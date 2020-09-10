See More Speed Reads
changing times
Most Americans support athletes kneeling during the national anthem — a reversal from 2 years ago

9:44 a.m.
Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel before a game in 2016.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Americans' attitudes toward athlete protests have taken a big turn as the 2020 NFL season begins.

More than half of Americans — 56 percent — say it's appropriate for athletes to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event, a Washington Post poll published Thursday reveals. Furthermore, 62 percent say professional athletes should use their platforms to express their views on national issues — a big shift from how Americans felt a few years ago.

It's been four years since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee before an NFL game to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. But even two years after that, in 2018, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found 54 percent of registered voters thought it was inappropriate to kneel during the anthem, while 43 percent found it appropriate. That more than reversed in the Post poll out Thursday, which comes just ahead of the NFL's return, and amid nationwide protests against systemic racism.

The Post surveyed 1,001 American adults via cell phone and landline from Sept. 1-6, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. A total of 695 of those surveyed were white, while 145 were Hispanic and 95 were Black. Kathryn Krawczyk

'losing steam'
Jobless claims come in worse than forecast, and with a key 'red flag'

9:40 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims last week remained unchanged, despite what experts were anticipating.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 884,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week. Since officials also revised the previous week's number of claims up to 884,000, there was no change in the amount of filings. This number came in worse than expected, as economists thought that the filings would decline to about 850,000, CNBC reports.

Additionally, The Washington Post's Heather Long identified a "red flag" in the report: a jump in claims from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that's primarily for gig workers and those who are self-employed, which "implies many still can't find steady work." There were about 839,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims last week, which according to the Post was the "second straight week that figure marked a significant increase."

Last week, the Labor Department had reported that the number of new jobless claims had fallen below one million, but NBC News notes that this was in part because of a change the department made in its methodology. Thursday's number not showing an improvement was, The Wall Street Journal wrote, "a sign the labor-market recovery is losing steam." Brendan Morrow

Praying Mattis
The U.S. and North Korea were so close to nuclear war, Mattis frequently prayed in church, Woodward says

8:30 a.m.

During the first stage of President Trump's complicated love-hate relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — the "Little Rocket Man" period — Trump's national security team was concerned that the two countries came close to nuclear war, journalist Bob Woodward writes in his forthcoming book, Rage. "We never knew whether it was real," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, is reported to have said, "or whether it was a bluff." Defense Secretary James Mattis took the threat seriously enough to sleep in his clothes and frequent Washington National Cathedral, CNN recaps:

Mattis told Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats that Trump is "dangerous" and "unfit" for the presidency, Woodward reports, and he quotes Mattis describing the final straw — pulling U.S. forces out of Kurdish-controlled Syria — that prompted him to resign: "I was basically directed to do something that I thought went beyond stupid to felony stupid, strategically jeopardizing our place in the world and everything else." Trump, on the other hand, is quoted as telling trade adviser Peter Navarro in 2017 that "my f--king generals are a bunch of pussies" because "they care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals."

Trump and Kim ended up exchanging 27 "love letters," and while North Korea has evidently expanded its nuclear arsenal, there were no nuclear strikes. Coats, fired by Trump while on one of Trump's golf courses, "examined the intelligence as carefully as possible" and "continued to harbor the secret belief, one that had grown rather than lessened, although unsupported by intelligence proof, that [Russia's Vladimir] Putin had something on Trump," Woodward reports.

Unlike previous presidents who cooperated with Woodard's books, Trump "looks to have just held riffing sessions" with him "while the Washington Post legend burrowed his way into his senior staff with much of the White House none the wiser," Politico reports. "The result is a White House that was almost completely blindsided by Wednesday's revelations." Peter Weber

This just in
Large fire reported in Beirut port a month after deadly explosion

8:18 a.m.

A major fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut just weeks after a deadly explosion there, The Associated Press reports.

