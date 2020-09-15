See More Speed Reads
2020 election
Biden campaign unveils high-powered legal war room

7:54 a.m.
Eric Holder, Joe Biden
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has created what it calls the largest election protection program in U.S. presidential history, assembling a team of hundreds of lawyers to fend of expected legal challenges and work to ensure a fair election. The new legal operation will be headed by Dana Remus, the Biden campaign's general counsel, and former White House counsel Bob Bauer. Its "special litigation" unit includes two former U.S. solicitors general, Donald Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, and former Attorney General Eric Holder has signed on to act as liaison to allied independent voting rights organizations.

The legal war room is girding itself for potentially decisive legal battles after the election, but it is also combating voter suppression efforts, teaching voters how to cast their ballots, guarding against foreign interference, and protecting access to mail-in voting in the face of issues at the U.S. Postal Service and voter fraud conspiracies touted by President Trump. With the COVID-19 pandemic still active, "some unique challenges this year," Bauer said.

"We can and will be able to hold a free and fair election this November," Remus said, "and we're putting in place an unprecedented voter protection effort with thousands of lawyers and volunteers around the country to ensure that voting goes smoothly." Peter Weber

The 'shadows are so long'
Trump's COVID-19 messaging chief vents conspiracy theories, says his 'mental health has definitely failed'

6:50 a.m.
Michael Caputo
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Michael Caputo, the controversial communications chief at the Department of Health and Human Services, unleashed some bizarre, false conspiracy theories in a Facebook Live chat on his personal account Sunday night, The New York Times reported Monday. Caputo confirmed the details of his comments to The Washington Post and CNN, and deactivated his social media accounts Monday.

In his Facebook livestream, Caputo accused career government scientists of "sedition" and said left-wing "hit squads" being trained to rise up against President Trump will probably kill him. He claimed baselessly that a "resistance unit" of scientists "deep in the bowels" of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets "at coffee shops" to plot "how they're going to attack Donald Trump next."

Caputo also attacked the news media and Democrats, predicting Trump will win but Joe Biden won't concede, "and when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin," he warned. "The drills that you've seen are nothing. If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen." He claimed his family is being verbally threatened, his "mental health has definitely failed," and he doesn't "like being alone in Washington," describing "shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long."

Trump installed Caputo, a 58-year-old New York public relations specialist and Trump 2016 campaign alumnus, in April, opting to put a longtime loyalist in charge of COVID-19 messaging instead of firing HHS Secretary Alex Azar "over a series of damaging stories about Trump's handling of the pandemic," the Post repots. Caputo immediately exerted tight control over the public appearances of public health officials and has recently come under scrutiny for successfully demanding access to and revising the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, allegedly adding a Trump-friendly gloss to core health bulletins previously "so thoroughly shielded from political interference that political appointees only saw them just before they were published," the Times reports.

"Caputo is viewed as a Trump loyalist, but several White House officials said his behavior has been erratic and some of his ideas have been regarded as extreme," the Post reports. His inflammatory comments on Facebook echo those by Trump and another longtime ally, Roger Stone, the Times notes. Caputo's job is believed to be safe. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah ponder why Trump superfans still trust him with their lives

5:07 a.m.

"Well, guys, Election Day is now less than 50 days away," Jimmy Fallon noted on Monday's Tonight Show. "The only thing coming sooner than Nov. 3 is a COVID test for anyone who went to the president's indoor rally last night." What is President Trump doing holding a packed, mask-less rally in Las Vegas? he asked. "Even old ladies smoking at the slot machines were like, 'I wouldn't set foot in there.'"

"The event was attended by 5,000 people who watched Trump's Tulsa rally and thought, 'That, but less safe,'" Fallon joked. "The rally actually defied Nevada's 50-person limit on indoor gatherings. In response, the Trump campaign was like, 'Honestly, after Tulsa we didn't think 50 people would show up.' Seriously, you know you're doing something crazy when the state that allows gambling and prostitution's like, 'Ah, you can't do that, bro.'"

