Trump's 'socialism' label appears to be hurting non-socialist Joe Biden in key swing states

6:59 a.m.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic primary voters chose Joe Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders, but that hasn't stopped President Trump from warning about Biden's socialist takeover of America. The line, comical to left, appears to be working in the Rust Belt and among some key Latino voters. "I get WhatsApp videos from every single person I know calling Democrats socialists," South Florida Democratic political consultant Evelyn Perez-Verdia told Politico, attributing the texts to "massive disinformation campaign in Spanish in Florida."

Trump's "framing of the campaign as an existential fight against creeping socialism in America is rallying voters" in "small Rust Belt towns in Southwestern and Northeastern Pennsylvania," Julia Terruso reports in The Philadelphia Inquirer. She focuses her report on a town of 1,000 called Norvelt — named after Eleanor Roosevelt — that was built by the government as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal. "The community was so collaborative that a local newspaper once described it as 'communism on the prairie,'" Terruso writes. Now it is a Trump stronghold.

"Strictly speaking, socialism is a theory of societal organization in which a community shares ownership of goods and regulations," Terruso notes. "Colloquially, the word socialism is thrown around as a stand-in for many things. ... Asked about Biden, voters here were quick to bring up Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)."

Today's Norvalt residents think of their parents and grandparents as "hardworking" bootstrappers who "needed assistance" but "didn't need a handout," Tim Kelly, chairman of the history department at St. Vincent College in nearby Latrobe, told the Inquirer. "And I think that's a stand-in for racism today. ... In my experience hardworking is a stand-in for white in Westmoreland County and Western Pennsylvania."

"I really don't think most people are racist," countered the Rev. David Greer, pastor of Norvelt Union Church. "There's this fear that we're going to work hard and pay all the taxes for illegal immigrants to come in and not work as hard and get the same benefits, same schooling," he said, adding, "We don't want our houses burned down."

"We're not vicious people," said Jim Novotny, a third-generation Norvelt resident. "We just want to keep what's ours. We just want to keep the country the way it is." Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Peter Weber

flynn investigation
Court-tapped judge-advocate tears into Barr's 'corrupt and politically motivated' move to drop Flynn case

5:16 a.m.
William Barr
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The long legal drama surrounding Michael Flynn, briefly President Trump's first national security adviser, is lurching toward another courtroom showdown this month. A full panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., ruled Aug. 31 that U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan can continue his examination of the Justice Department's decision to drop Flynn's prosecution, and Sullivan has selected Sept. 29 as the date the Justice Department and Flynn's defense team will appear in court to press him to dismiss the case.

After Attorney General William Barr controversially decided to drop the case in May, arguing that Flynn did not commit a crime because the FBI should not have interviewed him, Sullivan appointed a retired federal judge, John Gleeson, to argue against the Justice Department's motion. In a 30-page filing Friday, Gleeson tore into Barr, calling his move a "corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system."

"In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty — twice, before two different judges — and whose guilt is obvious," Gleeson wrote. Flynn admitted to lying "to the FBI about coordinating activities with the Government of Russia" during an active investigation of such coordination, and "that is about as straightforward a case of materiality as a prosecutor, court, or jury will ever see."

Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, who convinced him to try and withdraw his guilty plea, called Gleeson's filing "predictable and meaningless." The Justice Department has argued that the courts don't have the authority to "look behind" its decisions or motives. A three-judge panel of the appellate court agreed, 2-1, but the full panel reversed course, giving Sullivan a green light to proceed in an 8-2 vote. Sullivan was supposed to sentence Flynn in December 2018, and Flynn was expected to get no jail time. Peter Weber

Big in Japan
Japan's likely next prime minister selected in ruling party vote

4:08 a.m.
Shinzo Abe and his successor, Yoshihide Suga
Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party selected Yoshihide Suga as party leader on Monday, virtually assuring that he will be elected prime minister Wednesday in a parliamentary vote. Suga is chief Cabinet secretary and right-hand man to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation last month for health reasons. Suga received 377 votes in the party election versus a combined 157 for his two competitors, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Suga is expected to continue Abe's polices, which he helped promote with an iron fist. He has said his top priorities will be containing the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the economy. Peter Weber

investigating the investigation
Surprise resignation of federal prosecutor ups concerns Barr is leaning on Durham investigation

3:25 a.m.
Nora Dannehy
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Justice Department confirmed the Friday departure of Nora Dannehy, a top prosecutor working on U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the FBI's Trump campaign–Russia investigation. Attorney General William Barr assigned Durham to lead his investigation of the investigation in 2019, and Durham persuaded Dannehy, a well-regarded career prosecutor who had worked with him for decades, to return to the Justice Department to act as his lead investigator.

Dannehy has not given any public reason for her early, unexpected departure from the ongoing investigation, but the Hartford Courant, which broke the news, reported that colleagues said she "has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr ... to produce results before the election." President Trump and his allies have been raising expectations that Durham's investigations would lead to arrests of high-level FBI or DOJ officials, vindicating his "deep state" allegations before voters cast their ballots.

Barr "and some of those around him have pressed for at least partial results, while Durham's pending workload seemed to stretch for months more," The Washington Post reports, citing a person familiar with the case. "Several officials said expectations had been growing in the White House and Congress that Mr. Barr would make public, ahead of the election, some kind of interim report or list of findings from Mr. Durham before he completed the investigation," The New York Times adds, noting that Barr's "early public description of the then-still-secret Mueller report" was slammed by a federal judge as so "misleading" and "distorted" in Trump's favor that it rendered the DOJ untrustworthy on the topic.

