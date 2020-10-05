Two-thirds of Americans think Trump behaved irresponsibly after his coronavirus diagnosis

A large majority of Americans don't trust the White House or President Trump right now.

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, 63 percent of Americans say he acted irresponsibly when handling his risk of infecting the people around him, a CNN poll released Monday found. What's more, 69 percent of Americans say they only believe some of what the White House is saying about Trump's health — or none of it at all.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and since then, several White House staffers, Republican senators, and other people who were around him tested positive as well. Trump also was criticized for leaving the hospital for a motorcade ride to wave to supporters, which likely put the Secret Service agents driving him at risk. Just a third of Americans said Trump behaved responsibly after his diagnosis, while a whopping 63 percent disagreed.

Since then, Trump's team has been evasive when it comes to the president's health, refusing to share details of his lung scans and even his last negative COVID-19 test. Only 12 percent of respondents said they believe almost all of what they've heard from the White House, while 28 percent say they believe none of it at all. And while Trump's team has suggested catching coronavirus gave him some kind of special insight into fighting the disease, 63 percent of respondents said they think it's unlikely Trump's infection will change how he's handling the pandemic.

CNN and SSRS surveyed 1,205 respondents via landline and cell phone from Oct. 2–4, with a 3.3. percentage point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk