Fox News calls Trump's town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters an 'ambush'

September 15, 2020

President Trump fielded questions from uncommitted Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night during a 90-minute town hall hosted by ABC News. He didn't nail all the facts, and some of the voters asked challenging questions about Trump's coronavirus response, race, and the economy, but Trump was able to respond to the proffered concerns on prime-time network TV in one of the key 2020 battleground states.

How did Trump do? It didn't appear to be viewed as a big success at Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham suggested "the DNC may as well have put the whole thing on" over a chyron reading: "ABC Spring Ambush on Pres. Trump at Town Hall"

Ingraham played parts of some of Trump's interactions with the uncommitted voters, but here's how he responded in full to a question about face masks.

You can decide if the question was fair or the response balanced. Peter Weber

Trump says U.S. will beat COVID-19 through 'herd mentality'

September 15, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday said that the coronavirus will go away "with time," as Americans develop a "herd mentality."

"You'll develop, you'll develop herd, like a herd mentality," he said during ABC News'  "The President and the People" town hall. "It's going to be, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly." Trump seems to have confused "herd mentality" for "herd immunity," which is when so many people get sick from a disease that it can no longer spread quickly.

One example of unintentional herd immunity in the United States can be found at California's San Quentin Prison, where about 70 percent of staff and prisoners have been infected during coronavirus outbreaks. The death rate there has been 15 times higher than the national average, KING 5 reports, and "extrapolate that to the U.S. population at large, and 'going for herd immunity' equates to at least 2.5 million deaths — more than twice the number of all the Americans killed in all the wars since our country was founded." This does not take into consideration outcomes like permanent brain, lung, or kidney damage. As of Tuesday night, the U.S. coronavirus death toll is 195,501. Catherine Garcia

Trump declares that he's actually 'up-played' the coronavirus pandemic

September 15, 2020

President Trump told author Bob Woodward earlier this year that the coronavirus was "more deadly than even your strenuous flu," but he wanted to "always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." On Tuesday, he told undecided voters during an ABC News town hall that he "didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong."

The town hall, called "The President and the People," was held in Philadelphia and moderated by George Stephanopoulos. Trump fielded questions from audience members, including one who asked why he would "downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities."

Trump denied downplaying the virus and said one way he "up-played it" was by putting in place partial travel bans against China and parts of Europe in February and March. Stephanopoulos asked Trump to elaborate on his comments to Woodward, but Trump remained focused on the bans. "Whether you call it 'talent' or 'luck,' it was very important," he said. "So we saved a lot of lives when we did that."

Another voter asked Trump about his Make America Great Again campaign slogan, saying this "pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such 'greatness.' You've said everything else about choking and everything else, but you have yet to address and acknowledge that it has been a race problem in America."

Trump responded, "Well, I hope there's not a race problem. I can tell you there's none with me because I have great respect for all races, for everybody. This country is great because of it." He added that he has been "bringing people together," and before the pandemic he ushered in "the best unemployment numbers they've ever had in the Black community, by far." Catherine Garcia

Bobcat fire in L.A. County within 500 feet of historic Mt. Wilson Observatory

September 15, 2020
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire near Mt. Wilson Observatory.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Firefighters are battling flames within 500 feet of the 116-year-old Mt. Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles County.

The Bobcat fire has been burning in the Angeles National Forest since Sept. 6, and crossed containment lines overnight. The U.S. Forest Service said crews are fighting the blaze on the ground and from the air, and additional personnel have been brought in to help.

Mt. Wilson Observatory was founded by George Ellery Hale in 1904, and visitors are able to look through its 60-inch telescope that was put in place in 1908. The first telescopes were brought up to the observatory on the backs of burros, and the site has been visited by such luminaries as Albert Einstein, Edwin Hubble, and Stephen Hawking.

There are also several radio, television, and cell towers on Mt. Wilson, and L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic told the Los Angeles Times it is possible there could be disruptions due to the fire, which is only three percent contained. The blaze has now grown to more than 40,000 acres, and fire authorities are concerned that 80 historic cabins and a camp in Big Santa Anita Canyon were destroyed on Sunday and Monday as flames engulfed the area. Catherine Garcia

Biden calls Trump 'a fool,' says he's ready for 1st presidential debate

September 15, 2020
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

During his first trip to Florida since securing the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden attended a roundtable discussion with veterans in Tampa and spoke with WFLA about the coronavirus pandemic, anti-racism protests, and how he's looking forward to debating President Trump later this month.

Biden said that it's important to spring into action once there is a surge of COVID-19 cases, and "No. 1, we have to get in place same-day testing and do it quickly. Move on it, move on it, make it nationwide." There also has to be enough personal protecting equipment, like masks and gloves, ready to be immediately distributed to medical workers and first responders. As president, Biden said he would also "encourage everyone to wear a mask. I would encourage every governor to make it a mandate in their state."

