was already facing calls for a boycott over comments the film's star, Liu Yifei, made in support of Hong Kong police during pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, who previously called for a boycott of the film, tweeted over the weekend that those who watch it are "potentially complicit in the mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs."

After originally being slated for a theatrical debut, Mulan premiered in the U.S. on Disney+ for a $30 fee, and it's set to be released theatrically in China on Sept. 11. Disney has not disclosed information about how the film performed in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, but Disney+ app downloads reportedly jumped almost 70 percent after its release. Brendan Morrow

