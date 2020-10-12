The Wanted singer Tom Parker has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor

Tom Parker, the 32-year-old singer from the boy band The Wanted, has revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Parker shared the heartbreaking news that he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma on Monday in an interview with OK! magazine and in an Instagram post, in which he said he has started to undergo treatment, per CBS News.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," Parker's Instagram post read. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

Parker told OK! magazine he was diagnosed with glioblastoma after suffering two seizures, BBC News reports. Glioblastoma, CBS News writes, is "one of the most aggressive cancers in adults," and Sen. John McCain died from it in 2018. In his Instagram post, Parker, whose wife is expecting the couple's second child together, wrote that "it's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this." Brendan Morrow