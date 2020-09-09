See More Speed Reads
'I wanted to always play it down'
Never Trump conservatives turn president's attempt to 'play down' coronavirus into calls to impeach him again

3:44 p.m.

In a preview of Bob Woodward's forthcoming book Rage published Wednesday in The Washington Post, President Trump went on the record with some pretty disturbing revelations: He knew in February that COVID-19 was "deadly stuff," but told Woodward in mid-March that "I wanted to always play it down" anyway.

Democrats quickly condemned the comments, and even conservatives, including the Post's Jennifer Rubin, suggested it warranted a second round of impeachment proceedings.

The conservative, anti-Trump Lincoln Project tweeted a reminder that a president can be impeached twice, and then twisted Trump's words into a scathing ad.

Meanwhile Republican senators uniformly insisted they hadn't read the report in question, even when reporters read it to them.

And Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of Trump's few Senate GOP foes, only gave a tepid condemnation of Trump's deliberate underreaction to the coronavirus, saying "that's not ideal to me."

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, who was quoted by Woodward, declared that the reporter "put words in my mouth I never said." And inside the White House, aides and advisers were reportedly arguing over just who let the president talk to Woodward in the first place. Kathryn Krawczyk

'serious allegations of misconduct'
DHS whistleblower says he was told to stop providing Russia intelligence analysis, downplay threat of white supremacy

4:03 p.m.
Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21,
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower has laid out what his attorney describes as "serious allegations of misconduct" by DHS leadership, The Washington Post reports.

Brian Murphy, a senior official who formerly was in charge of intelligence and analysis at DHS, alleges in a new whistleblower complaint obtained by the Post that in May 2020, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told him to "cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States," and that in July, Wolf told him that an "intelligence notification" on Russian disinformation efforts "should be 'held' because it 'made the president look bad.'"

Murphy "objected" to this instruction, saying that it's "improper to hold a vetted intelligence product for reasons for political embarrassment," according to the complaint. The complaint also says that when he was told to stop providing intelligence assessments on Russia, Murphy said he wouldn't comply because doing so would "put the country in substantial and specific danger."

Additionally, Murphy alleges that Wolf and Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Ken Cuccinelli instructed officials to change intelligence assessments to align with Trump's rhetoric, CNN reports. The complaint alleges that Cuccinelli told him to edit an assessment's "section on white supremacy" to make "the threat appear less severe" and to "include information on the prominence of violent 'left-wing' groups." Murphy says he didn't make the modifications.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in a statement to the Post described the allegations from Murphy as "grave and disturbing," and the House Intelligence Committee has reportedly asked him to testify. Brendan Morrow

california fires
San Francisco's skies glow apocalyptically orange as wildfires rage in Bay Area

3:31 p.m.

California's wildfires left Bay Area skies shrouded in an apocalyptic orange glow Wednesday morning.

Several San Francisco residents posted images and video to social media of the city's skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge against the backdrop of the haze from the blazes that continue to rage throughout the state.

Some folks on the ground suggested their footage actually didn't do justice to how striking the scene was, while others captured shots from ascending planes, noting that the scent of the flames were present inside the cabin. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus criticism
Fauci reportedly slammed Trump's leadership as 'rudderless' behind his back — and criticized him to his face too

2:29 p.m.
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci has largely avoided harsh critiques of President Trump in public, seemingly to avoid getting on Trump's bad side as the COVID-19 pandemic rages. But behind closed doors, the nation's top coronavirus expert hasn't been afraid to call out the president's false statements — and has been even more critical of Trump behind his back, The Washington Post's Bob Woodward reports.

In a preview of Woodward's forthcoming book Rage published Wednesday, Woodward recounts Fauci's intense criticism of Trump to other coronavirus committee leaders. He described Trump as "on a separate channel" during meetings, saying "his attention span is like a minus number," Woodward reports. Fauci also reportedly called Trump's leadership "rudderless," and said "his sole purpose is to get re-elected."

But it's not as if Fauci is afraid to tell Trump what he's doing wrong to his face. In an Oval Office meeting after Trump spread falsehoods during a news briefing, Fauci said to everyone in the room that "we can't let the president be out there being vulnerable, saying something that's going to come back and bite him," Woodward reports. Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Stephen Miller all "tensed up at once," as they were "surprised Fauci would talk to Trump that way," the Post writes.

Fauci has reportedly taken particular issue with Kushner throughout the pandemic, as he has reportedly tried to move Trump away from governing during the crisis and toward campaigning. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

open secrets
Trump told Bob Woodward the U.S. has an 'incredible' new secret nuclear weapons system

2:27 p.m.