Once COVID-19 is under control, that's when the economy will be able to turn around, Biden said. In Florida, there are work opportunities in the hospitality industry, and there could also be jobs sanitizing and creating personal protective equipment. "Very little of that is being done," Biden said. "That's how we get people back to work. Overall, not just the hospitality industry, we can significantly increase manufacturing by making sure we make it in America." 

Biden also fired back at Trump surrogates who have claimed he isn't condemning violence when it breaks out after anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations. "There's no justification for violence in a protest," Biden said. "None. Zero. No matter who commits it, none. A protest is the ability to go out and speak and make your case. But no violence. All of it should be condemned, across the board." 

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, and when asked if he's looking forward to it, Biden responded in the affirmative. Trump has called Biden a "disaster" and said he doesn't expect much out of him at the debate, remarks Biden shrugged off. "He's a fool," Biden said. "The comments are just foolish. Get ready, Mr. President. Here I come." Catherine Garcia

USPS sends Utah residents inaccurate voting information

September 15, 2020
Utah mail-in ballots.
George Frey/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service sent erroneous information to Utah residents about voting in the November presidential election, the office of Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said.

The USPS sent out postcards to Utah homes that told voters they needed to request their mail-in ballots "at least 15 days before Election Day." While this may be a rule in some states, it isn't one in Utah — Cox's office said in a statement that "all active registered voters in Utah automatically receive their ballots in the mail. Individuals do not need to request a mail-in ballot separately if they have previously registered to vote."

Election officials are urging Utahns not to wait until Election Day to vote, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Voters can mail their ballots or go to in-person early voting locations, and in some counties, they can deposit their ballots in special drop boxes. Catherine Garcia

Movie theaters face 'beyond bleak' outlook as there might not be any major blockbusters for 2 months

September 15, 2020
Movie goers leave the AMC Highlands Ranch 24 on August 20, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Moviegoers largely aren't flocking back to reopened theaters in the United States — and for theaters, experts say, the outlook is "beyond bleak."

Tenet recently debuted in those U.S. movie theaters that have reopened as the first major blockbuster to be released since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but its domestic box office numbers have so far been seen as disappointing. After Tenet tested the waters, Warner Bros. recently delayed its upcoming blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 from October to December, and looking ahead, theaters are likely to struggle as CNN notes there's no giant films scheduled to come out earlier than November.

"There's no way around this; the outlook for theaters over the next seven weeks is beyond bleak," Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told CNN. "...With no major blockbusters until November — although those aren't remotely set in stone — theaters will likely have to make the unfortunate choice of shutting down again or limiting their operating hours."

Theaters in New York City and Los Angeles remain closed, and MKM Partners' Eric Handler notes to CNBC that until they reopen, "it is going to be challenging to put up big box office numbers."

After Wonder Woman's delay, The New York Times reports that "at least three studios" on Monday convened meetings to discuss "how to proceed" with movies scheduled to be released in theaters, and on Tuesday, Variety reported that Disney will "likely" delay Black Widow, the Marvel blockbuster it previously set for Nov. 6. Additionally, according to that report, Disney is considering releasing Soul, the next Pixar movie, on Disney+. Should Black Widow be delayed, Variety notes, theaters wouldn't have "any major releases" until the James Bond film No Time to Die, which isn't scheduled to come out until Nov. 20.

"The next stretch," Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins told the Times, "is going to be extremely hard." Brendan Morrow

The most livable region of North America could shift into Canada by 2070

September 15, 2020

Even moderate warming from human-caused climate change could make much of the southern U.S. barely habitable and completely change where Americans farm and live.

A report published in May in the National Academy of Sciences' journal examines what's known as the "human climate niche:" Parts of the globe where humans have congregated for the past 6,000 years because of their hospitable temperatures and precipitation rates. But climate change is transforming that inhabitable zone at a rate never seen before, the report found, prompting ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine to transform that data into a series of staggering maps published Tuesday.

As it stands today, and as it has stood for millennia, North America's "human climate niche" consisted of a large bloc in southeastern U.S., from the east coast through northern Texas and Nebraska; as well as most of the west coast. "But as the climate warms, the niche could shift drastically northward," ProPublica and the Times' analysis of the report found. A moderate carbon emissions scenario — what's expected if the world lets emissions peak at mid-century and then ratchets them down with green technologies — would move that zone into the American midwest. And if we allow extreme emissions and warming to continue, the niche zone will move into the northern U.S. and even Canada.

All of this could lead to a huge increase in extreme wildfires, sea level rise, and high heat and humidity; some parts of Arizona may even reach temperatures over 95 degrees for half the year. Find all of ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine's analysis here, and find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

