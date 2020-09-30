See More Speed Reads
Trump seemingly boasts about executing an American without trial

12:08 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

In one barely remarked upon moment of the debate Tuesday night, President Trump seemingly boasted about the police killing of Michael Reinoehl. "I sent in the U.S. Marshals to get the killer of a young man … They took care of business," he gloated.

The background here is that Reinoehl allegedly shot and killed Aaron Danielson, a member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, during violent clashes in Portland that Patriot Prayer and other Trump supporters deliberately incited. Reinoehl seemingly told Vice that the killing was in self-defense, but when he was found by Washington state police and U.S. marshals, they shot him to death within seconds.

Two witnesses and the police said that Reinoehl pointed a gun at them, but another witness said that Reinoehl was simply executed by police without any kind of warning or attempt at arrest, and one of the first two witnesses has since recanted his story. (The police, of course, are notoriously dishonest about their use of force.) At a minimum, it is disturbingly plausible to believe this was a straight-up political assassination.

At any rate, Trump clearly does not care that Reinoehl was killed without trial or due process of any kind. In an earlier interview on Fox News, he said, "This guy was a violent criminal, and the U.S. Marshals killed him. And I'll tell you something — that's the way it has to be. There has to be retribution." Naturally, Trump has also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the Trump-supporting vigilante who shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two of them fatally.

Whether someone is a violent criminal or a decent person seemingly hinges on only one thing in Trump's mind: whether they support him politically. Ryan Cooper

Turkey has allegedly recruited Syrian mercenaries to fight in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

12:30 p.m.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory has shown no signs of slowing down, and Turkey's involvement on behalf of Azerbaijan also appears to be growing, which has been a concern among the international community since fighting broke out this weekend.

Armenia has accused Turkey of shooting down one of its jets, which Turkey denied, and there are multiple reports, including from BBC and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, that Ankara has been recruiting hundreds of mercenaries from Syria to aid Azerbaijan in the conflict (SOHR also reports Armenian-born Syrians have also been transported to Armenia to join the fight, per BBC).

BBC Arabic spoke to one man who alleged he was recruited by the commander of the Hamza Division of the Turkish-backed Syrian "National Army" for a $2,000 per month. The details obtained by BBC appear to match those provided by other sources; there have also been reports of dozens of casualties, with sources in Syria telling BBC that families are receiving death notices from Azerbaijan.

One of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's advisers, Ilnur Cervik, has dismissed the allegations, which he claims are part of a "disinformation campaign." Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

HHS wanted A-list celebrities for an ad campaign to 'inspire hope' amid the pandemic. It got Dennis Quaid.

12:18 p.m.

Before his abrupt departure from the Department of Health and Human Services, former spokesperson Michael Caputo had a big idea. The department would round up more than 30 A-list celebrities to "inspire hope" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and nabbed $300 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make it happened, Politico reports.

HHS envisioned Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and others recording messages for their ad campaign. "But they ended up with only Dennis Quaid, CeCe Winans and Hasidic singer Shulem Lemmer" — and Quaid has already quit, Politico writes.

To fund the ad campaign, which Caputo said President Trump "demanded," the former HHS spokesperson reportedly transferred $300 million from the CDC and used it to pay marketing firms tasked with producing at least 20 PSAs by Election Day. So far, "it's been a total mess," one person involved in the process told Politico. "The team should have been recording one celebrity per day. Instead, they've been only recording one per week or, actually, less," they said. Even talks with Dr. Mehmet Oz — a former advocate for the discredited coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine — fell through, while one celebrity's representative said it would "be malpractice" to collaborate with the Trump administration.

"This is a boondoggle," one HHS official added. "We're in the middle of a pandemic … We could use that quarter of a billion dollars on buying PPE, not promoting PSAs with C-list celebrities." Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Tim Scott calls for Trump to correct his Proud Boys comments: 'If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak'

11:49 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is calling for a correction from President Trump after he refused to condemn white supremacists and told the Proud Boys to "stand by" during the first 2020 presidential debate.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, reacted Wednesday to Trump during Tuesday's presidential debate not condemning white supremacists when asked to do so and telling the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to "stand back and stand by." Scott said he believes Trump "misspoke" but that he should correct the remarks.

"I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Scott said, per CNN. "He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."

When Wallace asked Trump during the debate if he would be willing to condemn white supremacists and tell them to "stand down," Trump said he's "willing to do" so. But Trump then asked Wallace "who would you like me to condemn," and when former Vice President Joe Biden suggested the Proud Boys, Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley on Wednesday told CNN the Proud Boys is a "reprehensible group" and that Trump wants them "to get out of the way." Trump, however, has yet to offer a clarification of his remarks, and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News there isn't "anything to clarify" about what he said.

