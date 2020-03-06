Disney is making a Beauty and the Beast prequel series about Gaston

Disney is working on a Beauty and the Beast prequel series, though some might find it very hard to see why.

A prequel to Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is headed to Disney+ centered around Gaston and LeFou, with Josh Gad and Luke Evans returning in the roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are reportedly on board for this six-episode limited series, which is described as being an origin story for the two and which the Reporter writes will "expand the Beauty and the Beast universe," because of course there's a Beauty and the Beast universe now. In fact, the Reporter says "there's a possibility" of Emma Watson or Dan Stevens even showing up to reprise their roles of Belle and the Beast.

This is just the latest example of Disney continuing one of its live-action remakes, as a sequel to its recent live-action Aladdin is also in the works. After all, no one's quick to milk its animated classics as Disney.

Brendan Morrow