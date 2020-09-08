Lupita Nyong'o honors Chadwick Boseman, who 'made damn sure that his life meant something'

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is remembering Chadwick Boseman as a "man who had great hope" in an emotional tribute following his tragic death.

Nyong'o, who starred as Nakia alongside Boseman in Black Panther, mourned the late actor on Instagram on Tuesday. Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

"I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense," Nyong'o wrote. "It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning."

The actress praised Boseman as someone who "made the most of his time" while still managing "to take his time," recalling how she was struck by his "quiet, powerful presence" when she worked with him and reflecting on his "profound effect" on her and how he "made damn sure that his life meant something."

"His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come," Nyong'o wrote. "He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his." She concludes that in honor of Boseman, "I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same."