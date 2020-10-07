See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
The Trump campaign is reportedly back to planning rallies

11:15 a.m.
President Trump is reportedly ready to get back on the campaign trail despite carrying a deadly virus that's still ravaging the U.S.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week after months of flouting virus prevention practices by refusing to wear a mask and holding large, indoor rallies. Trump already got back to his maskless behavior immediately upon returning from the hospital on Monday, and as of Wednesday, is back to planning massive campaign events once again, The Washington Post reports.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he'd be at the second presidential debate next week; He may have already had the virus when he attended last week's faceoff with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump is also looking to get back to more traditional — and more risky — campaign events, several people familiar with his thinking tell the Post. "Advisers are already planning campaign events with large crowds, including bus tours, airport hangar rallies, speeches at local centers and more," the Post writes. A Republican official said Trump is expected to close those events with a message inspired by his coronavirus diagnosis: "You can beat this. It shouldn't stop your life."

Trump has been conveying a similar message since he contracted the coronavirus, though it didn't quite get to the more than 210,000 Americans who have already died of it. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Trump is returning to work in the Oval Office

10:24 a.m.
After a whole day confined to the White House residence, Trump will be free to emerge Wednesday.

Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized for three days. But despite still being contagious with the virus, Trump is expected to work from the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said. His "schedule right now is fluid, we're looking at his prognosis," Meadows said, but if Trump does go in, "we've got safety protocols there."

Immediately upon his return from the hospital, Trump removed his face mask that was cutting the risk of him spreading the coronavirus to the rest of his staff and marched back into the White House. More and more White House aides and workers have tested positive for the virus since Trump's return. But they'll still be welcome to work with him in the Oval Office — though they'll be wearing gowns, gloves, masks, and eye protection, Meadows said. There's no word on what protection Trump will be wearing. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
The White House won't say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, admits he wasn't tested daily

9:49 a.m.

Of all the questions about President Trump's COVID-19 case that the White House won't answer, one of the biggest is when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus. White House physician Sean Conley repeatedly dodged that question Monday, a day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she wouldn't answer it.

"It's a simple one to answer, or at least it should be," BBC News reporter Anthony Zurcher noted. "By not answering it, there's a suggestion that the official story may not be accurate. The official line from the White House is that the president began to feel ill on Thursday evening, tested positive and then announced his results in that late-night tweet."

The refusal to answer the question raises some key questions, Vox adds. "Was Trump banking that if he got coronavirus, his symptoms would be mild enough to allow him to continue campaigning — even if he exposed other people along the way? Or, for whatever reason, was he just not being tested nearly as much as McEnany said he was?" White House officials conceded Tuesday that "there had been an impression created that Mr. Trump was getting tested every day," but really he was just tested "regularly," The New York Times reports. Two sources confirmed "the president himself was not tested every day."

Knowing when Trump last tested negative would give people trying to contain the growing White House-linked outbreak a tighter window of when the president was infected, and whom he might have infected since then. "Medical experts think the speed at which Trump's health deteriorated on Friday — just hours after his reported diagnoses — could indicate that the president may have contracted the virus much earlier," Zurcher said. One of those medical experts, George Washington University cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, laid out the stakes on CNN Tuesday night.

The White House doesn't seem interested in learning if Trump, or anyone else, is Patient Zero in the outbreak. Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
Trump still seemingly struggling to breathe after hospital return, White House aides say

9:36 a.m.
President Trump isn't the picture of health he's making himself out to be, White House aides tell The New York Times.

After returning from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after his COVID-19 diagnosis and three-day stay, Trump removed his face mask defiantly before entering the White House. Aides say it was supposed to be Trump's display of strength after his hospital visit, even though it put everyone around him at risk because he was still contagious with the virus. "But they also wondered if the face covering was making it harder for the president to breathe," the Times reports. The next day, aides said Trump's voice was stronger than it had been the night before, "but at times he still sounded as if he was trying to catch air," the Times writes.

Aides, including White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah, publicly said they were "comfortable working here" as more and more White House workers tested positive for the virus. They brought in masks, gloves, and eye protection for anyone planning to work closely with Trump, including in the Oval Office. "But many saw the situation as spiraling out of control" as the pandemic Trump brushed off "seemed to have locked its grip on the White House," the Times writes. And as polls continued to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden triumphing over Trump, aides were reportedly "worried that they were living through the final days of the Trump administration." Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 voting
Record early voting suggests turnout could reach 65 percent

8:10 a.m.
More than 4 million Americans have voted already, more than 50 times more than the number that had cast ballots at this point in the 2016 election, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing data from the United States Elections Project.

