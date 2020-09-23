See More Speed Reads
Supreme Court flashback
Watch Amy Coney Barrett argue in 2016 against replacing Supreme Court justices with those of opposite ideologies

12:43 p.m.

Federal judge Amy Coney Barrett seemed to make a case against her own nomination back in 2016.

Barrett, a conservative, is reportedly Trump's top choice to replace the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. The move would give the court a resounding conservative majority just weeks before the presidential election — something Barrett had a problem with four years ago.

When Justice Antonin Scalia died in early 2016, the Republican Senate steamrolled former President Barack Obama's nominee to replace him. The move left a vacancy on the court for more than a year until conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch was confirmed. And to Barrett, a former clerk of Scalia's whose judicial philosophy looks a lot like his, it was the right thing to do.

In a 2016 interview with CBS News, Barrett argued against replacing a justice during an election year if the Senate and president were of different political parties. That was especially true in Scalia's case, as replacing him, "the stanchest conservative justice on the court," with an Obama nominee could "dramatically flip the balance of power," Barrett continued.

Barrett's argument could also apply in 2020, as her confirmation to the court would leave just three nominees by Democratic presidents on the bench and secure a solid conservative majority. Kathryn Krawczyk

'You've done that repetitively'
Fauci blasts Rand Paul for 'not listening' in COVID-19 hearing

12:53 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci just blasted Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for repeatedly "not listening" to health experts during a COVID-19 hearing.

When Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before the Senate on Wednesday, Paul grilled him about whether he has "any second thoughts" about his COVID-19 "mitigation recommendations," with Paul questioning the purpose of coronavirus lockdowns, comparing the United States' approach to Sweden's, and claiming that "mitigation efforts have failed to flatten the curve" and that it's not possible to alter "the course of an infectious disease through crowd control."

Fauci strongly pushed back against Paul's assertions, telling him it's not "appropriate" to compare Sweden to the United States and that he doesn't regret recommending physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. When Paul accused Fauci of "jumping up and down" over New York's handling of the pandemic despite its high number of deaths, Fauci again shot back, saying, "You misconstrued that, senator, and you've done that repetitively in the past."

Paul also claimed that New York has been able to lower its number of COVID-19 cases due to "community immunity," another assertion that Fauci pushed back against.

"I challenge that, senator," Fauci said. "...This happens with Senator Rand all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said, that in New York, it's about 22 percent. If you believe 22 percent is herd immunity, I believe you're alone in that."

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned in the hearing that "a majority of our nation, more than 90 percent of the population, remain susceptible" to COVID-19. Brendan Morrow

No collusion
Republican senators find no evidence of wrongdoing regarding Biden and Ukraine policy

12:09 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson.
Toni Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Republican senators' investigation into Joe Biden and Ukraine has come up empty.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee had been conducting an investigation into the former vice president's dealings with Ukraine, and committee chair Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) admittedly hoped to prove Biden's "unfitness for office." But an interim report of their ongoing investigation released Wednesday doesn't do that.

Republicans have long sought to find some kind of collusion between Biden's vice presidency and his son Hunter Biden's work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, seeing as Biden led Ukraine policy during the Obama administration. Attempts to dig up dirt about Biden and Ukraine sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and after that concluded with no conviction, Republicans have been trying to turn the tables on Biden.

But as Johnson told The New York Times in the days before the report's release, the investigation found no "massive smoking guns" regarding Biden. The report relies largely on a quote from career diplomat George Kent, who said Hunter Biden's work with Burisma made things "awkward" for State Department officials focused on Ukraine. But it doesn't relay any improper influence or wrongdoing by Biden, nor does it confirm Republicans' accusations that Biden tried to oust Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son from an investigation. Kathryn Krawczyk

Anti-Semitism
Trump has reportedly complained that Jewish people are 'only in it for themselves'

12:06 p.m.

Current and former U.S. officials have recounted that, after phone calls with Jewish lawmakers, President Trump has complained Jews "are only in it for themselves" and stick together, prioritizing an ethnic allegiance over other loyalties, The Washington Post reports.

It's the latest accusation of the president's personal prejudices, and the Post also highlights private moments in which Trump reportedly blamed Black Americans for their struggle for equality and griped about first lady Melania Trump making a trip to Africa.

More than two dozen current and former officials were interviewed, and there were mixed reactions to allegations of racism against Trump. One former White House official said Trump "might be" racist, but probably isn't as bad as "white supremacist" former President Woodrow Wilson, but no one interviewed believes he subscribes to white supremacist or white nationalist ideologies. No sources recalled ever hearing the president utter a racial or ethnic slur while in office, either. Some pointed out that he has made far more offensive comments about women, and others made the case that Trump simply berates everyone, regardless of their race, religion, or position in his cabinet.