Information about what caused the fire in Beirut on Thursday is not yet available. The AP reports that the state-run National News Agency said that it's occurring "at a warehouse where tires are placed" and that firefighters are responding, and the Lebanese army also said that army helicopters are involved in the response.

The fire "was burning in a warehouse that had been damaged in the previous explosion" in August, and it evidently "began in the teetering skeleton of one of the remaining buildings," The New York Times writes. Videos quickly spread on social media showing the fire. A small fire also broke out at the Beirut port earlier this week, the AP reports.

This comes after a major explosion in Beirut's port on Aug. 4, which officials said was caused by 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate. That blast left nearly 200 people dead, and the Times notes the recovery efforts remain underway. Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Trevor Noah explains why it's 'terrible news' Bob Woodward just proved 'Trump isn't as dumb as we thought'

6:26 a.m.

"There was some big, crazy Trump news today — and I know we say that every day, but this time it's true," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "And it starts with the president and his administration making a shocking legal maneuver," pressing the Justice Department into service "defending Trump in a defamation suit against one of his rape accusers, which means taxpayer dollars are paying for this."

"Yes, this is unprecedented for a president, but I can't say I'm surprised at this point, because Trump has basically turned the government into his own personal concierge service," Noah said. "But hey, conservatives wanted someone to run the country like a business, and what's more corporate than a CEO using company resources to shut down sexual abuse accusations."

The day's bigger scandal revolves around Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, Noah said. "You might remember back in February and March, Donald Trump was very confidently saying that the coronavirus was not a big deal, and it was basically just like the flu. But since then, we've all learned that that was bulls--t. Well, today it's come out that Trump privately knew it was bulls--t." And Trump's explanation for hiding this knowledge, that he didn't want to "create a panic," just doesn't pass the smell test, he said, because creating panic "is literally his favorite thing. 'Cities are burning! Suburbs are collapsing! Caravans of antifa Mexicans are committing Muslim voter fraud!'"

And two-facing the public on the severity of COVID-19 is just one of the things Woodward's tapes reveal, Noah said. "It really is interesting how private Trump seems to know a lot more than public Trump. I mean, this whole time, I thought there were going to be secret tapes of Trump saying the N-word, but instead we got secret tapes of him being an epidemiologist with a PhD in critical race theory. And you might be thinking, 'Oh, but this is good news, Trevor — it means that Trump isn't as dumb as we thought.' No, this is terrible news. Because you know what it shows? It shows you that Donald Trump is willfully misleading the public. It reminds you that he's a con man. ... Once again, we're reminded today that Donald Trump doesn't care about America, he cares about himself, he cares about his money, and he cares about two-fifths of his family." Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night hosts tackle Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts can't believe Trump confessed everything to Bob Woodward on tape

5:44 a.m.

"Guys, Bob Woodward has a new book coming out about the president, and one story is making major headlines today," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "It turns out Trump knew way back in early February how bad the coronavirus was, but he continued to downplay it to the American people," because, he said on tape, he didn't "want to create a panic." Fallon wasn't impressed: "Yeah, I remember Americans not panicking when they spent thousands for a roll of toilet paper on eBay."

This is "a catastrophic story for Trump that threatens to end his presidency — or as he calls it, Wednesday," Fallon joked. He played some more of Woodward's "insane" tapes, including Trump acknowledging back in March that kids are getting sick from the coronavirus. And he "still fought for schools to reopen," he said. "I'd say at this point, the dude needs to give himself some hush money."

"Trump announced yesterday that he will fund his campaign with his own money, if necessary — but before he cuts himself a check, he's obviously going to have to sleep with himself first," Seth Meyers joked at Late Night. "And it's pretty rich that Donald Trump doesn't want to 'create a panic.' Did he add, 'You know, you've got enough on your plate, what with the caravan of migrants coming up to murder our family and all'?" And Trump said it all on tape, he noted. "Imagine if Bob Woodward's job was always this easy. It's as if Nixon walked up to him in 1973 and said, 'Hello, Bob, did you know I did Watergate? This is a pretty cool parking garage, huh?'"

