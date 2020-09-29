See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Trump's ear piece conspiracy is a perennial rehash

3:52 p.m.

There's a conspiracy theory spreading on social media that former Vice President Joe Biden may be planning to use an electronic ear piece so his campaign can feed him lines during the first presidential debate Tuesday night. President Trump's re-election campaign is playing it up, having requested both candidates receive an ear inspection before they take the stage, although Biden's camp declined after reportedly agreeing to it.

The unfounded claims are apparently based on a single tweet from an anonymous source and were quickly denied by the Biden campaign, but they've made the rounds anyway, eliciting eye rolls and criticism of Facebook for allowing the spread of disinformation.

As it turns out, this theory has popped up before. In a Twitter thread, GEN's Garance Franke-Ruta compiled a series of articles detailing how Hillary Clinton was subjected to the same rumors in 2016 when she ran against Trump. And it goes even further back than that, all the way to the pre-Trump era, with allegations of ear piece-related debate cheating hurled at former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well. Tim O'Donnell

This American Gaffe
North Carolina senate candidate commits grievous sin: confusing grilling for barbecuing

4:56 p.m.

You've got to hand it to North Carolina — they have some truly scrumptious scandals down in the Tar Heel State.

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham found himself in hot water on Monday night after tweeting a photo of himself standing next to a gas grill, spatula in hand as he apparently readied hot dogs and hamburgers. "There's nothing better than BBQ — except for winning this Senate seat, of course," he wrote as a caption.

But North Carolinians quickly took issue with the fact that "the tweet itself appears to suggest, wrongly, that barbecue can be made on a gas grill, or worse, that grilling falls within the realm of barbecue," explains the Raleigh-based News & Observer. Sure enough, Cunningham was soon the target of many angry foodies online:

Sure enough, the North Carolina GOP even issued a statement, slamming Cunningham by writing, "In North Carolina, we have Eastern BBQ and Western BBQ but neither involves a spatula, hot dog buns or gas grills. Cunningham is an elitist trial lawyer, and this BBQ gaffe demonstrates that he is out of touch with North Carolina voters who actually know what North Carolina BBQ is."

Cunningham, a native of Lexington, quickly backtracked, telling The News & Observer that he would never mix up grilling with barbecuing. "No self-respecting son of Lexington would ever do that," he emphasized, claiming he'd only used the term because he was showing off his new campaign swag, an apron which reads — perhaps now rather audaciously — "Ambassador for North Carolina BBQ." Jeva Lange

king in the castle
Borat sequel that could reportedly 'derail a political career' to debut before Election Day

4:27 p.m.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen appears in character as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev at a press conference and photo call to promote his film Borat Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan, at the Sydney Opera House on Nove
Stephane L'hostis/Getty Images

High five!

A surprise sequel to the hit 2006 comedy Borat from Sacha Baron Cohen is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video prior to Election Day, Deadline reports.

Collider previously reported that a Borat sequel had already been filmed, although it wasn't clear at the time when it might be released. The plot of the sequel, Collider reported, involves Baron Cohen's character of Borat going undercover to conduct interviews after the original film made him famous, and The Film Stage also reported that "Trump and Epstein's relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled." Additionally, The Film Stage reports that "one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career."

The original Borat featured Baron Cohen starring as a reporter from Kazakhstan interacting with real people who were unaware he was playing a character. Baron Cohen continued to dupe real people on 2018's Showtime series Who Is America?, which saw him managing to secure interviews with politicians like former Vice President Dick Cheney. In one case, a Georgia politician resigned from office after he was filmed on the show yelling the N-word.

For the Borat sequel, Deadline reports that Baron Cohen "flew to various parts of the U.S. and internationally to shoot" it, and he reportedly "risked his life multiple times" doing so, even having to wear a bulletproof vest on two days. The film, which according to The Film Stage appears to be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, is expected to debut in late October. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
The Trump camp claims Biden is senile 007

3:46 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

The day of the first debate of the 2020 presidential election began with Rudy Giuliani's appearance on Fox & Friends to drive home and amplify the months-long message of the Trump campaign: 77-year-old Democratic nominee Joe Biden is demented. He flubs the Pledge of Allegiance. He forgets the prologue to the U.S. Constitution. "He can't do numbers!" He displays eight out of the 10 symptoms of dementia listed in the DSM-5, the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

It was quite a performance, lowering expectations for the former vice president below the sub-basement. Perhaps out of fear of overkill, Republicans shifted tactics by early afternoon. Now, they insisted, Biden was refusing to allow "third-party inspectors" to examine his ears for a hidden device that might allow campaign staffers to feed him questions and answers in real time on the debate stage.

Desperation on the part of the Trump campaign? Or just a willingness to say anything and everything and see what sticks? Either way, the president's surrogates should perhaps have thought through the implications of their clashing insinuations. Is Biden a senile old codger who's incapable of remembering basic facts or putting a coherent thought together without performance-enhancing drugs? Or is he the political equivalent of a world-class secret agent using technological cheats to gain a marginal advantage over his adversary?

