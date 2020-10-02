See More Speed Reads
Airline rescue
Nancy Pelosi calls on airlines to delay mass furloughs while aid bill negotiations continue

1:22 p.m.
An airplane.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday called on airlines to "delay their devastating job cuts as relief for airline workers is being advanced in Congress," vowing to enact "bipartisan stand-alone legislation" or "a comprehensive negotiated relief bill, extending for another six months the Payroll Support Program." Pelosi's comments immediately jolted the stock market, and an index of United States airlines rose 3.2 percent shortly after her statement, Bloomberg reports.

On Thursday, airlines began the furloughing of more than 33,000 employees following the expiration of a $25 billion federal payroll aid package, which was enacted in March. Under the terms of the aid, the airlines — which, much like many other industries, have been pummeled by a decline in bookings due to COVID-19 — were not allowed to cut jobs until October 1. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker on Wednesday said the layoffs of 19,000 of the company's workers could be avoided with a further extension of the aid. "We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now, and save jobs." Jacob Lambert

COVID in the White House
Guests at Trump's Minnesota fundraiser posed next to Trump without masks, sang karaoke

1:26 p.m.
President Trump greets supporters in Minnesota.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Singing is one of the worst things you can do during a pandemic featuring a virus that's spread through the air. Supporters of President Trump did it anyway on Wednesday.

Trump revealed early Friday morning that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was displaying mild symptoms of the virus. Aides reportedly said Trump started displaying those symptoms Thursday earlier at a fundraiser in New Jersey, where he didn't wear a mask and mingled with a crowd. And he did the same in Minnesota on Wednesday, where backers partook in some significantly risky activities, Minnesota radio station WCCO reports.

Blois Olson, a political consultant, said private Instagram photos of the event showed staff and guests "lingered after the president was there." "They sang karaoke, they had their arms around each other," he told WCCO Morning News. Maskless guests included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Minnesota's House GOP leader Kurt Daudt, who posted a picture posing with a similarly maskless Trump.

After Trump announced his test results, Daudt said Friday he would be tested as well and stay in quarantine until he had a negative result. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) also told WCCO he would self-isolate and be tested, as did several other Republicans who were at the event.

One study has suggested that singing is no more likely to spread the virus than talking, though doing either becomes more risky the louder you are. We don't need a study to know there's no such thing as quiet karaoke. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19, vows to return in time to advance Barrett's nomination

12:33 p.m.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a statement on Friday said he was experiencing "symptoms consistent with longtime allergies" on Thursday morning, and a test for COVID-19 came back positive. The news came after President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19; Trump's adviser Hope Hicks, as well as Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, also tested positive

"On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days," Lee said.

The Utah senator, however, said he'll be "back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues" in advancing President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee met in person with Barrett on Tuesday; on Friday, Barrett tested negative for COVID-19. Lee was also in attendance for Trump's Saturday White House event announcing Barrett's nomination and was seen not wearing a mask. Lee said he previously tested negative for COVID-19 when visiting the White House.

Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process is expected to proceed as scheduled, Axios reported. According to Bloomberg's Laura Litvan, "all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a Thursday meeting alongside Mike Lee." Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

12:23 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for COVID-19, he said Friday.

Both Biden and President Trump tested negative for the virus before Tuesday night's debate. But Trump has since tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms on Friday, so Biden and others at the debate were tested to verify the potential spread. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's vice presidential pick, also tested negative on Friday, an aide said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after flying on Air Force One with White House adviser Hope Hicks, who tested positive on Thursday. Trump's family and team didn't wear masks while seated at the debate, even when personnel from the Cleveland Clinic asked them to put them on; they had all tested negative for the virus before entering the debate. The Cleveland Clinic verified Friday the risk of exposure at the outdoor debate was "low." Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The conspiracy theorizing about Trump's diagnosis has already begun

12:05 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the wives of the prime ministers of Canada and Spain were diagnosed with COVID-19 in close succession. Their husbands were not, which raised the question of political "immunity": Would the public be told if a head of government was infected?

