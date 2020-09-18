See More Speed Reads
2020 Emmys
Succession, Schitt's Creek expected to take top prizes at the virtual 2020 Emmys

10:49 a.m.
The stage is set ahead of the nominations announcement for the 70th Emmy Awards on July 12, 2018 at the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood, California.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Ready for the most unusual Emmys telecast we've ever seen?

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place this Sunday, and it will be the biggest awards show yet to go forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, don't expect the broadcast to look anything like usual. For one, while host Jimmy Kimmel will be physically at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, none of the nominees will be there, and he won't have an audience.

"The plan is I'm going to be at the Staples Center essentially by myself," Kimmel told The Daily Beast. "...I just decided to try to think of it as a radio show with no co-host."

Nominees will join the telecast remotely. According to Variety, at least 130 nominees are being sent "elaborate at-home video kits" to use, and producers will have "as many as 140 live feeds" coming into their control room. The nominees "might be at home, they might be in the garden, might be in a hotel, they might be standing on the side of the street," producer Ian Stewart told Variety.

In terms of the winners, pundits expect the top drama series Emmy to go to Succession and the top comedy series prize to go to Schitt's Creek, while Watchmen should easily win the limited series trophy.

The lead drama actor Emmy looks like a battle between Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, while with the lead drama actress Emmy, Ozark's Laura Linney, The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, and The Crown's Olivia Colman are all very much in the mix. Meanwhile, the lead comedy actor award appears set to go to Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy or possibly Ramy's Ramy Youssef, while Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara is favored for the lead comedy actress prize.

The 2020 Emmys will kick off on ABC — naturally, without any stars walking a red carpet beforehand — at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 20. Brendan Morrow

bills bills bills
Trump's club charged Secret Service agents $500 a night for rentals even when it was closed for the pandemic

11:18 a.m.
President Trump and Ivanka Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Taxpayers' bills for Trump Organization properties have surpassed $1.1 million, The Washington Post reports.

As the Post has consistently reported via Secret Service bills, President Trump and his administration have repeatedly funneled government money to the family's properties throughout his term. That has included above-market rates for rentals that ensured Secret Service agents stayed close to Trump and, most recently, payments to one club that was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Post's David Fahrenthold reports via the latest round of receipts and invoices.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the service industry this spring, including the Trump Organization's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. But while the club was closed, it still charged the Secret Service more than $21,800 to stay on the property, the Post reports. That included $567-a-night charges for a three-bedroom cottage close to Trump's villa — an "unusually high for a rental home in the area," the Post writes. The invoices also detailed charges for one or two additional rooms, at $142 to $283 per night. Trump didn't visit the club during the pandemic, but his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump did, The New York Times reported at the time.

The newly obtained invoices also revealed that Trump's Turnberry resort in Scotland "once charged the Secret Service $1,300 to move furniture," and that the Trump Organization tacked on "resort fees" when agents were guarding Vice President Mike Pence in Las Vegas. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

About TIME
Trump will approve major disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico — 3 years after Hurricane Maria

10:23 a.m.

President Trump is finally getting around to approving aid for Puerto Ricans hit hard by Hurricane Maria — three years after the storm devastated the island.

Trump will approve an $11.6 billion package orchestrated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nydia Velasquez (D-N.Y.), CBS News' David Begnaud first reported. The funding will go toward rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid that was largely destroyed during the hurricane, leaving some people without power for nearly a year, as well as to the island's education systems.

In a Thursday statement, Velasquez, who is from Puerto Rico and championed relief measures after Hurricane Maria, suggested Trump's motivations were largely political. Trump "dragged his feet and resisted allocating these badly needed funds" for the past three years, but "47 days before the election," seemed to have a change of heart, Velasquez said.

The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian was more explicit. In a tweet, he noted that Puerto Ricans are a "key demographic" in Florida; the more than 1 million estimated Puerto Ricans in the swing state could easily push it and the entire presidential race in Trump's direction. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies at 77

9:53 a.m.
In this Aug. 21, 1995, file photo, Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, the book on which the film was based, signs copies of Gump & Co., the sequel to Forrest Gump, at a New York City bookstore.
AP Photo/Anders Krusberg, File

Winston Groom, the author behind Forrest Gump, has died at 77.

Karin Wilson, the mayor of Groom's hometown of Fairhope, Alabama, confirmed the author died on Wednesday night, telling CNN, "We are extremely sad to hear this. He is definitely an icon here."

Groom worked as a reporter for the Washington Star after graduating from the University of Alabama and serving in the U.S. Army, per CNN, and he went on to write a total of 16 fiction and nonfiction books, The Associated Press notes. Among them was Conversations with the Enemy, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, but his most well known book was Forrest Gump, which follows the title character and his unlikely presence throughout history. After being published in 1986, it became a wildly popular movie starring Tom Hanks in 1994, which won six Oscars including Best Picture. In 1995, Groom wrote the sequel Gump and Co., which wasn't adapted into a film.

"While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said. "Our hearts and prayers are extended to his family." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
What to expect when you're expecting a COVID-19 vaccine

9:08 a.m.
Redfield, Fauci, Giror
Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration's communications on a COVID-19 vaccine haven't exactly been seamless.

CDC Director Robert Redfield testified Wednesday that a vaccine won't be "fully available to the American public" until probably "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." That's consistent with estimates from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientist at Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine initiative.

President Trump said Redfield "made a mistake" with his timeframe and shared "incorrect information." He predicted there will be a vaccine before Election Day and up to 100 million doses delivered by the end of the year — more than double the CDC's most optimistic projection. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Thursday the goal is for 300 million doses by Jan. 1 and "we believe that we can get the vast majority of those at risk with a distribution model that would be available at the end of October."

