-
Trump told Bob Woodward 'I don't think Obama's smart' but Kim Jong Un is 'far beyond smart'2:34 a.m.
-
Kismet, a toothless Chihuahua, provides comfort to patients who fear the dentist1:43 a.m.
-
Woodward asked Trump if he tried to understand 'the anger and pain' of Black Americans. Trump mocked him.1:39 a.m.
-
Siblings send hundreds of thank you cards to health-care workers on the front lines12:47 a.m.
-
Fox's Tucker Carlson blames Lindsey Graham for Trump's Bob Woodward interview, suggests sabotage12:02 a.m.
-
All national forests in California temporarily closed due to fire dangerSeptember 9, 2020
-
Austrian banks report that confused customers are receiving U.S. stimulus checksSeptember 9, 2020
-
Fires in Oregon and Washington destroy hundreds of homes, leave at least 3 deadSeptember 9, 2020
2:34 a.m.
1:43 a.m.
Woodward asked Trump if he tried to understand 'the anger and pain' of Black Americans. Trump mocked him.
1:39 a.m.
12:47 a.m.
Fox's Tucker Carlson blames Lindsey Graham for Trump's Bob Woodward interview, suggests sabotage
12:02 a.m.
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020