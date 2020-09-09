See More Speed Reads
from a certain point of view
Daisy Ridley says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's twist 'kept changing,' apparently up into filming

12:13 p.m.

Always in motion is the future, Yoda once said — and evidently, so was the Star Wars sequel trilogy's most important reveal.

Daisy Ridley in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week discussed the major twist in last year's The Rise of Skywalker that her character, Rey, is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. Rey's parentage was a key question when the new series of movies began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but as Ridley explained, the final answer was hardly set in stone from the start.

"At the beginning, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection," Ridley said. "There were different versions, and then it really went to that she was no one. And then it came to Episode IX, and [director] J.J. [Abrams] pitched me the film and was like 'Oh, yeah. Palpatine's granddaddy.' And I was like, 'Awesome.' And then two weeks later, he was like, 'Oh, we're not sure.' So it kept changing."

In fact, it seems the reveal wasn't completely set by the time Abrams started shooting the movie, as Ridley continued that even during filming, "I wasn't sure what the answer was going to be."

The Rise of Skywalker's Rey reveal was criticized by some Star Wars fans, especially because it walked back the answer presented in the previous film, The Last Jedi, that her parents were not anybody of significance. Ridley's comments only led to more criticism among this group of fans that the new series of movies wasn't planned out from the start — although to be fair, given that the original Star Wars trilogy saw Luke Skywalker kiss Leia Organa, only for her to be revealed as his sister in the very next film, planning story beats out was hardly George Lucas' strong suit, either. Brendan Morrow

beirut blast
New York Times investigation sheds more light on bribery, corruption at Beirut port that set stage for deadly blast

12:42 p.m.

A new investigation by The New York Times has shed more light on the corrupt conditions at Beirut's that set the stage for the fatal blast last month that killed nearly 200 people.

There have been numerous reports about how officials ignored warnings regarding the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a port hangar for years. But the Times reveals that even the Russian businessman who chartered the ship that originally carried the explosive material in 2013 sent a cautionary email about the cargo, and a law firm seeking to repatriate the ship's crew to Russia and Ukraine flagged an ominous Wikipedia entry for the port's general manager.

But the "entrenched culture culture of corruption at the port," where Lebanon's competing political factions all have a stake proved too powerful to overcome. Multiple port employees, customs officials, and shipping agents told the Times that little moves into the port without bribes being paid to multiple parties, including customs inspectors, port security, and even the Ministry of Social Affairs, which Lebanon's politically connected class reportedly bribes to allow explicitly fraudulent claims. For example, a 3-month old child with Down Syndrome was granted a disability exemption so someone could import a luxury car tax free.

In short, the blast was a symptom of a longstanding problem. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

mask up
Fauci acknowledges it's 'frustrating' to see Trump hold in-person rallies without mask mandates

11:58 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants Americans to get even more comfortable with masks.

The country's top coronavirus expert talked to CBS News' Gayle King on Wednesday, and she asked Fauci if it's "frustrating" to see Trump "hold these massive rallies where people are not wearing masks, including the president himself." "Yes, it is," Fauci answered. "We want to set an example" because public health measures — wearing masks, holding events outdoors, physical distance, avoiding crowds — "turn around surges and prevent us from getting surges" in COVID-19 cases, Fauci continued. "I certainly would like to see a universal wearing of masks," he added.

Fauci's comments came after Trump's Tuesday rally in North Carolina, where a lot of attendees were pictured without masks on. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
Biden is holding onto his leads in midwestern swing states — but barely

11:25 a.m.

Less than two months from election day, polls are predicting a narrow win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The 2020 race will largely come down to a handful swing states, including typically blue midwestern states that President Trump surprisingly won in 2016. Biden continues to hold on to most of those tossup contests and the national vote in a handful of polls released this week, with neither side of the race gaining a decisive advantage after last month's party conventions.

A collection of Morning Consult polls released Wednesday shows 11 states' opinions on the 2020 contest have remained consistent from before the conventions. Biden did build a few points of support in Michigan and Wisconsin, and even took over the lead from Trump in Arizona. Meanwhile Trump gained a few points of support in Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, though all these changes were within the polls' margins of error ranging from 2–4 percentage points. An NBC News/Marist poll out Wednesday meanwhile gives Biden a sizeable 9-point lead in Pennsylvania.

In southern states, including those that typically go red, the presidential contest remains neck and neck. Biden and Trump are statistically tied in Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina, while Biden has a thin 5-point advantage in Florida, per the Morning Consult poll. An NBC News poll released Tuesday painted a bleaker picture for Biden in Florida, giving the two presidential candidates equal standing as Trump wins over Latino voters.

