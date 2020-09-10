See More Speed Reads
Woodward's Rage
Trump told Bob Woodward 'I don't think Obama's smart' but Kim Jong Un is 'far beyond smart'

2:34 a.m.
Trump and Obama
President Trump told Bob Woodward he habitually refers to his predecessor, the 44th president, as "Barack Hussein," Woodward writes in his forthcoming book, Rage, according to excerpts in The Washington Post. "I don't think Obama's smart," Trump added. "I think he's highly overrated. And I don't think he's a great speaker." And he isn't the only one unimpressed with Obama, Trump said, relaying that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thought Obama was "an a--hole."

When Trump met Kim for the first time, he thought "Holy sh-t," Kim is "far beyond smart," the president told Woodward. The two leaders had an instant chemistry, Trump explained, comparing it to a whirlwind romance: "You meet a woman. In one second, you know whether or not it's going to happen." And he showed Woodward Kim's gushing letters, which included phrases like "another historic meeting between myself and Your Excellency reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film," and "that moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency's hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched."

Trump said he was particularly pleased Kim called him "Excellency," Woodward reports, and he said the North Korean dictator "tells me everything," including a graphic description of having his uncle butchered. Trump would not let Woodward see his own letters to Kim, calling them "so top secret," but Woodward got ahold of them anyway.

Trump is aware of his affinity for authoritarian strongmen like Kim, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Woodward writes. "It's funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them," Trump told him. "You know? Explain that to me someday, okay?"

The president's personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, suggests Trump's Putin fixation is about money, but he told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that "his hatred for Barack Obama is plain and simple: He's Black, he went to Harvard Law, he graduated the top of his class, he's incredibly articulate, and he's all the things that Donald Trump wants to be, and he just can't handle it." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Kismet, a toothless Chihuahua, provides comfort to patients who fear the dentist

1:43 a.m.
A Chihuahua.
Dentistry is a family affair for Kismet, a toothless Chihuahua, and her new owners.

Dr. Cameron Garrett, a dentist, and his wife, Debra Garrett, a dental hygienist, adopted Kismet in August. The 13-year-old is now serving as a dental therapy dog at the Garrett's Northern California practice, Corte Madera Family Dentistry. Dr. Garrett told Today studies show people who "sit and pet animals have lower blood pressure, and that's what it's all about. Quite honestly, as a dentist, I'm as much a psychiatrist or psychologist as anything else. Kismet has allowed us to have another tool in our toolbox."

The Garretts estimate that about 98 percent of patients ask to have Kismet on their laps as they get routine cleanings, X-rays, and fillings. Kids especially like being able to pet Kismet during procedures, and she helps with the added anxiety many patients feel being at the dentist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kismet was a stray, and because her teeth were rotting, they all had to be pulled. The Garretts are also using her as an educational tool, as she can show patients the importance of taking care of their teeth and preventing periodontal disease. While Kismet is providing support and lessons to patients, "she's also getting comfort," Debra Garrett told Today. "It's hard for me to describe how nice it is for me to be looking at her, too, while I'm working. It's just a win-win all the way around." Catherine Garcia

Woodward's Rage
Woodward asked Trump if he tried to understand 'the anger and pain' of Black Americans. Trump mocked him.

1:39 a.m.
Police outside the White House
President Trump pretty clearly wasn't among the scores of Americans who sent books on anti-racism and white "fragility" to the top of the best-seller lists after the documented police killing of George Floyd sparked a new evaluation of institutional and systemic racism in the U.S.

In a June 19 conversation with Trump, journalist Bob Woodward noted that he and the president come from "white, privileged" backgrounds, suggested that blinded them to the realities Black Americans face, and asked Trump if he was trying to "understand the anger and the pain, particularly, Black people feel in this country," Woodward reveals in his forthcoming book, Rage. "No," Trump replied, in a tone Woodward described as mocking and incredulous. "You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn't you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don't feel that at all." (You can listen to the audio of that exchange at The Washington Post.)

Trump instead pointed to the pre-pandemic jobless numbers for Black Americans and claimed to Woodward that he's done more for the Black community than any president since slave-emancipator Abraham Lincoln. On July 8, Trump told Woodward again he's "done a tremendous amount for the Black community," adding, "And, honestly, I'm not feeling any love."

But Trump isn't a total racism denialist, Woodward notes. In a June 22 chat, he asked Trump if he thinks "systematic or institutional racism in this country," Woodward writes, and Trump replied, "Well, I think there is everywhere," and "probably less here than most places," and the racism that does exist in the U.S. is "unfortunate." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Siblings send hundreds of thank you cards to health-care workers on the front lines

12:47 a.m.
Mantej Singh Lamba and Prabhleen Singh Lamba.
Through Cards 4 Covid Heroes, siblings Prabhleen Lamba, 15, and Mantej Lamba, 17, are letting health-care professionals know how much they appreciate their hard work taking care of coronavirus patients.

The Fremont, California, residents told The Associated Press they started Cards 4 Covid Heroes this spring in the spirit of the Sikh principle "seva," or selfless service. They asked friends, family, and community members to write notes for the project, and as word spread, cards started arriving at their home from supporters around the country.

