Biden loses his Florida lead as Latino voters shift to Trump

The sun may be setting on Democrats' hopes of picking up Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has seemingly lost his advantage over President Trump in the crucial swing state of Florida, an NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday found. A lot of that shift seemingly stems from Florida's Latino voters, who have gone from resoundingly supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 to actually tipping in Trump's favor this time around, the poll showed.

Less than two months before election day, Biden and Trump are tied in Florida with 48 percent support among likely Florida voters. Biden had previously pulled as much as a 13-point lead over Trump in Florida. That dip comes as a majority of Latino respondents say they're voting for Trump over Biden, 50-46 percent; Latino voters went for Clinton 62-35 in 2016.

A poll from the Miami Herald and Bendixen & Amandi International backed up NBC News' findings, at least in Miami-Dade County. Biden still has a strong advantage, 55-38 percent, in the heavily Democratic part of the state, the Tuesday poll found. But it's not the best news considering Clinton won that county by 30 points in 2016 and still lost the state by 1.2 points. In addition, the Miami Herald poll found Trump and Biden are splitting Hispanic voters, 47-46, though there's a larger margin of error among that smaller subset.

NBC News/Marist surveyed 766 likely Florida voters from Aug. 31–Sept. 6, with a 4.5 percentage point margin of error. The Miami Herald poll surveyed 500 likely Miami-Dade voters from Sept. 1–4, with a margin of error of 4.4 points. Kathryn Krawczyk