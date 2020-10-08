Biden will share his opinion on court packing 'when the election is over'

President Trump's Election Day promise to seniors is reportedly not working out.

In late September, Trump made a surprise announcement he'd be sending $200 drug discount cards to Medicare recipients with a goal of getting them distributed by Election Day. Health and Human Services Department officials were surprised too, and have since been "scrambling" to get the plan off the ground ever since, Politico reports.

The Trump administration reportedly wants the plan finalized by Friday and to send letters telling 39 million Medicare beneficiaries about the promotion by next week, Politico reports. One health official said they didn't know about the plan "until the public found out too," and another HHS official said "it's turning into this last-minute, thrown-together thing."

The letters, sent at an estimated cost of $19 million, will apparently tell seniors how the plan will help lower drug costs and may bear Trump's name. But Stacie Dusetzina, a Vanderbilt University professor who reviewed the draft proposal, said the cards are a "poorly designed experiment" if cutting drug prices is the goal. Altogether, the program will end up taking $8 billion from the Medicare trust fund, which is set to run dry by 2026. And since the Medicare trust fund is paid for by taxes and Medicare premiums, the cards could end up "returning patients' premium payments to them, in effect," said Rachel Sachs, a professor at the Washington University School of Law.

Instead of an innovative approach to drug pricing, one HHS official sees "a solution in search of a problem and a bald play for votes in the form of money in pockets," they told Politico. And while the letters about the cards may be out the door next week, the actual discounts may not be in seniors' hands until well after the election. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk