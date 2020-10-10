See More Speed Reads
absentee voting
Texas counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations, federal judge rules

8:48 a.m.
Texas ballot drop-off site.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled late Friday night that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots this election cycle, striking down an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that limited drop-off locations to one per county, a decision that he said was made to increase election security. The ruling comes just days after another federal judge blocked a similar order in Ohio.

Democrats had accused Abbott — who has opposed universal mail-in voting during the pandemic, but did extend early in-person and absentee voting — of trying to suppress the vote. While Pitman's ruling didn't make that specific claim, it did say Abbott's order placed an extra burden on older and disabled Texas voters in the state's larger counties who "must travel further distances to more crowded ballot return centers where they would be at an increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus."

Texas may appeal the ruling, NPR reports. Read more at NPR and The Texas Tribune. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump says he's taking 'pretty much nothing' 1 week after hospitalization

8:14 a.m.

President Trump gave his first televised interview Friday night since his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization and discharge, telling Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel at one point that he had been "medication free" for eight hours. Later in the interview, however, Siegel asked Trump what medications he was on, to which the president replied "pretty much nothing." That response was more vague than his previous declaration, but Siegel didn't ask for clarification.

Trump said he "didn't feel very vital" or "like the president of the U.S. should feel" before he was flown to Walter Reed hospital last week and revealed he had congestion in his lungs, but said he "didn't have a problem with breathing." As The New York Times notes, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped to a point where doctors believed it was necessary to give him supplemental oxygen, although there have been reports of COVID-19 patients with startlingly low blood oxygen levels who haven't had breathing troubles.

The president praised the hospital's medical staff who treated him, as well as the medications he received for helping him recover quickly. He also said he's been re-tested for the virus, and while he doesn't know results, he said he was "either at the bottom of the scale or free." Read more at Fox News and The New York Times.

supreme court uproar
Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the Senate

October 9, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

CNN has found another controversial event Amy Coney Barrett didn't inform the Senate about.

After her nomination to the Supreme Court, the Senate asked Barrett to list every talk she had given, as well as provide a transcript of the event. But she failed to mention speaking at two events held by right-to-life student groups at the University of Notre Dame, CNN reports.

Barrett is a professor at Notre Dame, as well as a circuit court judge. She delivered one lecture and one seminar for anti-abortion groups back in 2013, both in her capacity as a professor, CNN reports via social media ads and a faculty newsletter describing the events. The seminar was given "on changes to law and life for women after Roe v. Wade," as part of a series on "issues related to human life and dignity." Notre Dame's Right to Life club and constitutional studies minor co-sponsored the event. The lecture was also about Roe, put on by the Jus Vitae club devoted to the "right to life."

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats questioned why Barrett didn't disclose an anti-abortion ad she'd signed onto in 2006 that called for the Roe decision to be overturned. Democrats have opposed Barrett's nomination not only because it came just weeks before Election Day, but also because Barrett has a conservative judicial outlook and has been tied to anti-abortion groups. Kathryn Krawczyk

farewell to the chairman of the board
Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

October 9, 2020
Whitey Ford.
AP Photo/Preston Stroup

Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who led the New York Yankees to six World Series titles and 11 American League pennants in his 16-year career, has died at the age of 91, the Yankees announced on Friday. A cause of death was not given.

A 10-time all-star and the winner of the 1961 Cy Young Award, Ford won more games as a Yankee than any other pitcher, compiling a career record of 236-106 and a .690 winning percentage — the best of any pitcher with at least 300 career decisions. Ford was also an eight-time Game One starter in the World Series, and holds World Series records for wins (10), starts (22), strikeouts (94), and innings pitched (146).

In his autobiography, Ford, a native New Yorker, wrote that his 1974 Hall of Fame election was not "anything I imagined was possible or anything I dared dream about when I was a kid growing up on the sidewalks of New York… I never really thought I would make it as a kid because I always was too small."

Ford is the latest baseball legend to pass away in 2020, following the deaths of Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, and Bob Gibson. Jacob Lambert

that seems safe
Trump will host 100s of people at the White House on Saturday

October 9, 2020
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump isn't letting a deadly and highly contagious disease stop him from having a good time.

Trump is scheduled to host hundreds of guests on the South Lawn of the White House for a "law and order" event on Saturday, The New York Times and ABC News report. That wouldn't be anything too unusual if the president hadn't been in the hospital with COVID-19 less than a week ago after possibly picking up the virus at another large event.

