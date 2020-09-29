Moonlight's Barry Jenkins to direct a follow-up to Disney's live-action The Lion King

-
Moonlight's Barry Jenkins to direct a follow-up to Disney's live-action The Lion King1:17 p.m.
-
Joe Biden releases 2019 tax returns in 'pre-debate move' amid Trump revelations1:43 p.m.
-
Trump wants Biden to undergo an ear inspection before the debate. Biden has reportedly declined.1:14 p.m.
-
New York City's daily coronavirus positivity rate rises above 3 percent for the 1st time in months11:59 a.m.
-
Tennessee Titans close facilities after 3 players, 5 team employees test positive for coronavirus11:32 a.m.
-
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at 9110:56 a.m.
-
Trump has reportedly privately ridiculed religious leaders and spoken about religion with 'cynicism and contempt'10:40 a.m.
-
Why Trump can't just replicate his 2016 debate strategy10:13 a.m.
1:17 p.m.
1:43 p.m.
Trump wants Biden to undergo an ear inspection before the debate. Biden has reportedly declined.
1:14 p.m.
New York City's daily coronavirus positivity rate rises above 3 percent for the 1st time in months
11:59 a.m.
Tennessee Titans close facilities after 3 players, 5 team employees test positive for coronavirus
11:32 a.m.
10:56 a.m.
Trump has reportedly privately ridiculed religious leaders and spoken about religion with 'cynicism and contempt'
10:40 a.m.
10:13 a.m.