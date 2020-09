Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas faces new criminal charges

Olivia Troye, Vice President Mike Pence's former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser and his lead staff member on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is a lifelong Republican who says after seeing up close how President Trump is responding to the pandemic, she is voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Republican Voters Against Trump organization released a video on Thursday sharing Troye's story. Troye says in the ad it was "terrifying" and "awful" to work in the Trump White House, and the president cared more about being re-elected than protecting Americans from the coronavirus. "The truth is he doesn't actually care about anyone else but himself," she adds.

Troye says that during one task force meeting, Trump said maybe COVID-19 was "a good thing," because "I don't like shaking hands with people. I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people." Those are the "same people that he claims to care about," Troye says. "These are the people still going to his rallies today who have complete faith in who he is. If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives." She is endorsing Biden because "I truly believe we are at a time of constitutional crisis. At this point it's country over party."