Barr has said he's open to releasing any findings from the Durham investigation before the election, arguing that the Justice Department's 60-day ban on taking actions that might affect an election doesn't count here since Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not a target of the investigation. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Paralyzed man designs mountain bike so people with disabilities can hit the trails

1:46 a.m.

Christian Bagg has always been an outdoor enthusiast, and he created a special mountain bike so everyone can have the chance to go on an adventure.

In 1996, Bagg broke his back during a snowboarding crash in Banff National Park, and the accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. He missed being able to hop on his bike and explore the great outdoors, and in 2008, started building a modified bicycle in his basement that he could ride over rugged terrain. Bagg had no intention of turning this into a business, but after he let a teenage girl with cerebral palsy borrow his special bicycle, he knew he had to make more.

The girl spent four hours on the bike, which was pulled by her friends, and when the day was over she told her mom it was "the best day of her life," Bagg told CNN. That's when he realized "this shouldn't be just for me," and in 2018, he launched his company, Bowhead Corp., to make bicycles for people who are physically disabled. They can be customized to fit each person's needs, and Bagg promises that "anyone who wants to ride a bike, we will endeavor to figure out how they can. Whatever we need to do to get people outside." Catherine Garcia

2020 poll watch
Biden judged more mentally sound than Trump in new Fox News poll

1:18 a.m.
Joe Biden
Amr Alfiky/Pool/Getty Images

Fox News released its first national poll of likely voters in the 2020 election on Sunday, and Democrat Joe Biden leads by 5 percentage points, 51 parent to 46 percent, right at edge of the margin of sampling error. "Likely voters trust Trump over Biden on just one issue: the economy, by 5 points," Fox News notes. "Biden is favored on racial inequality (+12), coronavirus (+8), health care (+8), Supreme Court nominations (+7), and immigration (+7 points)," plus "policing and criminal justice" (+7) and "maintaining law and order" (Biden +2).

"Law and order," or course, is Trump's current campaign theme. Another frequent attack he and his surrogates have been making against Biden is that the former vice president isn't mentally up to the job. Likely voters disagree, Fox News found. A 51 percent majority said they "think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president" versus 47 percent who said the same of Trump; 51 percent of likely voters said Trump does not have the mental soundness to be president, versus 45 percent who said the same of Biden.

Biden also topped Trump on the question of having the compassion to serve effectively as president, with 62 percent saying Biden passes that test while 54 percent said Trump failed it. Biden leads Trump in the question of who could bring the country together better by 13 points, but 51 percent of registered and likely voters guessed Trump would be re-elected.

RealClearPolitics has Biden up 7.5 points in its aggregate of national polls, 50.5 percent to 43 percent; FiveThirtyEight's polling average has Biden ahead by 7.3 points, 50.6 percent to 43.3 percent, and its forecast currently gives him 75 percent odds of winning. The Fox News poll, conducted Sept. 7-10 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Co. (R), reached 1,191 likely voters by phone, and its margin of sampling error is ±2.5 percentage points. Peter Weber

under investigation
South Dakota attorney general involved in fatal car crash

12:56 a.m.
Jason Ravnsborg.
AP Photo/DIrk Lammers

During a brief press conference on Sunday evening, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) was involved in a fatal car accident on Saturday night.

The crash took place west of Highmore, in central South Dakota, and Noem said law enforcement is "working on identifying the deceased and notifying the family." The accident occurred as Ravnsborg was driving home from a dinner hosted by the state GOP.

Following Noem's press conference, Ravnsborg's office released a statement saying he is "shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Gov. Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue to do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family."

Tim Bormann, Ravnsborg's spokesman, told the Rapid City Journal that Ravnsborg was not injured in the crash. He also said Ravnsborg "drinks lightly," and doesn't think he was drinking at the dinner. A spokesperson for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said details about the car accident, like whether alcohol was a factor and if any charges are pending, are expected to be shared on Monday. Catherine Garcia

trump rally
Trump holds 1st indoor rally since Tulsa outside Las Vegas, flouting state rules

12:26 a.m.

President Trump held an indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada, outside Las Vegas, on Sunday night, packing in significantly more than 50 people in clear defiance of state regulations based on COVID-19 recommendations from his own administration. The attendees were seated shoulder-to-shoulder, though the campaign said it required temperature checks at the door. This was Trump's first indoor rally since an ill-fated June event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that local officials cited as a prime contributor to a spike in coronavirus infections.

"Eager to project a sense of normalcy in imagery, Trump soaked up the raucous cheers inside a warehouse," The Associated Press reports. "Relatively few in the crowd wore masks, with one clear exception: Those in the stands directly behind Trump, whose images would end up on TV, were mandated to wear face coverings."

This was Trump's second consecutive rally in Nevada, after an outdoor event outside Reno on Saturday night. Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) slammed Trump's "reckless and selfish" decision to flout state rules, saying he is "putting countless lives in danger" for "his own gain." He also tied it to Trump's hands-off approach to containing the coronavirus.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh compared the indoor, largely mask-less rally to outdoor protests against police violence and racism, and more aptly, to the state's casinos, which Sisolak allowed to reopen in June with COVID-19 safety precautions.

The City of Henderson, which had warned the event's organizers beforehand, said in a statement it "may assess a fine of up to $500 per violation of the governor's directives as well as suspend or revoke the business license" of Xtreme Manufacturing, where the rally was held. Xtreme, owned by Don Ahern, says on its website it has "restricted meetings and gatherings to no more than 10 people in large areas." Ahern's Las Vegas hotel was already fined for hosting a larger-than-allowed "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event in August. Peter Weber

