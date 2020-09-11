See More Speed Reads
reflection
Edit

Disney admits Mulan Xinjiang backlash 'generated a lot of issues for us'

11:49 a.m.
Mulan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Mulan is yet again stirring outrage — and Disney has admitted the latest controversy created plenty of "issues."

Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy spoke this week as the company is blasted for filming some of the live-action remake of Mulan in China's Xinjiang region, where about one million Uighurs have been detained, and for thanking government officials there in the movie's credits, including a bureau sanctioned by the United States.

"Mulan was primarily shot in, almost the entirety, in New Zealand," McCarthy said, CNN reports. "And in an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this historically period piece drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China."

McCarthy said it's standard practice to "acknowledge in the film's credits, the national and local governments that allowed you to film there," and so "in our credits, that was recognized." But she admitted that the backlash has ultimately "generated a lot of issues for us."

One particularly scathing column in The Washington Post on Monday accused Disney of helping to "normalize a crime against humanity" with its decision to film in Xinjiang. Activists previously pushed a boycott of Mulan in response to its lead actress voicing support for Hong Kong police during pro-democracy protests.

All of this came ahead of Mulan's theatrical release in China, and on Thursday, Reuters reported that China has barred media coverage of the film following the Xinjiang outcry. Mulan's early box office numbers from China, according to Variety, show it's "off to a soft start." Brendan Morrow

loopholes
Edit

How ICE's deployment to D.C. protests led to a massive coronavirus outbreak at an immigration jail

12:27 p.m.
An immigrant is put on a deportation flight.
John Moore/Getty Images

The largest coronavirus outbreak at an immigration jail may have been completely avoidable.

More than 300 inmates at Farmville, Virginia's immigration detention center contracted COVID-19 and one died of the virus after detainees from other states were transferred to the jail. And it all seemingly started because Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to send its agents to Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports.

In early June, protests against police brutality and systemic racism were in full force across the U.S. That included in Washington, D.C., where, on June 1, the Trump administration ordered police and secret service agents to clear out protesters so the president could take a photo at a church. The next day, the administration moved to bring even more federal agents, this time from ICE, to D.C. to police protests, the Post reports.

But because ICE employees can't travel on charter flights without detainees also onboard, the administration had to find a workaround. ICE, claiming it wanted to stem overcrowding at Arizona and Florida immigration jails, loaded detainees onto a plane along with agents it wanted to transfer and flew them to Farmville, a Department of Homeland Security official told the Post. The Virginia facility is the closest large immigration jail to Washington, D.C.

Within days, "dozens of the new arrivals tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the Post writes, fueling an outbreak that encompassed the whole jail. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

check please
Edit

CDC: Dining out and drinking at bars are the pandemic's 2 riskiest activities

10:40 a.m.

Dining out is one of the most likely ways you can contract COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

For a report published Friday, dozens of health care workers surveyed people who'd tested positive for COVID-19 and others who'd tested negative, asking them where they'd been in the past 14 days. Coronavirus-positive patients were twice as likely to have gone to a bar or restaurant in the last two weeks than those who were negative, suggesting those locations drastically increased their chances of getting coronavirus.

When looking at just people who had no close contact with someone who had coronavirus, eating at a restaurant tripled their chances of infection, and going to an indoor bar quadrupled it. That's because "masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking," while the rest of the activities on the list — shopping, using public transportation, and others — "do not preclude mask use," the CDC said.

It's worth noting that the CDC's survey didn't distinguish between eating inside a restaurant or outside on a patio; it simply asked if a person ate anywhere designated by the restaurant for dining. It did specify an indoor bar. Kathryn Krawczyk

'key missing element'
Edit

Gottlieb: History will remember America's 'great failing' in the coronavirus crisis

9:38 a.m.

The United States lacked much-needed "situational awareness" as COVID-19 spread during the beginning of the pandemic, and that will be remembered as its "great failing," the former head of the FDA says.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, spoke Friday with CNBC and was asked to comment on those who feel that lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were "too stringent." In response, Gottlieb argued that "we absolutely had to shut down" areas like New York City but that some places, such as Dallas and Miami, "probably" didn't need stay-at-home orders early on in the crisis.

However, Gottlieb continued, the problem was that as the pandemic began, the U.S. simply didn't know which areas were experiencing a major outbreak.

"We had no idea where the virus was and was not spreading because we didn't have diagnostic testing," Gottlieb said. "I think when history looks back on this, the lack of situational awareness at that time is going to be remembered as the great failing, because we had to assume that it was spreading far more widely in the United States at that point in time than it was."

"Ideally," Gottlieb went on to say, the United States should have been able to implement mitigation steps specifically in areas where testing has shown that the virus was spreading, but ultimately, this lack of testing in February and March was the "key missing element" in mounting an "effective" response.