I don't know if Biden is a doddering old man or a candidate capable of seamlessly parroting attack lines whispered in his ear during a high-pressure, high-stakes gambit in a live broadcast before the nation and the world. But it's hard to see how he could be both. Damon Linker

settled
Gabrielle Union reaches settlement with NBC after America's Got Talent allegations

2:52 p.m.
Gabrielle Union attends America's Got Talent Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NBC has reached a settlement with Gabrielle Union after her allegations of a toxic work environment at America's Got Talent.

NBC and spokespeople for Union, a former judge on America's Got Talent, announced on Tuesday that "we've reached an amicable resolution," reports Variety. The statement also says that NBC Entertainment "appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

Union filed a discrimination complaint in June following reports that she was not brought back as a judge on America's Got Talent after complaining about a toxic work environment and alleged on-set racist incidents. Her complaint alleged that "by virtue of Union refusing to silently endure the racist and misogynistic conduct on AGT, she was labeled as 'intimidating' and viewed as the problem, thus resulting in her termination," per Deadline.

NBC said in May that an investigation found that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," as well as that "the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Union additionally alleged that NBC executive Paul Telegdy threatened her in an attempt to "silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show." As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Telegdy was "let go amid a corporate restructuring" after a Reporter investigation found that "he and his top unscripted lieutenant fostered a toxic work culture." Brendan Morrow

mlb playoffs
3 teams that could surprise in the MLB playoffs

2:35 p.m.
Trevor Bauer.
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There's a good chance the best-of-three opening round of the expanded 2020 MLB postseason will make many predictions look foolish, so it's a stretch to label any team a "surprise" until the division series roll around. That said, here are three teams that could fly under the radar or exceed expectations by going deep into October.

Cincinnati Reds — The Reds were a trendy pick going into the season, but a slow start and a dormant offense sapped the excitement. Then they won 11 of their last 14 games to clinch the no. 7 seed in the National League. The offense has woken up, but it's the club's elite starting pitching — led by Cy Young candidate Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo, and Sonny Gray — that makes them a serious contender despite their low seed.

Cleveland Indians — The other Ohio team has a home series in the Wild Card round, so they shouldn't be considered a true Cinderella story. Still, there was a sense the Indians' recent run of success was over going into the season. But their young, homegrown rotation, anchored by ace Shane Bieber, who may have put together the best season of any pitcher in baseball this year, made sure they didn't miss a beat. The offensive isn't great, but it's led by two stars in shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Jose Ramirez, an American League MVP candidate.

Chicago Cubs — The Cubs are a division winner and have a ton of playoff experience. But they aren't garnering a lot of buzz after a steady, uneventful regular season. That's because a lot of the stars who carried the club to its first World Series title in 108 years in 2016, like former MVP third baseman Kris Bryant, have struggled at the plate. But the Cubs have a capable rotation, and the bats might be due to break out, which would make them a scary team. Tim O'Donnell

2020 presidential debate
Joe Biden releases 2019 tax returns in 'pre-debate move' amid Trump revelations

1:43 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Jill Biden, on Tuesday released their 2019 tax returns.

That's not a huge deal on its own — Biden has released his tax info before — but the timing is certainly not a coincidence. The Bidens made their documents public the same day as the first presidential debate, which will take place just two days after The New York Times published a report after the paper obtained Trump's tax information, which he has not agreed to release.

The Times revealed that Trump paid very little in income taxes over the last several years and it also raised a lot of questions about Trump's business dealings and personal wealth, so Biden's move appears to be an attempt to show a contrast between the two candidates as they get ready to duke it out on stage. Tim O'Donnell

hakuna matata
Moonlight's Barry Jenkins to direct a follow-up to Disney's live-action The Lion King

1:17 p.m.
The Lion King
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Be prepared for another live-action Lion King.

A follow-up to Disney's 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King is in the works, and Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins will direct it, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday. The screenwriter behind the 2019 film, Jeff Nathanson, has reportedly already finished a draft of the script, per Deadline.

Jenkins confirmed the news on Twitter and in a statement, saying, "Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

The 2019 remake of The Lion King was directed by Jon Favreau, and it grossed a whopping $1.6 billion, becoming the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time despite receiving middling reviews. The original animated Lion King was followed by the direct-to-video The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and The Lion King 1½.

Deadline says Jenkins' movie will be "moving the story forward while looking back," and Variety reports it will "partly focus on the early years of Mufasa." The Lion King is the latest remake from Disney to get another installment; a follow-up to 2019's Aladdin is also in the works, and the 2017 Beauty and the Beast remake is getting a Disney+ prequel series about LeFou and Gaston.

Jenkins' 2016 film Moonlight previously won the Academy Award for Best Picture — though famously, La La Land was first wrongly announced to have won — and he followed that up with another acclaimed film in 2018, If Beale Street Could Talk. Should his Lion King movie go on to win any Oscars, let's just hope they read the right winner the first time. Brendan Morrow