Still, one former administration official said, "I think he has a general awareness that one component of his base includes factions that trend" toward white supremacy and white nationalism. Grasping that, he will exploit social divisions that could help him politically, such as condemning national anthem protests in sports. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

The Trump campaign is reportedly 'discussing contingency plans to bypass election results'

11:31 a.m.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on September 22, 2020.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign is discussing "contingency plans" that would involve bypassing the result of November's election, reports The Atlantic.

The report delves into possible scenarios if Trump apparently loses the 2020 presidential election but doesn't concede, noting that although we're used to electors being selected based on the popular vote, "nothing in the Constitution says it has to be that way." Citing Republican Party sources, The Atlantic says that Trump's campaign is "discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority."

The campaign would reportedly assert that this step was necessary due to claims of supposed voter fraud, which experts have noted is extraordinarily rare, ahead of the "safe harbor" deadline to appoint 538 electors on Dec. 8.

"Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly," The Atlantic reports. "The longer Trump succeeds in keeping the vote count in doubt, the more pressure legislators will feel to act before the safe-harbor deadline expires."

A Trump campaign legal adviser who spoke to The Atlantic said that in this scenario, "the state legislatures will say, 'All right, we've been given this constitutional power. We don't think the results of our own state are accurate, so here's our slate of electors that we think properly reflect the results of our state." Lawrence Tabas, chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, also told The Atlantic he has discussed the direct appointment of electors with the Trump campaign, saying, "I've mentioned it to them, and I hope they're thinking about it too." The Trump campaign said it is "fighting for a free and fair election."

This potential scenario is just one part of the broader piece in which experts warn "conditions are ripe for a constitutional crisis." Read more at The Atlantic. Brendan Morrow

RIP RBG
More than 100 of RBG's former clerks line the Supreme Court steps in a powerful display of her legacy

11:11 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy was on full display Wednesday as her casket arrived at the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87, and on Wednesday, arrived at the court to lie in repose in its Great Hall. More than 100 of Ginsburg's former law clerks were there to greet her, with a handful carrying her casket up the Supreme Court's steps and dozens more lining up along the way.

Inside the court, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt recalled how Ginsburg fought to ensure the Constitution's "promise that 'We the People' would include all the people."

And Chief Justice John Roberts recalled how Ginsburg, as an attorney, secured "famous victories that helped move our country closer to equal justice under law," and how her 483 opinions from on the bench will "steer the court for decades."

Ginsburg's casket will remain in the Supreme Court until Thursday night, and will then lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Rest in peace
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

11:01 a.m.
Gale Sayers.
AP Photo/File

Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears' legendary running back, died Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. He was 77. Sayers had been living with dementia, which his wife previously suggested was partially a result of his football career.

On the gridiron, Sayers was considered one the best running backs the NFL has ever seen, particularly when he got out into the open-field. Despite playing just seven seasons in the league because of knee injuries, Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at just 34 years old. He made the All-Pro team five times, led the league in rushing twice, and averaged five yards-per-carry for his career.

Off the field, Sayers was known for being a great teammate and the friendship he developed with his Bears backfield mate, Brian Piccolo. Sayers, who was Black, and Piccolo, who was white, became roommates after the Bears dropped their policy of segregating players by race for hotel room assignments, and the two forged a bond that was strengthened after Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer. Piccolo died at age 26 in 1970, and their friendship was depicted in the 1971 film, Brian's Song. Read more at The Associated Press and ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Book review
Bolton allegedly tried to share details of Trump's Ukraine dealings during impeachment, but the White House stopped him

9:54 a.m.
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly tried to do his part during President Trump's impeachment hearings.

Bolton famously refused to testify during Trump's impeachment trial regarding the president's alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine, only confirming the deal months after the fact. But Bolton apparently did try to divulge some details from his book regarding Trump's Ukraine dealings — the White House just wouldn't let him, an official overseeing Bolton's book's prepublication review said in a Wednesday court filing.

Ellen Knight, a career federal official formerly overseeing the National Security Council's records, was tasked with reviewing Bolton's book and making sure it didn't contain classified information, The New York Times describes via the filing from Knight's lawyer. During that process, Bolton requested a speedier review of a part of his book regarding Trump and Ukraine so he could release it during the impeachment trial. Knight's lawyer said at that point, Bolton's memoir The Room Where it Happened didn't have any classified information and Knight was "prepared to clear the manuscript," but White House aides still denied his request.

Through her lawyer, Knight alleged that the "apolitical process" of prepublication review was "commandeered by political appointees for a seemingly political purpose." Bolton's book was the only time Knight had been asked to take several "unusual" steps within the review process, and she hadn't heard of predecessors having to do so either, her lawyer said.

The court filing comes a week after the Justice Department opened a criminal inquiry into Bolton's book to determine whether it shared classified information. The White House tried to shut down the publication of Bolton's book even after copies of it were already in the hands of journalists. Kathryn Krawczyk

