Biden campaign unveils high-powered legal war room

"Well, guys, Election Day is now less than 50 days away," Jimmy Fallon noted on Monday's Tonight Show. "The only thing coming sooner than Nov. 3 is a COVID test for anyone who went to the president's indoor rally last night." What is President Trump doing holding a packed, mask-less rally in Las Vegas? he asked. "Even old ladies smoking at the slot machines were like, 'I wouldn't set foot in there.'"

"The event was attended by 5,000 people who watched Trump's Tulsa rally and thought, 'That, but less safe,'" Fallon joked. "The rally actually defied Nevada's 50-person limit on indoor gatherings. In response, the Trump campaign was like, 'Honestly, after Tulsa we didn't think 50 people would show up.' Seriously, you know you're doing something crazy when the state that allows gambling and prostitution's like, 'Ah, you can't do that, bro.'"

"I get why a Trump fan would've trusted Trump before, but how do you still trust this man after he admitted that he's been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?" Trevor Noah asked at The Daily Show. "This is like believing a Nigerian email scammer after he tells you that he's a Nigerian email scammer," he added. "And as for Trump, how you gonna call yourself the president of 'law and order' when you're openly flouting the law?"

Noah also gawked at a "crazy" Utah anti-mask rally that went viral — "that video is the closest thing I've seen to Facebook comments happening in real life," he said — and the body-cam footage of an Ohio police officer breaking up a college party hosted by quarantined COVID-positive students, which he compared to "watching a virtual reality game called 'White Privilege.'" The "genius of America's coronavirus response," he deadpanned, is that "unlike other countries that are preparing for the second wave, America realized you don't have to deal with the second wave if you never get over the first."