President Trump's admission that he downplayed the coronavirus threat earlier this year despite understanding the pathogen's dangers is one of the more staggering revelations in Bob Woodward's forthcoming book about the president. But not to be lost among the fallout is the fact that Trump apparently disclosed a secret new nuclear weapons system to Woodward, The Washington Post reports.

"I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before," Trump told Woodward, while reportedly discussing how close the U.S. and North Korea had come to war in 2017. "We have stuff that you haven't seen or heard about. We have stuff that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] have never heard about before. There's nobody — what we have is incredible."

Trump is known for the occasional, exaggerated boast, but this is apparently the real deal. Woodward reports that anonymous sources confirmed the U.S. military does have a new secret weapons system, but they did not provide any details about it. They were also reportedly taken aback by Trump's willingness to disclose the information. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

on tape
White House insists Trump didn't downplay COVID-19. He told Bob Woodward, 'I wanted to always play it down.'

2:17 p.m.

President Trump may have admitted that he intentionally downplayed the threat of COVID-19, but that isn't stopping the White House from claiming he didn't.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon took questions from reporters about new revelations from Bob Woodward's upcoming book, Rage, and she insisted in response to one question, "The president never downplayed the virus."

This is despite the fact that Woodward taped a conversation with Trump from March 19 in which the president admits he did just that, and the audio from the conversation has been publicly released.

"To be honest with you, I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward. "I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic."

Trump also told Woodward in February that COVID-19 is "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," even though he would later compare COVID-19 to the flu.

McEnany on Wednesday argued that Trump did "what leaders do" by expressing "calm" and that he "never lied to the American public." In response, one reporter, pointing to Trump's claims that COVID-19 would disappear, said to McEnany during the briefing, "It's one thing as a public figure not to try to incite panic. It's a very different thing, respectfully, to lie and mislead the American people about a crisis that has claimed nearly 200,000 American lives." Brendan Morrow

this is terrifying
Trump said he wanted to 'play down' coronavirus risk in March despite knowing it's 'deadly stuff'

1:20 p.m.
President Trump at a coronavirus task force hearing.
NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump always knew COVID-19 was dangerous, but admittedly didn't want to tell Americans that.

Trump talked to The Washington Post's Bob Woodward for Woodward's forthcoming book Rage back during in the early days of the coronavirus' arrival stateside. Trump knew the virus was "deadly stuff" back in early February, he said in a call at the time, but told Woodward on March 19 he wanted to "play it down," a preview of Rage published Wednesday reveals.

Trump had been getting intelligence briefings on the coronavirus months before it was confirmed to have arrived in the U.S. In one briefing on Jan. 28, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told Trump the virus "will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency," Woodward reports. Others in the room agreed, comparing this virus to the pandemic of 1918. Trump recounted what he'd learned from the COVID-19 briefings to Woodward in a Feb. 7 call, acknowledging it's "more deadly than even your strenuous flu."

But at the same time, Trump was downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 to the nation, accusing the media of hyping it up to panic markets. It took him weeks to start admitting how deadly the virus actually is, though he has downplayed its spread and mortality rate in the U.S. to this day. And in March, Trump told Woodward point blank that this was always part of his strategy: "I wanted to always play it down," he said. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

beirut blast
New York Times investigation sheds more light on bribery, corruption at Beirut port that set stage for deadly blast

12:42 p.m.

A new investigation by The New York Times has shed more light on the corruption in Beirut that set the stage for the fatal blast last month that killed nearly 200 people.

There have been numerous reports about how officials ignored warnings regarding the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a port hangar for years. But the Times reveals that even the Russian businessman who chartered the ship that originally carried the explosive material in 2013 sent a cautionary email about the cargo, and a law firm seeking to repatriate the ship's crew to Russia and Ukraine flagged an ominous Wikipedia entry for the port's general manager.

But the "entrenched culture culture of corruption at the port," where Lebanon's competing political factions all have a stake proved too powerful to overcome. Multiple port employees, customs officials, and shipping agents told the Times that little moves into the port without bribes being paid to multiple parties, including customs inspectors, port security, and even the Ministry of Social Affairs, which Lebanon's politically connected class reportedly bribes to allow explicitly fraudulent claims. For example, a 3-month old child with Down Syndrome was granted a disability exemption so someone could import a luxury car tax free.

In short, the blast was a symptom of a longstanding problem. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