Trump faced criticism for his failure to specifically condemn white supremacy and the Proud Boys including on Fox News, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped the president prepare for the debates, on Wednesday told Good Morning America that "the next opportunity" Trump has to "clarify that answer," he "should do that." Brendan Morrow

White House says there's no need to clarify Trump's response to white supremacists debate question

11:13 a.m.

President Trump's team doesn't think he did anything wrong at Tuesday's night's debate, especially when it came to denouncing white supremacists.

Trump's refusal to denounce far-right extremists led even Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade to declare the president blew "the biggest layup in the history of debates" and ask Trump to "clear it up." But when Fox News tried to do just that with White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah on Wednesday morning, Farah said "I don't think that there's anything to clarify. He told them to stand back."

Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley also didn't think there was anything wrong with Trump telling the far-right Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." "He wants them to get out of the way," Gidley said.

But Proud Boy members didn't take it that way. As NBC News reports, the group's chat rooms and social media accounts lit up with praise for Trump after his refusal to denounce them, and some even turned Trump's words into a meme and rallying cry, calling Trump the "general of the Proud Boys." Kathryn Krawczyk

Democrats and Republicans equally willing to stick with candidate who breaks democratic norms, study finds

10:52 a.m.
U.S. capitol.
Al Drago/Getty Images

About 3.5 percent of Americans would defect from their favorite political candidate if that person does something that breaks democratic norms, a new study published in the American Political Science Review from Yale University's Matthew Graham and Milan Svolik found. That's a pretty small amount for a country where the traditional answer to the question of whether democracy is a good thing is almost certainly a yes, Svolik told The Atlantic.

Graham and Svolik achieved their results after asking 1,691 people if they would turn on a democracy-bashing candidate they otherwise found to represent their own opinions on most political matters, but the 3.5 percent figure, it turns out, is actually backed by a real-life example, as well. In 2017, a day before Montana's congressional election, Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mt.) assaulted a journalist after growing irritated with his questioning. Voters who took to the polls the next day would likely have been aware of the incident, while those who mailed in their ballots would have done so before the anti-democratic action took place, The Atlantic notes. Gianforte, who won the election, received about 3.6 percent fewer in-person votes, which is right in line with the Yale study.

The responses in the Yale study were not partisan, however. Moderates, on both the left and right, were most likely to turn on candidates in equal measure, while Democrats and Republicans were equally willing to ignore anti-Democratic actions, Svolik said. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus antibody cocktail shortens recovery time, new data shows

9:44 a.m.
Monoclonal coronavirus antibodies.
iStock.

New data on Regeneron's coronavirus monoclonal antibody cocktail shows the drug is "moving in the right direction," Stat News reports.

A high dose of the cocktail led viral levels to decrease more quickly in non-hospitalized patients. The drug also appeared to have a bigger effect in COVID-19 patients who had not created high levels of antibodies on their own, shortening their recovery time, even at a lower dose.

Regeneron's chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos said "we are highly encouraged by the robust and consistent nature of these initial data," adding that the company is discussing its findings with regulatory authorities while trials continue.

Non-affiliated observers like Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translation Institute, meanwhile, told Stat that the data looks good so far, but "you just can't say much about how transformative this is going to be." Topol doesn't believe the treatment is ready for any sort of emergency authorization.

Still, the data comes on the heels of other promising results from Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody candidate, adding to the hope that they could play a significant role in combating the virus. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Shep Smith somberly weighs in on a debate 'the likes of which the United States has never seen'

9:33 a.m.

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith ahead of his TV return is somberly offering his thoughts on this week's jaw-dropping presidential debate.

Smith, who abruptly left Fox last year but is set to debut his new CNBC evening news show on Wednesday, spoke to CNBC following Tuesday's chaotic debate and deemed it a "challenging" day for America.

"We're launching on a challenging and I think historic day, where the president has refused to say that he will accept the outcome of the election ... where he told a white supremacist group to stand by and get ready to stand up," Smith said. "And where the vice president ... called [Trump] a clown and a liar."

Smith went on to assess that it was a debate "the likes of which the United States has never seen," adding that "there has never been an event of that nature in this nation." Pundits widely expressed shock over the chaos of the debate, which saw President Trump repeatedly interrupt former Vice President Joe Biden. Smith also appeared concerned over Trump in the debate telling the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when asked to condemn white supremacists.

"We'll lean on the FBI to tell us about who these groups are, who have been told to stand by and get ready to stand up," Smith said. "And we'll try to take a look at where we are and where we're going on what I really believe is a historic day for the democracy."

Moderator Chris Wallace drew some criticism for his handling of the debate, and Smith on Wednesday concluded that his former Fox colleague wasn't prepared for the chaos — not that anyone else was.

"I know Chris Wallace for decades," Smith said. "He was prepared for a debate. He was not prepared for what came last night. None of us were." Brendan Morrow