Yes, "despite everything he was saying at the time, Trump knew how deadly and contagious the virus was way back in early February," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. But "can I be honest, my beef is with Woodward on this one. It is! He had this information, he had the tape the whole time. Trump was out there saying 'Don't worry, it will go away,' he's holding rallies, and Bob Woodward's like, 'This is too good. I'm going to save this for my book — seven months from now.'"

Brad Paisley, guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, welcomed viewers to "take a break from the mean tweets, the awkward beats, and lame jokes about Donald Trump," in song. And you can watch that below. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Kool & the Gang founder and hitmaker Ronald 'Khalis' Bell is dead at 68

3:29 a.m.

Ronald "Khalis" Bell, a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, died Wednesday at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands, his publicist said. He was 68 and the cause of death was not released. Bell formed the group with his brother, Robert "Kool" Bell, in the 1960s, and the ensemble scored a string of hits in the 1970s and '80s, including "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie," "Cherish," "Ladies' Night," and "Summer Madness," all written or co-written by Bell. He also played saxophone, sang, and produced the band.

The Bell brothers started playing music on paint cans in Youngstown, Ohio, and formed their first group, the Jazziacs, in Jersey City, New Jersey, with childhood friends. That group became Kook & the Flames, the Jazz Birds, and finally Kool & the Gang. Between 1970 and 2013, the group put out 23 studio albums, moving from jazz roots to funk and soul in the '70s and, with the addition of vocalist James "J.T." Taylor in 1979, chart-topping pop in the 1980s. Kool & The Gang won its first of two Grammy in 1978, a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Bell described his inspiration for the group's most enduring hit, 1980's "Celebration," to Rolling Stone in 2015. "I was reading Scripture where the creator's gonna create and made an announcement that he's gonna create this human thing to angels, and the angels were celebrating him for doing so, and that's also where the idea came from," he said. "Three Dog Night had songs about 'Celebrate' but there was never a song about a cel-e-bra-tion. Everyone around the world, come on, there's a celebration every second of our lives. Somewhere, someone is always celebrating something."

Bell, who used the name Khalis Bayyan later in life, is survived by his wife and 10 children. Peter Weber

Woodward's Rage
Trump told Bob Woodward 'I don't think Obama's smart' but Kim Jong Un is 'far beyond smart'

2:34 a.m.
Trump and Obama
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told Bob Woodward he habitually refers to his predecessor, the 44th president, as "Barack Hussein," Woodward writes in his forthcoming book, Rage, according to excerpts in The Washington Post. "I don't think Obama's smart," Trump added. "I think he's highly overrated. And I don't think he's a great speaker." And he isn't the only one unimpressed with Obama, Trump said, relaying that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thought Obama was "an a--hole."

When Trump met Kim for the first time, he thought "Holy sh-t," Kim is "far beyond smart," the president told Woodward. The two leaders had an instant chemistry, Trump explained, comparing it to a whirlwind romance: "You meet a woman. In one second, you know whether or not it's going to happen." And he showed Woodward Kim's gushing letters, which included phrases like "another historic meeting between myself and Your Excellency reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film," and "that moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency's hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched."

Trump said he was particularly pleased Kim called him "Excellency," Woodward reports, and he said the North Korean dictator "tells me everything," including a graphic description of having his uncle butchered. Trump would not let Woodward see his own letters to Kim, calling them "so top secret," but Woodward got ahold of them anyway.

Trump is aware of his affinity for authoritarian strongmen like Kim, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Woodward writes. "It's funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them," Trump told him. "You know? Explain that to me someday, okay?"

The president's personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, suggests Trump's Putin fixation is about money, but he told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that "his hatred for Barack Obama is plain and simple: He's Black, he went to Harvard Law, he graduated the top of his class, he's incredibly articulate, and he's all the things that Donald Trump wants to be, and he just can't handle it." Peter Weber