Morning Consult surveyed 18,465 likely voters across the 11 states from Aug. 29-Sept. 7. NBC News/Marist surveyed 1,147 likely Pennsylvania voters with a 4.4 point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

debate prep
The Trump campaign is trying to raise expectations for Joe Biden's debate performance

11:01 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump re-election campaign typically likes to paint the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, as "borderline incoherent," NBC News notes. That makes it somewhat surprising to hear President Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, praise Biden's debate skills. "Joe Biden is not formidable anywhere else, but he is formidable on the debate stage," Stepien told NBC News.

Stepien added that Biden is a "politician" who "gives speeches" and is "really good" and "very practiced at it." It appears to be a new tactic for the Trump campaign that is centered around raising expectations for Biden's debate performance, NBC News reports, perhaps in the hopes that he'll fail to meet them. He said he just hopes Biden "shows up" to the debates, referring to the unlikely possibility he won't because of the coronavirus pandemic (Biden has committed to all three debates).

Praise aside, it sounds like Trump is still planning to wing it during the debates — multiple people familiar with the campaign's debate strategy told NBC News that the president hasn't held any mock debate sessions and has no plans to stage a formal practice round. Tim O'Donnell

'chilling reminder'
Over 500,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S.

10:43 a.m.
A child wearing a protective mask waits outside Lenox Hill Hospital to show gratitude to the medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on May 15, 2020 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The number of children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly surpassed half a million.

That's according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, which this week reported that the number of child cases of COVID-19 has risen to 513,415 following a 16 percent increase from August 20 through Sept. 3, CNN reports. The report says that 103 children have died due to COVID-19, per CBS News.

"These numbers are a chilling reminder of why we need to take this virus seriously," American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Sally Goza said. "While much remains unknown about COVID-19, we do know that the spread among children reflects what is happening in the broader communities."

According to the report, COVID-19 cases among children represent almost 10 percent of the cases in the United States, and the largest increases in child cases were in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, NBC News reports.

The American Academy of Pediatrics previously noted that "severe illness" from COVID-19 appears to be "rare" among children. But American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases vice-chair Sean O'Leary explained to The Wall Street Journal, "At least acutely it's less severe in children, but we also need to understand whether there are potentially consequences of long-term effects."

These numbers come as many students across the country begin their school year. In Florida, The Washington Post reports that as numerous schools shutter, "infections among school-age children have jumped 34 percent," yet many parents in the state "don't know if outbreaks of the virus are related to their own schools because the state ordered some counties to keep health data secret." Brendan Morrow

because it worked out so well before
Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for the 2nd time

10:06 a.m.

President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is not as big of a deal as he's making it out to be.

On Wednesday, far-right Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde announced he was nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his apparent work to "create peace between nations," especially in the Middle East. Trump's biggest supporters and Trump himself quickly started celebrating the nomination, seemingly forgetting that Tybring-Gjedde also put Trump's name on the list in 2018, and that one of hundreds of other nominees will likely actually prevail.

The nomination requirements for the Nobel Peace Prize are actually pretty loose. Tens of thousands of people are eligible to submit nominees each year, including any members of national assemblies such as the U.S. Congress, and any professors of "history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion," the guidelines say.

Just how many people made the 2021 nomination list hasn't been revealed yet, as nominations won't close until February. But 318 people and organizations were nominated in 2020, and in 2018, when Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the first time, 331 people and organizations were put forward.

Tybring-Gjedde is a hard-line immigration restrictionist and a member of Norway's far-right populist party, though he insisted to Fox News that he's "not a big Trump supporter." In the past, Tybring-Gjedde has claimed that Muslims are "by nature more aggressive than Norwegians," and compared wearing a hijab to wearing KKK robes, The Daily Beast notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus fallout
More than half of households in 4 largest U.S. cities struggled financially during pandemic, poll shows

9:51 a.m.
Houston, Texas, skyline.
Loren Elliott/Getty Images

There's no question the coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans into financial hardship, but a new NPR/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation survey provided a clearer picture of the extent of the struggles in the United States' four largest cities.

At least half of all households in those cities — 53 percent in New York City, 56 percent in Los Angeles, 50 percent in Chicago, and 63 percent in Houston — reported facing serious financial problems, including depleted savings, problems paying credit card bills, and affording medical bills.

Black and Latino households in all four cities were particularly vulnerable. In New York, 62 percent of Black households and 73 percent of Latino households reported struggles. In Los Angeles those numbers are 52 and 71 percent, respectively, while 69 percent of Black households and 63 percent of Latino households in Chicago have faced the same. And, most drastically, in Houston, 81 percent of Black households and 77 percent of Latino households said their financial issues were serious.

Interviews for the poll were conducted online and via telephone between July 1-Aug. 3 among 3,454 adults in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. The overall margin of error was 3.3 percentage points, while it was 5.4 percent for New York, 7.1 percent for Los Angeles, 5.4 percent for Chicago, and 6.3 percent for Houston. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

