The Trump campaign is reportedly back to planning rallies

President Trump is reportedly ready to get back on the campaign trail despite carrying a deadly virus that's still ravaging the U.S.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week after months of flouting virus prevention practices by refusing to wear a mask and holding large, indoor rallies. Trump already got back to his maskless behavior immediately upon returning from the hospital on Monday, and as of Wednesday, is back to planning massive campaign events once again, The Washington Post reports.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he'd be at the second presidential debate next week; He may have already had the virus when he attended last week's faceoff with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump is also looking to get back to more traditional — and more risky — campaign events, several people familiar with his thinking tell the Post. "Advisers are already planning campaign events with large crowds, including bus tours, airport hangar rallies, speeches at local centers and more," the Post writes. A Republican official said Trump is expected to close those events with a message inspired by his coronavirus diagnosis: "You can beat this. It shouldn't stop your life."

Trump has been conveying a similar message since he contracted the coronavirus, though it didn't quite get to the more than 210,000 Americans who have already died of it. Kathryn Krawczyk