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis answers that question for Americans. Unfortunately, that won't keep this diagnosis from being a font of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

If Trump never becomes gravely ill — as is entirely possible — his supporters who already believe COVID-19 is a "hoax" or "mild flu" will see proof of their assumption in his experience. After all, Trump is 74 and has at least one comorbidity (obesity). If he can skate through this infection, pandemic truthers will reason, anyone can. Deaths can be discounted and masks discarded.

At the other end of the spectrum, critics of the president have already suggested he may be faking the diagnosis to win sympathy and easily "recover." Such a stunt, the conspiracy theorists say, would reinforce Trump's push to re-open the economy because the risk of further contagion is acceptably low. Faking the results would be a handy distraction from negative stories about Trump, diagnosis skeptics add, like his debate performance Tuesday and the exposé of his tax returns published Sunday.

Neither of these narratives holds up under scrutiny. Trump still could develop a serious case, and plenty of elderly people with comorbidities have escaped with relatively mild symptoms. The single data point of Trump's infection will prove nothing at all. And faking test results, besides requiring finesse and discretion not in evidence in this administration, doesn't fit with Trump's manly man narrative.

He'd be more likely to hide an infection, tweeting boasts of his immense immune system between racking coughs, than claim an illness he doesn't have. Bonnie Kristian

this is also happening
Why economists think job recovery is slowing

11:43 a.m.

September's jobs report spells bad news for the future of employment recovery, economists say.

Labor Department numbers released Friday show the U.S. regained 660,000 jobs in September, dropping the unemployment rate below 8 percent for the first time in months. Still, those numbers were below economists' expectations, and continued a trend of job growth shrinking for the past four months.

Jason Furman, a Harvard University professor who led former President Barack Obama's economic council, listed three simple reasons for why economic recovery was slowing: People on temporary layoffs have already returned to work, Congress' coronavirus recovery act expired, and the virus is still rapidly spreading across much of the U.S.

Julia Coronado, a professor at The University of Texas at Austin, predicted October's job growth would be even worse. Paycheck Protection Program loans will soon run out, especially if Congress doesn't pass another relief bill. Service sector hiring is slowing back down, while airlines and other major companies have announced new rounds of major layoffs.

Friday's numbers also revealed job recovery is going especially slowly for non-white Americans, young Americans, and low-wage Americans as a whole. Jared Bernstein, an adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, added in a tweet that "not engaging in aggressive relief/stimulus in the face of this development is policy malpractice," especially for those "vulnerable groups." Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Trump campaign reportedly didn't tell the Biden campaign about the president's diagnosis

11:23 a.m.

President Trump's campaign reportedly did not contact the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden regarding the president testing positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's debate.

Trump confirmed in a tweet early on Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, which came after Trump and Biden faced off in the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday evening. Citing a senior Biden campaign official, CNN reports that "there was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure" to COVID-19.

PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor also confirmed as much, reporting that no contact took place between the campaigns and that Biden's team found out Trump had tested positive through news reports.

The aide to Biden told CNN that the campaign believes the risk of exposure is low because "we were never near them" at the event, where Trump's camp ignored a mandatory mask rule. Indeed, epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding previously explained that if Trump was infectious at Tuesday's debate, it still "would have been very low risk for Biden given the distance between them." Biden was reportedly expected to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
For the first time, Trump faces the consequences of his actions

11:03 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

President Trump has COVID-19. It's hard to imagine someone who has asked for it more than him — he's held multiple in-person, indoor rallies, he's attempted to bully states into ending their containment efforts, he mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask (and largely refused to wear one in public himself), and on and on.

This may be the first time Trump has ever experienced any kind of serious, obvious consequence for his actions. He successfully avoided hundreds of millions of dollars in estate taxes on a massive inheritance from his father. When he had almost squandered the entire thing on failed casino and real estate projects, NBC rescued him with The Apprentice. When the money from that was drying up, he made a ludicrous bid for the presidency, happened to draw an extraordinarily unpopular opponent, and squeaked out a victory on a razor-thin margin. He seems to have the devil's own luck.

However, Trump is after all just a human being. And while media executives and political parties can quietly bail out a comically inept businessman, the coronavirus will simply infect any available host. Given his age and weight, he now faces a significant chance of severe illness or even death.

Hopefully he will start taking the pandemic more seriously. I wouldn't bet on it, though. Ryan Cooper