"I get why a Trump fan would've trusted Trump before, but how do you still trust this man after he admitted that he's been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?" Trevor Noah asked at The Daily Show. "This is like believing a Nigerian email scammer after he tells you that he's a Nigerian email scammer," he added. "And as for Trump, how you gonna call yourself the president of 'law and order' when you're openly flouting the law?"

Noah also gawked at a "crazy" Utah anti-mask rally that went viral — "that video is the closest thing I've seen to Facebook comments happening in real life," he said — and the body-cam footage of an Ohio police officer breaking up a college party hosted by quarantined COVID-positive students, which he compared to "watching a virtual reality game called 'White Privilege.'" The "genius of America's coronavirus response," he deadpanned, is that "unlike other countries that are preparing for the second wave, America realized you don't have to deal with the second wave if you never get over the first."

Seriously, the only way Trump "could spread the virus more efficiently is to hold a rally at a meat-packing plant and charge one French kiss for admission," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Wildfires and an out-of-control pandemic continue to rage" and Trump brags about watching hours of Fox News as he descends "deeper into lawless authoritarianism," often while speaking on Fox News, he said. "Just listen to the words he's using — 'retribution,' 'agitators,' 'insurrection' — it's like fascist magnetic poetry." Watch below. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert catches up on Trump's COVID confession, climate denial, Chris Evans' photo oops

3:25 a.m.

Stephen Colbert was on break for two weeks, and his opening jokes on Monday's Late Show involved the news that Captain America actor Chris Evans shared a NSFW photo on Instagram. After a sackful of jokes, he turned to "the worst wildfires in California history," with some Biblical undertones: "Okay, 2020, pestilence, pillars of fire — if you're going full Old Testament, where's the river of blood? Because we could use it to put out the flaming tornadoes!"

Scientists, California's governor, and the U.S. government blamed the worsening wildfires on climate change, but President Trump dismissed that consensus and offered another explanation en route to survey the damage — bad forest management on the West Coast. The federal government owns 58 percent of California's forestlands, while California owns 3 percent, Colbert noted. "It's basically like complaining your neighbor is doing a terrible job mowing your lawn." Trump also boldly predicted that it will get colder.

"Now it shouldn't be a surprise that Trump is downplaying the devastating fires out West — he spent the last six months ignoring a pandemic," Colbert said. And thanks to the new book by Bob Woodward, "we now know that Trump wasn't just misinformed or stupid, he was lying."

"Of course, Donald Trump doesn't care if people die — case in point, he's gone back to holding rallies," Colbert said, including two in violation of Nevada state regulations. "You know your rally is a bad idea when it's deemed too stupid for Reno. That's where you go when Vegas is like, 'Hey, take it easy, man, you're scaring our sex workers.'" And his indoor rally outside Vegas was deemed by one doctor to be "negligent homicide," he noted.

The Late Show made up some other revelations from Woodward's book, and you can watch those below. Peter Weber

Immigration
U.S. appellate panel upholds Trump administration's right to end legal status of 400,000 migrants

2:10 a.m.
TPS supporters march
Jose Luis Magana/AFP/Getty Images

A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the Trump administration can end humanitarian legal protections for about 405,500 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Sudan, Honduras, and Nepal. The migrants were welcomed to the U.S. though the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) program for countries hit hard by natural disasters or civil conflict.

The three judge panel, in a 2-1 decision, rejected arguments that the administration had failed to follow proper procedures and that the decision was tainted by racist comments from President Trump and others in his aides. Two of the judges were appointed by Republicans — Trump and George W. Bush — and the dissenting vote was cast by an appointee of President Barack Obama. The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the migrants, said it will seek an opinion from the full 9th Circuit and could appeal to the Supreme Court.

"If the decision stands, these longtime lawful residents who were welcomed to the U.S. because their countries were mired in violence or natural disasters could be sent back," the ACLU said. "Because they have several hundred thousand American children — many of whom are school-aged — this decision would force those families to be torn apart."