Moderna, testing one of the most promising vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials, said Thursday it may not even know if its vaccine works until next year. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, said he anticipates massive vaccine shortages "in the first half of next year, at least maybe until Labor Day next year."

Assuming at least one of the half-dozen late-stage vaccines pans out and wins approval from an outside panel of experts, states will then have to overcome "a host of logistical and supply chain challenges" to get it distributed to the public, starting with health care and other essential workers, Politico reports. "State officials overseeing the largest and most complex vaccination campaign in history say the effort will require a level of careful coordination with the federal government that's been lacking during the pandemic."

"Many things could still go wrong," and "all the claims and counterclaims about when a vaccine will be ready and how safe it will be — some coming from Trump himself — have created a great deal of public hesitancy, beyond the regular anti-vaccination sentiments," Politico health editor Joanne Kenen writes. But "we've seen amazing science over the last eight or nine months," and "with each passing day, a vaccine is getting closer." Even if the first efforts "aren't as powerful as we'd like," she adds, it will help contain the virus. Peter Weber

Edit

TikTok to reportedly be removed from app stores in the U.S. on Sunday

8:46 a.m.
In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok is reportedly about to be yanked from app stores in the United States.

President Trump last month ordered ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban due to national security concerns, and on Friday, the Financial Times and Reuters reported that the Commerce Department is issuing an order to ban TikTok from app stores in the U.S. and prevent Americans from being able to download it. Downloads of the Chinese-owned WeChat are also set to be banned, and the orders will reportedly go into effect on Sept. 20.

A senior Commerce Department official told Reuters that the order will "deplatform" TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., banning app stores such as Apple's and Google's from offering them on a platform "that can be reached from within the United States." Those in the U.S. who have TikTok downloaded will reportedly still be able to access it, but the "experience would degrade over the next two months unless a deal" is approved, the Financial Times says.

The Commerce Department said this step would "protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality."

ByteDance has been in talks with Oracle as Trump's sale deadline loomed, and NBC News reported on Thursday that Bytedance, reportedly accepting terms from the Treasury Department, reached a deal that would see Oracle "taking responsibility for its U.S. operations and user data." However, Trump and officials in China still needed to approve. Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts compare Trump's 'heat ray' request to various supervillains, slam his blue state erasure

6:27 a.m.

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. coronavirus pandemic isn't that bad — if you remove the blue states. "You can't just not count certain states — that's like eating a salad for lunch, a cheeseburger for dinner, then saying, 'If you don't count the burger, I'm vegan," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "All this COVID stuff is so depressing, do we have any lighter Trump news?." He did, if you count "heat rays" as "light" and trying to use them on protesters not depressing. "A heat ray?" Fallon asked. "Who are his advisers? A bunch of Minions stacked on top of each other? Even Kim Jong Un was like, 'That's pretty messed up, dude.'"

The supervillains of the Legion of Doom thought so, too, in a Late Show spoof.

"Evidently, this heat ray is something the military actually has," and "it can make anyone in range feel like their skin is on fire," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "So rest easy, America: The administration doesn't want turn weapons of war on American citizens, because this weapon is way too dangerous for war."

Colbert mocked Attorney General William Barr's comparison of coronavirus lockdown orders to slavery and shared Trump's horror (but not his disbelief) that a coronavirus vaccine won't be widely available until next summer. "I've learned how to make sourdough, I've watched everything on Netflix — all that's left is exercise, and you can't make me!" he said. Colbert also explained why Trump's forget-the-blue-states remarks were "unspeakably monstrous."

Trump's "comments aren't just embarrassing and unpatriotic and just gross, they're also wrong," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because even if you made the very weird decision to not count deaths from all the blue states, America would still have one of the worst death rates of any country in the world." Michael Kosta suggested granting Trump his wish and making him president of only the red states, and, like Barr, he also had trouble with slavery analogies.

"Just this week we learned that women received unnecessary hysterectomies at an ICE detention facility, the attorney general called for demonstrators to be charged with sedition, and the White House wanted to use a heat ray on peaceful protesters to clear the way for a photo op," Seth Meyers recapped at Late Night. "I think at this point, even Q is an undecided voter." Watch below. Peter Weber

portland protests
Justice Department sought ways to arrest Portland officials on federal criminal charges

4:29 a.m.
Portland in the smoke
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Department officials dispute a report Wednesday in The New York Times that Attorney General William Barr asked federal prosecutors to find a way to bring criminal charges against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) for allowing protesters to briefly set up a police-free zone east of downtown. But Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Thursday that the department has explored whether it can pursue criminal or civil rights charges against officials in Portland, Oregon, for weeks of protest-related violence.

Such charges "would likely present an uphill court battle for federal prosecutors," The Associated Press reports, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shrugged off the threat as "ridiculous on its face." The Trump administration "has made the cynical decision that the suffering of others is politically beneficial, regardless of the cost," he said in a statement. "The people of this city — and throughout the nation — will not be intimidated."

Trump has made cracking down on protesters in "Democrat-run" cities and states a centerpiece of his re-election campaign, and Barr is leading the charge, reportedly urging prosecutors to charge anti-racism protesters with sedition. Federal charges have been filed against more than 100 people in Portland tied to the civil unrest downtown over the past few months.

"Trump has never seen himself as president of the United States," anti-Trump GOP strategist Stuart Stevens told the Times. "He's a gang leader, and you are either in his gang or you are the enemy." Trump "views and uses politics as a popularity contest, rewarding those he considers personally loyal to him," added David Lapan, a former senior official in Trump's Homeland Security Department. "This isn't high school, and lives are at stake, often with tragic results."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said Thursday that Trump's policies "uplift all Americans" but claimed "it's no secret some Democrat-run states and cities have failed to create economic growth, secure their streets, or protect the most vulnerable against this virus." Peter Weber

