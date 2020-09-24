Helsinki Airport is using dogs to detect COVID-19

-
Helsinki Airport is using dogs to detect COVID-198:29 a.m.
-
Yusuf Cat Stevens plays a reimagined version of 'Wild World' on Stephen Colbert's Late Show7:54 a.m.
-
Outsized support from women has Biden ahead or competitive in Iowa, Georgia, and Texas, poll finds7:05 a.m.
-
Britain will reportedly infect healthy volunteers with coronavirus in COVID-19 vaccine 'challenge' trials6:08 a.m.
-
Trump hits the FDA over COVID-19 vaccine safety delays, but voters don't care if it's ready by Election Day4:46 a.m.
-
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel find some holes in Trump's 'evil plan' to steal the election3:29 a.m.
-
Biden's campaign assures voters the U.S. 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House'1:53 a.m.
-
Minnesota 5-year-old finishes quest to visit 67 waterfalls1:36 a.m.
8:29 a.m.
7:54 a.m.
Outsized support from women has Biden ahead or competitive in Iowa, Georgia, and Texas, poll finds
7:05 a.m.
Britain will reportedly infect healthy volunteers with coronavirus in COVID-19 vaccine 'challenge' trials
6:08 a.m.
Trump hits the FDA over COVID-19 vaccine safety delays, but voters don't care if it's ready by Election Day
4:46 a.m.
3:29 a.m.
Biden's campaign assures voters the U.S. 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House'
1:53 a.m.
1:36 a.m.