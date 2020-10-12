See More Speed Reads
2020 election
Edit

Trump has turned Texas and Arizona purple, maybe even blue, Republicans worry

4:23 a.m.

"Modern Texas as a swing state?" David Weigel asks at The Washington Post. "Democrats started to dream it after 2008," and "Republicans started to warn about it in 2013," but in 2014, "Republicans dominated every statewide race — as they had for 20 years — and made inroads with Hispanic voters. 'Blue Texas' became a punchline. Then came Donald Trump."

California and New Mexico have become fairly reliable Democratic states, and Republicans in neighboring Arizona and Texas are starting to get nervous about a solidly blue Southwest. Some blame President Trump.

"Democrats are on track to win big in Arizona next month — from the presidential election to the state House," Sabrina Rodriguez reports at Politico. The shift predates Trump, but it "has only been further accelerated over the past four years by his divisive presidency and the Arizona GOP's evolution from the party of John McCain to that of Trump." There are clear signs Trump's politics "won't play well in Arizona in 2020 — or ever," Rodriguez adds, and if the state flips, "Democrats could cement control of state politics, as they have in other suburban-heavy states, like Colorado and Virginia."

Still, "unlike Arizona, where defeat in the suburbs can close off the GOP's path to a majority, Texas has millions of rural, White, conservative voters who are alienated from the modern Democratic Party and can overwhelm it with high turnout," Weigel cautions.

But even in Texas — especially the suburbs and exurbs around Dallas and Fort Worth — "first suburban women and more recently, their husbands," have been "moving from one camp to the other," Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillson tells the Post. "Those have traditionally been Republican voters, they're now in transition, some of them will go home, others of them will vote for [Democratic nominee Joe] Biden over Trump. That's where the real movement is."

"Trump destabilizes politics enough that you can see Texas is in play, but it probably wouldn't be if you had a regular Republican candidate for the presidency," Jillson added. At least not yet.

"It's Republicans' own fault this is happening," veteran Arizona GOP strategist Chuck Coughlin told Politico. "Under the party of Trump, you're just vilifying people, not coming up with ideas. ... Like Sen. John McCain would say, 'It's always darkest before it's totally black.' And, in this case, black is blue. I hope the party will do some soul-reflecting." Peter Weber

dispatch from the swamp
Edit

Trump drained 'the swamp' to his own properties in Florida and Washington, The New York Times details

2:30 a.m.

President Trump has said he never liked his pledge to "drain the swamp," but his fans did so he kept it in his stable of three-word chants. Once elected, though. "Trump did not merely fail to end Washington's insider culture of lobbying and favor-seeking," The New York Times reports. "He reinvented it, turning his own hotels and resorts into the Beltway’s new back rooms, where public and private business mix and special interests reign," building "a system of direct presidential influence-peddling unrivaled in modern American politics."

To map Trump's own swamp, centered at his hotel in Washington, D.C., and Doral and Mar-a-Lago clubs in Florida, the Times pored over the tax information it has obtained, reviewed hundreds of social media posts by patrons of his properties, and interviewed nearly 250 business executives, lobbyists, and club members.

The Times investigative team uncovered more than 200 companies, foreign governments, and special interest groups giving money to Trump's properties and reaping benefits from his administration, including 60 customers with business before the government spending $12 million at his family businesses in 2017 and 2018. The Times provided an overview:

Patrons at the properties ranged widely: foreign politicians and Florida sugar barons, a Chinese billionaire and a Serbian prince, clean-energy enthusiasts and their adversaries in the petroleum industry, avowed small-government activists and contractors seeking billions from ever-fattening federal budgets. Mr. Trump’s administration delivered them funding and laws and land. He handed them appointments to task forces and ambassadorships, victories as weighty as a presidential directive and as ephemeral as a presidential tweet. [The New York Times]

White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Times that Trump has "turned over-day-to-day responsibilities" to sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., and claimed Trump "kept his promise every day to the American people to fight for them, drain the swam, and always put America first."

The people who paid to interact with Trump at his properties did not always get what they wanted, the Times reports, but Trump's heavily indebted family business always got paid, thanks to this "lucrative new revenue stream: people who wanted something from the president." Read the extensive details at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

After losing her job, woman teaches herself how to sew and launches successful bow tie business

2:14 a.m.
A woman uses a sewing machine.
iStock

Over the course of just a few days, Nisha Blackwell went from losing her job to launching her own successful and eco-friendly business making bows and bow ties for kids.

The Pittsburgh resident was laid off right before she was supposed to attend a birthday party for her friend's daughter. Blackwell, who was also in nursing school, didn't have enough money to buy a gift, but she did own a brand new sewing machine, still in the box, and fabric. She decided to make the birthday girl several bows, but there was one big problem: she had no idea how to sew.

"I was literally typing into YouTube 'how to turn a Brother sewing machine on,' 'how to thread the bobbin,'" Blackwell told CBS News. After watching tons of videos, she had made enough bows to fill a box. Blackwell held her breath when the girl opened her present, but there was no need to worry: the bows were a hit, and Blackwell left the party with six customers who wanted their own bows.

Blackwell launched an accessories business called Knotzland, and after constant requests for items for boys, she pivoted to making sustainable bow ties. It was also important to Blackwell that she help women in her neighborhood start their own home-based businesses, and she now serves as a mentor. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Blackwell switched things up once more, and began crafting face masks.