This time around, Trump will reportedly stay far away from the crowds and deliver "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order" from the balcony over the South Lawn, ABC News reports via a source and an invitation to the event. It'll be held in conjunction with Candace Owens' group Blexit, which urges Black Americans to leave the Democratic party and support Trump. And judging by the maskless crowds at recent White House events, it may put attendees at risk.

Trump first revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago, several days after leading Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination in the Rose Garden. Several attendees later tested positive as well, leading White House medical staff to reportedly conclude that was the source of the outbreak. Trump had reportedly been considering holding a rally this weekend, but instead will save his first one post-coronavirus for Monday night. Kathryn Krawczyk

'the data speak for themselves'
Fauci says 'we had a superspreader event in the White House'

October 9, 2020
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washin
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The White House experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 following a "superspreader event," Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to CBS News Radio on Friday and again stressed that "everybody should wear a mask, literally universally" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But after Trump and numerous people in his orbit recently tested positive for COVID-19, CBS' Steven Portnoy asked Fauci "what did we learn about the efficacy" of the White House's strategy of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by conducting testing for those around the president but not requiring aides to wear masks. The recent White House outbreak, Fauci suggested, says all one needs to know about that.

"The data speak for themselves," Fauci said. "We had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."

Facui was referring to the White House's recent Rose Garden event at which Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. In the days since, numerous attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah,) and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Others who were in attendance, including Vice President Mike Pence, have tested negative.

The comments from Fauci come after Bloomberg News reported that White House medical staff "traced the White House cases to" the Barrett event. The same day that Fauci made these comments, The New York Times reported that Trump is planning to "host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Trump drops f-bomb, pulls 180 on coronavirus stimulus in rambling Rush Limbaugh interview

October 9, 2020

Rush Limbaugh tried to make up for the fact that President Trump shouldn't be out in public right now by holding him a "radio rally" on Friday. Guided in with sounds of a make-believe crowd, Trump spent two hours answering softball questions and receiving heaps of praise from the right-wing radio host, all while levying threats against other countries and changing his mind about a COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Just on Tuesday, Trump called off talks on another round of COVID-19 relief funding until after the election. But he pulled a total 180 on Friday, announcing talks with Democrats were back on. "I am going on the exact opposite now," Trump insisted on Limbaugh's show. "I would like to see a bigger stimulus package than either Democrats or Republicans are offering."

Trump also attacked Black Lives Matter, claiming it's "a racist term" and "a very bad term for Blacks." And in reference to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump asserted "The Black community gets it. They don't dig him."

Trump went on to drop an explicit threat against Iran, insisting "if you f--k around with us ... we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before." Kathryn Krawczyk

slow the spread
Twitter announces new efforts to 'reduce the visibility of misleading information' before the election

October 9, 2020
In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced it's initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England.
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Twitter has announced new efforts to slow the spread of misinformation on its platform.

In a blog post on Friday, the company revealed changes it will make to "encourage more thoughtful consideration before tweets are amplified." For one, Twitter said that through at least the week of the election, it will be encouraging users to quote tweet posts rather than simply retweet them by bringing up the quote tweet composer when users hit the retweet button; retweets will still be possible if users don't write in the quote tweet composer, though.

Additionally, Twitter said that users who try to retweet posts that have received a label for containing misleading information will soon "see a prompt pointing them to credible information about the topic before they are able to amplify it," and there will also be "additional warnings and restrictions" applied to certain tweets with misleading information labels, including from political figures.

"People must tap through a warning to see these tweets, and then will only be able to quote tweet; likes, retweets, and replies will be turned off, and these tweets won't be algorithmically recommended by Twitter," Twitter said. "We expect this will further reduce the visibility of misleading information, and will encourage people to reconsider if they want to amplify these tweets."

Twitter will also temporarily "prevent 'liked by' and 'followed by' recommendations from people you don't follow from showing up in your timeline" and alter the "For You" trending tab to only include trends with "additional context."

By taking these steps, The New York Times wrote that Twitter is "risking the ire of its best-known user," President Trump, as the "extra friction" on retweets in particular is "likely to have a direct impact on Mr. Trump's online activity." The Wall Street Journal also described these as "among the boldest" changes Twitter has made. Brendan Morrow

