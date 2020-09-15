-
Trump says U.S. will beat COVID-19 through 'herd mentality'September 15, 2020
-
Fox News calls Trump's town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters an 'ambush'September 15, 2020
-
Trump declares that he's actually 'up-played' the coronavirus pandemicSeptember 15, 2020
-
Bobcat fire in L.A. County within 500 feet of historic Mt. Wilson ObservatorySeptember 15, 2020
-
Biden calls Trump 'a fool,' says he's ready for 1st presidential debateSeptember 15, 2020
-
USPS sends Utah residents inaccurate voting informationSeptember 15, 2020
-
Movie theaters face 'beyond bleak' outlook as there might not be any major blockbusters for 2 monthsSeptember 15, 2020
-
The most livable region of North America could shift into Canada by 2070September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
Movie theaters face 'beyond bleak' outlook as there might not be any major blockbusters for 2 months
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020