The tools people need to transform their lives are right in front of them, Blackwell told CBS News, and she used the technology available to her for good by pulling up YouTube and teaching herself a new skill. "It's never too late to start," she said. "It's never too late to follow your dream." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Pharmacist invents 'monster spray' to help boy who is afraid of the dark

1:07 a.m.
A child's bedroom at night.
iStock

When Heather Garfield's son told her he was afraid of the dark, she turned to her pharmacy for a tried and true remedy to keep creatures at bay: monster spray.

Jakob Garfield, 7, had shared with his mom his fears about "what lies in the darkness, what's outside his bedroom, what's under his bed," Heather Garfield told CBC's Radio West. He kept coming into his parents' room at night, and when Heather suggested spritzing monster spray in his room, he didn't fall for it. "He's a little too smart for his own good sometimes," she said. "So I had to make it quite official."

Heather went to the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Prince George, British Columbia, and explained to pharmacy manager Jepal Patel that she had an unusual request. Patel "really loved the idea" of making an official monster spray for Jakob, and quickly put together a concoction that's mostly water, with some secret ingredients. On the outside of the bottle, there's a label instructing Jakob to "spray around bedroom at night before bedtime and repeat if needed." 

While Jakob did admit to his mom that he's pretty sure the spray is "just water," Heather shared with Radio West that since securing this protective potion, he has been brave enough to sleep in his room. Catherine Garcia

NOPE
Edit

California Republicans are allegedly setting up fake 'official' drop-off boxes to harvest ballots

12:35 a.m.
Official mail drop box in California
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office has received complains about what appear to be unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Los Angels, Orange, and Fresno counties, and it appears from social media posts that California Republicans have set them up to collect ballots, The Orange County Register reported Sunday night. The metal boxes, which purport to be "official," have been reported at local political party offices, churches, and headquarters for GOP candidates.

"Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes — especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes — is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law," Padilla said, and a felony conviction would land perpetrators in prison for two to four years. County elections officials and registrars are solely empowered to set up and maintain drop boxes in accordance with strict state security rules.

The California Republican Party did not respond to the Register's requests for comments, nor did individual GOP operatives who have implicated themselves on social media. But the state GOP has "been defending the practice in replies on Twitter, alleging the process was made legal under a 2016 law that allows California voters to designate a person to return their ballot for them," the Register reports. "The GOP calls the practice 'ballot harvesting' and blames it for losses to the Democrats in OC and other places in 2018." State officials say unauthorized drop boxes would violate that law since there's no designated person to sign for the ballot, as required.

Slate judiciary staff writer Joseph Stern sees something a little more nefarious than just trying to make it more convenient for Republicans to vote. "California Republicans are allegedly creating fake drop boxes and tricking voters into depositing their ballots in them," he tweeted. "Apparently they're trying to prove voter fraud is real by committing actual election fraud."

Republicans in Texas, Ohio, and other states are currently fighting to limit ballot drop boxes to one per county. Republicans in Southern California are trying to win back a slate of congressional seats they lost in the 2018 midterms. And if they are using fake official drop boxes, they are breaking the law, Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley said Sunday. "It would be like me installing a mailbox out on the corner — the post office is the one that installs mailboxes." Read more at The Orange County Register. Peter Weber

remembering Kobe Bryant
Edit

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Lakers on win: 'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this'

12:20 a.m.
Vanessa, Kobe, Gianna, Natalia, and Bianka Bryant in 2017.
Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers after the team won their 17th NBA championship on Sunday night, saying she wished her late husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, could be there to join the celebration.

Kobe and Gianna, 13, were killed in January along with seven others when their helicopter crashed during foggy weather. Kobe won five NBA titles during his 20 years as a Laker, and the team dedicated this season to him. Gianna was also a talented basketball star, and wanted to play at the University of Connecticut.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6, with a solid 106-93 win, and in an Instagram story, Vanessa Bryant congratulated the team and general manager Rob Pelinka. "Kobe was right," she said. "'Stay the course — block out the noise.' Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this."

The team honored Kobe Bryant throughout the finals — during Game 5, they wore jerseys he designed, and they shouted his nickname Mamba when breaking huddles, The Guardian reports. After Sunday night's win, Anthony Davis said that Bryant was "a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Edit

Study: Novel coronavirus can survive on smooth surfaces for 28 days

October 11, 2020
A person cleans a stainless steel surface.
iStock

Researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have discovered that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on smooth surfaces like stainless steel and glass for up to 28 days.

In a study published Monday in Virology Journal, the scientists write that they found at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, the SARS-COV-2 virus can stay infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces. This is a longer amount of time than the Influenza A virus remains on surfaces; it's been found to survive for 17 days.

During their research, scientists dried the coronavirus in an artificial mucus and placed it on different surfaces in concentrations similar to samples gathered by COVID-19 patients, and then returned a month later to extract the virus, Reuters reports. They conducted their experiments in a lab, and found that the higher the temperature, the lower the survival time of the virus.

In a statement, CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said "establishing how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces enables us to more accurately predict and mitigate its spread and do a better job of protecting our people." Scientists say the long survival time is another reason why it is so important for people to regularly wash their hands and clean surfaces often. Read more at Reuters. Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Edit

Lakers defeat Miami Heat to win 1st NBA title in 10 years

October 11, 2020
LeBron James celebrates the Lakers' win.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving the team its first title since 2010 and 17th championship overall.

LeBron James led the way with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and was named the NBA Finals MVP. James joined the Lakers in 2018, and this is his first championship win with the team and fourth in total. It was a tough year for the Lakers, with legendary player Kobe Bryant dying in January and the coronavirus pandemic upending the season, and James said this win "means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise. I told [co-owner] Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back to where it belongs. We just want our respect. And I want my damn respect."

The Lakers are now tied with the Boston Celtics for most titles by an NBA team. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.