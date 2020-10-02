Pelosi hopes Trump's diagnosis will lead to 'a saner approach' to fighting coronavirus

-
Pelosi hopes Trump's diagnosis will lead to 'a saner approach' to fighting coronavirus10:11 a.m.
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Barron Trump all test negative for COVID-1910:29 a.m.
The scary foreign policy implications of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis10:16 a.m.
Trump is reportedly experiencing 'cold-like symptoms' and has appeared 'lethargic'9:46 a.m.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus9:45 a.m.
Trump aides reportedly think he'll 'face a harsh judgment from voters' after COVID-19 diagnosis9:06 a.m.
Pence tests negative for COVID-19 after Trump's diagnosis8:16 a.m.
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta puts Trump's odds of surviving COVID-19 at 'greater than 90 percent'7:44 a.m.
