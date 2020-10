Jim Carrey's Biden mutes Alec Baldwin's Trump in SNL cold open debate parody

Saturday Night Live is back.

The live comedy sketch show was up and running again Saturday night for its 46th season on NBC. The episode, which did not shy away from President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, actually began with a cold open parody of Tuesday evening's presidential debate between the incumbent, President Trump, who was once again portrayed by Alec Baldwin, and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was played by Jim Carrey. SNL alum Maya Rudolph also returned to the stage during the skit as Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The skit took aim at the chaotic nature of the actual debate, which was rife with interruptions. Beck Bennett's Chris Wallace struggled, as did the real Chris Wallace, to keep things on track as moderator before Rudolph's Harris came in to assert control.