"We've never seen this many people voting so far ahead of an election," said Michael McDonald of the University of Florida, who administers the project. "People cast their ballots when they make up their minds, and we know that many people made up their minds long ago and already have a judgment about Trump."

The voting pace is setting up what could be record turnout in the showdown between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. McDonald said that with 4 million ballots already in four weeks before Election Day, turnout could reach 65 percent of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908. Harold Maass

Nobels
2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by 2 female scientists for genome-splicing breakthrough

7:15 a.m.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday to two scientists, Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and American biochemist Jennifer A. Doudna, "for the development of a method for genome editing," the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.

"Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants, and microorganisms with extremely high precision," the academy explained. "This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies, and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true."

The "enormous power of this technology means we have to use it with great care," said Claes Gustafsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, but it "is equally clear that this is a technology, a method that will provide humankind with great opportunities."

Charpentier published her discovery about a molecular tool in the Streptococcus bacteria that can cleave DNA in 2011, and she and Doudna refashioned those genetic scissors so they could "cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site," making it "easy to rewrite the code of life," the academy wrote. "Since Charpentier and Doudna discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors in 2012 their use has exploded."

“I was very emotional, I have to say,” Charpentier said from Berlin, where she works at the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens. "My wish is that this will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing." Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts roast Trump's White House return, from his balcony scene to the 'strongman propaganda'

6:30 a.m.

"After spending four days in the hospital, last night President Trump arrived back at the White House — and it was quite a scene," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. Climbing 22 stairs then ripping off his mask is "the craziest thing he's ever done on that balcony, and that's the same place where he looked straight into an eclipse."

Trump's balcony scene "was quite a spectacle," but "I gotta say, he might have left the hospital too early," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "Usually when people breathe like that, it's right before they ask you if you have a cat."

"Trump wanted this to be a show of strength, but moments after taking off his mask, he was clearly struggling to breathe," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. Every bit of his flamboyant return "was just pure strongman propaganda," and "it really seemed like it was propaganda when they released it as propaganda." But Trump is showing signs of normalcy, he said, probably because "he is jacked to the nards on the steroid dexamethasone. Steroids can make you feel invincible."

Dexamethasone also has stranger side effects, too, The Late Show illustrated with help from the "psychosis goldfish."

"Typhoid Donny" is clearly "all hopped up on dexamethasone," since "only an egomaniac on massive amounts of drugs would ever even think to stage" that "dramatic balcony scene," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. But "did you notice how when it was his life in danger, he didn't consult that crazy doctor he retweeted who said COVID came from demon sperm, he didn't pop hydroxychloroquine or inject bleach or bring Diamond and Silk in to sass the virus away. No, he relied on science to save him. Let's not forget that that: When the man wanted to save his own life, he went straight to science, he had 10 doctors pumping his body with every drug available — and we paid for it. I'd say he got his $750 worth of tax money."

"At least now we know how Trump is going to try to spin this whole episode," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's not that he was so reckless and ignorant that he got himself and possibly many other people dangerously sick, it's that as a leader, he was brave enough to confront the virus head on."

The Late Late Show's James Corden turned Trump's "maybe I'm invincible" boast into a Paul McCartney song. Watch below. Peter Weber

Point FDA
White House approves new COVID-19 vaccine standards after FDA publishes them anyway

3:56 a.m.
The White House on Tuesday, in an apparent reversal, approved stringent new Food and Drug Administration guidelines for emergency use approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Trump administration was widely reported to have rejected the new guidelines Monday night, citing purported opposition from drugmakers and questioning whether the new standards were necessary. But President Trump had openly criticized the guidelines, which, now in force, will make it difficult but not impossible for a vaccine to get approval before Election Day.

The White House cleared the new standards shortly after the FDA unilaterally published them as part of its briefing materials for an upcoming meeting of its outside vaccine advisory committee, The Washington Post reports. Pfizer also endorsed the guidelines earlier on Tuesday, becoming the last U.S.-backed drugmaker with a late-stage vaccine to publicly signal support. The new standards aren't notably different from other vaccine approval standards, and the FDA created them in part to raise public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines amid politicization from the White House.

"The bottom line is, FDA is going to stick to the objective criteria that they outlined in the guidance, the [advisory committee] is going to support those principles, and the sponsors are going to adhere to them," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday at a symposium on vaccines and scientific integrity. "There are few moments I can think of where so much political dust was created by political officials for so little actual practical effect — and perhaps negative effect."

Trump still tweeted his disapproval Tuesday night, tagging FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn: "New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!" Peter Weber