But that won't happen for months, The Associated Press notes. The TPS holders from Honduras, Haiti, Nicaragua, Nepal, and Sudan could be forced to leave starting March 5, but the Salvadorans have until Nov. 5, 2021, under a special deal worked out with Trump's government. If Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, he has said he will immediately review the TPS decisions and seek ways for longtime law-abiding residents to remain in the U.S. and seek citizenship. Peter Weber

reports
Mike Pompeo's wife reportedly asked State Department staffers to help with personal Christmas cards

2:00 a.m.
Mike and Susan Pompeo.
Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images

A State Department aide testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in August that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's wife, Susan Pompeo, asked staff to help send the family's personal Christmas cards, making her request via her private email account, McClatchy and CNN report.

The email exchange was discovered during an investigation by the State Department Inspector General's Office into potential misuse of taxpayer money, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN. The aide, Toni Porter, testified as part of a probe launched by congressional Democrats into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick in May; Mike Pompeo has admitted he asked Trump to oust Linick, but denies it was in retaliation for an investigation.

Transcripts released on Friday show Porter testified that she managed projects "of special interest" to Mike Pompeo, and "there are times that Mrs. Pompeo relays that work to me." When asked if she ever felt "uncomfortable" with any of the tasks, Porter said yes, during two occasions when she "assisted with personal Christmas cards." She said she felt uneasy because "I was at the State Department."

In June, Linick testified before lawmakers that his office was investigating five possible incidents of wrongdoing in the State Department, including the potential misuse of taxpayer money. In addition to looking into Linick's ouster, congressional Democrats are also investigating taxpayer-funded "Madison Dinners" held at the State Department. Critics say Pompeo is holding these dinners not to discuss foreign policy but rather to expand his network as he prepares for a possible Senate run in Kansas or other higher elected office.

Pompeo complained on Fox News Monday night that "they're picking on my wife, who has done yeoman's work as a volunteer to try to make life better for every officer at the State Department, I find pathetic and sad." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Oldest living American WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday with military flyover

1:21 a.m.

For the past five years, the National World WWII Museum has helped Lawrence Brooks celebrate his birthday, and they kept the tradition alive for 2020.

Born on Sept. 12, 1909, Brooks turned 111 years old on Saturday. The New Orleans resident is the oldest known living U.S. veteran of World War II, serving in the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and later the Philippines.

The great-grandfather's birthday celebrations are usually at the museum, but because of the pandemic, a party with social distancing was held in his front yard. As Brooks and his family watched from the porch, the museum's vocal trio, the Victory Belles, sang several songs, and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and The Big Easy Wing did a military flyover.

Brooks also received a cake and 10,000 birthday cards that had been sent to the museum. Amber Mitchell, assistant director of public engagement at the National WWII Museum, said in a statement that it was "meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year." Catherine Garcia

wolf whistle
Federal judge says Chad Wolf 'likely' not legitimate DHS secretary, suspends new asylum policies

1:20 a.m.
Chad Wolf
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A federal judge in Maryland ruled Friday that because the courts will likely agree that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is serving in his position unlawfully, new asylum restrictions he enacted are "also 'in excess of ... authority,' and not 'in accordance with the law,'" CNN reported Monday night. The judge, Paula Xinis, suspended those restrictions on asylum seekers for two plaintiffs she found demonstrated standing in the case, Casa de Maryland Inc. (CASA) and Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP).

The federal Government Accountability Office found last month that Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, were appointed in violation of the Vacancies Reform Act. Xinis read the law the same way the GAO did. "In sum, the court concludes that plaintiffs are likely to demonstrate (former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin) McAleenan's appointment was invalid under the agency's applicable order of succession, and so he lacked the authority to amend the order of succession to ensure Wolf's installation as acting secretary," she wrote.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who joined 19 other state attorneys general and 10 cities and counties in challenging the asylum rules, welcomed the ruling. "Not only is this decision welcome news for asylum seekers who were unfairly targeted by the Trump administration, but the courts have now found that Chad Wolf has no authority at the Department of Homeland Security," James said.

Trump formally nominated Wolf as DHS secretary late last Thursday, after a DHS whistleblower alleged that Wolf and others worked to suppress information about Russian intervening to help President Trump in the upcoming election and downplay the threat of white supremacists. Wolf is unlikely to be confirmed before the election in any case, and all the policy changes he implemented in his 10 months as acting secretary are "in potential jeopardy amid legal challenges," The Associated Press reports. Peter Weber