After two months, Prabhleen and Mantej collected more than 250 handwritten thank you cards, which were sent to four hospitals in California and Arizona. In addition to thoughtful messages, the recipients also found an extra surprise in their cards: a $10 Visa gift card. "We just wanted to try to shine some light on the fact that we do have true heroes working on the front lines who are trying their hardest to save people's lives," Mantej told AP. Catherine Garcia

Blame game
Fox's Tucker Carlson blames Lindsey Graham for Trump's Bob Woodward interview, suggests sabotage

12:02 a.m.

President Trump, like several presidents before him, sat down with journalist Bob Woodward to discuss his legacy and document his world-historic import. The first fruits of those 18 on-the-record interviews dropped Wednesday, in an excerpt of Woodward's book published in The Washington Post, and the first big splash involved Trump acknowledging in early February that the new coronavirus is "deadly" and acknowledging a month later that he always "wanted to always play it down."

Evidence that the president knew very early on that COVID-19 was a deadly airborne threat to America and deliberately played it down led to a lot of criticism of Trump, plus some finger-wagging at Woodward for keeping this tape under wrap for six months, but Fox News host Tucker Carlson found someone else to blame on his show Wednesday night: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Graham, facing a re-election battle against a well-funded rival, is a vocal defender of Trump, for the most part. But Carlson said a source told him Graham persuaded Trump to sit down with Woodward and facilitated the interviews, and he suggested Graham did it on purpose to sink Trump's MAGA agenda.

That would be a deep state, indeed. Peter Weber

california fires
Edit

All national forests in California temporarily closed due to fire danger

September 9, 2020
Flames shoot up near firefighters in Northern California.
More than 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major fires in California, and to protect the public and fire crews, the U.S. Forest Service announced that as of Wednesday evening, all 18 national forests in the state are temporarily closed.

Regional Forester Randy Moore said in a statement the closures will remain in place "until conditions improve and we are confident that national forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires."

Some of the fires now burning are among the largest ever recorded in California. One blaze has scorched more than 250,000 acres around Oroville, and overnight, the North Complex fires in Plumas, Butte, and Yuba counties spread at a rate of 2,000 acres an hour, the Los Angeles Times reports. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Wednesday evening that three bodies were recovered in areas that were burned by the Bear fire.

In August, dozens of fires were triggered in Northern California by lightning strikes, and Jacob Welsh, public information officer for Pacific Northwest Team 2, told the Times that for "wildland firefighters, we've been in an all-hands-on-deck situation for weeks now. I've never seen anything like this in 20 years." There have been 7,657 fires reported statewide this year, burning more than 2.5 million acres — an increase of more than 2,000 percent over the number of acres burned at this time in 2019, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

danke schön
Austrian banks report that confused customers are receiving U.S. stimulus checks

September 9, 2020
Blank U.S. Treasury checks.
When Manfred Barnreiter, a 73-year-old man in Austria, received a $1,200 check from the U.S. government, he was certain it was a scam.

Barnreiter and his wife, who was also sent a check, went to their bank and asked some questions. A few days later, Barnreiter told the Austrian broadcaster ORF, the checks cleared. The Barnreiters are not eligible for the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments — they are not U.S. residents and do not have U.S. citizenship. Barnreiter said he did briefly work in the U.S. in the 1960s and receives a small pension from that job, but that's his only connection to the country.

The Washington Post reports that Barnreiter and his wife are among the hundreds of Austrians who are known to have received stimulus checks from the United States. One bank, Sparkasse, told the Post that several customers who recently worked as au pairs in the United States have come in and cashed stimulus checks. A spokeswoman for another financial institute, Oberbank, told the Post, "People initially thought it's a treacherous form of fraud — but the checks were real."

Government officials told NPR last month that some foreigners are receiving stimulus checks despite not being eligible, and blamed the erroneous payments on the people improperly filing tax returns. Barnreiter told ORF when he cashed his check, he felt "bad," and thought, "Those poor Americans, maybe they need the money more urgently than we do here in Europe." But, he decided that the amount is "peanuts," and plans on spending his $1,200 in the United States when he's able to visit again. Catherine Garcia

Fires
Fires in Oregon and Washington destroy hundreds of homes, leave at least 3 dead

September 9, 2020
The Holiday Farm fire in Oregon.
Tyee Burwell/AFP via Getty Images

With several catastrophic fires burning across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) warned on Wednesday that all residents "must be on high alert," as the blazes could lead to the "greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state's history."

The fires spread during a windstorm on Monday, and Brown said hundreds of homes have been destroyed. Some areas are still so dangerous that Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said it isn't safe for officials to survey the damages. It is believed that the fires near Medford and Salem are especially destructive, The Associated Press reports, and police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed by a fire in the city of Lyons.

In Washington, the small farming town of Malden was almost completely destroyed by a fast-moving fire, and a 1-year-old boy was killed in Okanogan County when his family was overrun by flames as they tried to escape their home, Sheriff Tony Hawley said Wednesday. The boy's parents have been hospitalized with third-degree burns. Catherine Garcia