Previously, Gottlieb co-wrote a column in The Wall Street Journal laying out the need to "shore up the ability to respond to future pandemics with adequate testing" because, he concluded, "America's lack of preparation" for the COVID-19 pandemic "had devastating health and economic consequences." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

China approves 1st human trials for COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine

8:09 a.m.
Nasal spray H1N1 vaccine
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

China on Wednesday approved Phase 1 human testing of a COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine being developed by researchers at Xiamen University, Hong Kong University, and vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. Children and some adults already get a nasal spray vaccine for the flu, and recent research from Washington University School of Medicine suggested a nasal vaccine was actually more effective than an injection at protecting mice against COVID-19 infections.

This is the first nasal spray vaccine candidate for COVID-19 to be tested in humans, and preliminary studies showed it can significantly reduce lung damage in infected mice and hamsters, according to Science and Technology Daily, a newspaper linked to China's Ministry of Science and Technology, Bloomberg News reports. The intranasal vaccine aims to promote a natural immune response to the coronavirus by combining the new virus' spike proteins with a weakened flu virus.

China now has 10 vaccines in human trials, including four in Phase 3 trials. The U.S. has three Phase 3 trials underway, although AstraZeneca and Oxford University paused their final-stage trial in the U.S. and elsewhere this week to investigate a spinal cord illness in one of its vaccine subjects. "Chinese drugmakers have taken their research abroad because the outbreak at home has been under control for months," The New York Times reports, but Beijing is also effectively using the promise of priority access to a vaccine and loans "in a charm offensive aimed at repairing damaged ties and bringing friends closer in regions China deems vital to its interests." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Fauci warns U.S. must 'hunker down' for a fall and winter that won't 'be easy'

8:02 a.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is warning that Americans will need to "hunker down" for a difficult fall and winter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke this week on a panel with Harvard Medical School doctors, during which he made his warning about the coming months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter because it's not going to be easy," Fauci said, per CNN.

He went on to observe that "every time" restrictions are lifted during the coronavirus crisis, "we get a blip," adding, "it's whack-a-mole."

This warning from Fauci comes as the United States reports an average of around 36,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, CNN notes. Previously, when the number of daily cases was around 50,000 or more, Fauci stressed the need to get this down to 10,000 by September.

"If we don't get them down," Fauci said in August, "then we're going to have a really bad situation in the fall."

With the United States' daily coronavirus cases having not declined as much as Fauci had hoped they would by now, he said this week, "I keep looking at that curve and I get more depressed and more depressed about the fact that we never really get down to the baseline that I'd like." Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Late night hosts game out if Trump's Bob Woodward scandal will end any differently that his other scandals

6:25 a.m.

We learned Wednesday that President Trump admitted to Bob Woodward back in February and March "he purposefully downplayed the risk of coronavirus," Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "Now, when normal people get caught on tape admitting that they lied to an entire country, they usually apologize. But Donald Trump didn't become president by being normal, so yesterday he doubled down."

"The one upside of being stuck in this psychotic relationship with Trump for the last four years is that by now, we've pretty much learned every pattern that every Trump scandal takes," Noah said: "Trump steps into sh-t, and then Trumpworld comes out and explains that he didn't actually step in sh-t," and right on cue, Fox News "quickly rallied to Trump's corner to explain why lying to America about a deadly pandemic was the right move all along."

Well, all except Tucker Carlson, who "seemed to realize that Donald Trump's lie had done some real damage" and "took the bold step of placing the blame squarely on" ... Lindsey Graham, Noah said. "This is the problem with defending Trump at all costs: Eventually, you're forced to invent the most ridiculous conspiracy theories."

"Even the Fox News reality-distortion machine couldn't hide the damning truth, because it was in the president's own words," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. So Republican lawmakers used a different, time-tested strategy: "They're pretending they haven't heard about it."

Trump's options weren't "'lie' or 'panic,'" Meyers noted. "There's a third option, where you tell people the truth and then do something about it, which would reassure everyone. But no, we elected the guy who puts a piece of duct tape over the Check Engine light," and in this case "he was dumb enough to confess something so cartoonishly evil to a reporter who is recording him."

"Trump complained about the fallout on Twitter and described it as 'the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book,'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Trump was like, 'Total hit job. I spoke to a reporter 18 times, and he recorded it and wrote down my exact words — fake!'"

"My 4-year-old daughter is better at keeping secrets than the president," guest host John Legend said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "She knew we were pregnant for weeks before we announced it, and she didn't say a word to Bob Woodward." Watch below. Peter Weber

Lordy there are tapes
Edit

Bob Woodward actually has 19 Trump tapes with 10 hours of interviews, CNN reports

3:58 a.m.

"If Bob Woodward thought what I said was bad, then he should have immediately, right after I said it, gone out to the authorities so they can prepare and let them know," President Trump said at a news conference Thursday, defending comments he made to Woodward in early February about how "deadly" the airborne coronavirus is as he was deliberately "playing down" the danger in public. "But he didn't think it was bad, and he said he didn't think it was bad. He actually said he didn't think it was bad." It's all in "a series of taped interviews, mostly by telephone — quick ones, not long ones, quick ones," Trump added.

Woodward disputed all those points, and he has the tape, CNN reports. In fact, he has 10 hours of interviews, some lasting more than half an hour, spread over 19 taped phone calls, often initiated by Trump.

The 19th interview is a surprise — there were originally reported to be only 18. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.