speaking out
Ex-Pence adviser says Trump's Fauci ad is a 'gross' example of a White House with 'no regard for the truth'

2:10 a.m.

Olivia Troye, a former member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is calling the Trump campaign's decision to use an edited clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci in a new ad "gross and upsetting and typical of a White House that has no regard for the truth."

Before resigning in July, Troye served as Vice President Mike Pence's homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, and was his lead staffer on the task force. She began speaking out against the Trump administration last month, releasing an ad with the Republican Voters Against Trump organization that slammed the president for not taking COVID-19 seriously.

Fauci is the nation's top infectious disease expert, and for a new ad, the Trump campaign spliced together Fauci's words in an attempt to make it sound like he was praising the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci said on Sunday his words were used out of context and without his permission, and over the course of his career he has "never publicly endorsed any political candidate." On Monday, he called on the campaign to take down the ad.

Troye was shocked by the ad, and in response she quickly filmed a new video for Republican Voters Against Trump, which was released on Monday night. In it, Troye explains that she worked side-by-side with Fauci on the coronavirus task force, and she "witnessed Donald Trump and senior White House officials routinely sideline and discredit Dr. Fauci, both privately and publicly, and now the Trump campaign is twisting Dr. Fauci's words in a campaign ad for their own political gain."

This is "gross and upsetting and typical of a White House that has no regard for the truth," Troye continues. "For Donald Trump, it's always about him. For Dr. Fauci, it's always been about serving the American people. Join me as a Republican and former Trump administration staffer who is voting for Joe Biden." Republican Voters Against Trump says the ad will air nationally during one of Trump's favorite shows: Fox & Friends. Catherine Garcia

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to Christoper Columbus, laughs at Trump's proposed Superman act

2:42 a.m.

The Los Angeles Lakers "closed out the weirdest season ever last night by hammering the Miami Heat, and celebrating the way only people in the bubble can," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "It's weird to see people hug, right? It was strange watching this. I had to reintroduce the concept of joy to my system."

"Today is Canadian Thanksgiving," and "Canadians have a lot to be thankful for, primarily: they're not us," Kimmel said. "Today also happens to be Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day. In 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered America, the same way hipsters discovered pour-over coffee — not really, but he gets a day for it. Our president, though, is a big supporter of Columbus Day. He and Christopher Columbus actually have a lot in common: They both spread disease, and both failed spectacularly at what they were hired to do."

President Trump has "been very cagey about whether he's tested negative yet, but whether he's negative or not doesn't matter, because his new thing is he's got 'immunity,'" Kimmel said. "If it sounds like Trump is trying to position himself as some kind of superhero now, listen to this: The 'failing' New York Times reported that when he got out of the hospital last week, he wanted to put on a show. His plan — he floated this idea to several people — was to walk out of the hospital appearing to be frail, and then he would tear off his button-down shirt to reveal a Superman logo underneath. This is not a joke, this is what he wanted to do. Whoever talked him out of this, I'd like to bang you right on the head."

"The Man of Steal the Election is getting back on the road," Kimmel said. "He's desperate, he's trailing bigly in the polls, but he did pick up a major endorsement over the weekend — from none other than the Taliban." The Trump campaign rejected the Taliban's endorsement, but "I wonder how that went down," he mused. "Trump doesn't get a lot of endorsements, and he also loves people who love him — it's really his only criteria. So when that endorsement from the Taliban came in, my guess is his campaign team was like 'Don't even tell him about this!'" Watch below. Peter Weber

he's baaaaaack
Aides say Trump is itching to hit the campaign trail and could soon be holding 6 events a day

1:23 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Air Force One will be racking up the miles this week, as President Trump plans on traveling to multiple states for campaign events in an attempt to make up for lost time, several aides told The Washington Post.

In Florida on Monday night, Trump held his first rally since being hospitalized with COVID-19, and aides told the Post he is adamant about traveling to several battleground states this week for campaign events — he will be in Pennsylvania and Iowa, followed by a return trip to Florida. Over the weekend, Trump will likely visit Ohio and Wisconsin, a senior campaign adviser told the Post, and he wants to go to North Carolina soon.

While Trump will likely attend two to three events a day over the next few weeks, in the final days leading into the election, he'll probably be holding as many as six events a day, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told the Post. "You're going to see President Trump flat-out outworking Joe Biden down the home stretch here, just as he has shown in his previous campaign," Miller said.

The Trump campaign and White House are both downplaying the fact that it might not be the best idea to have a 74-year-old man who was just hospitalized for COVID-19 and received experimental drugs and supplemental oxygen hit the road.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California at San Francisco, told the Post that based on what the public knows about Trump's course of treatment for COVID-19, she would "advise him to rest for about a week more, at least." She said she finds his busy schedule "concerning," adding that coronavirus patients who have had enough symptoms to be hospitalized "definitely report a lot of fatigue, people report still feeling short of breath and having a persistent cough, and there are even longer-term symptoms."

As for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been holding small events with a limited number of attendees, he criticized Trump for appearing at large gatherings amid the pandemic, which has left at least 214,000 Americans dead. "His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable," Biden said Monday in Ohio. "The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he seems to get." Catherine Garcia

Bailouts
Record agricultural subsidies will account for 40 percent of U.S. farm income this year

1:05 a.m.
Trump promotes food boxes
Doug Mills/The New York Times-Pool/Getty Images

The federal government will send a record $46 billion to farmers this year, mostly in the South and Midwest, and the payments have "accelerated in recent weeks as the president looks to help his core supporters who have been hit hard by the double whammy of his combative trade practices and the coronavirus pandemic," The New York Times reports. "The breadth of the payments means that government support will account for about 40 percent of total farm income this year. If not for those subsidies, U.S. farm income would be poised to decline in 2020."

Even with the gush of cash from the White House, farmers are experiencing a rise in bankruptcies and declining sales, and bipartisan critics in Congress "have argued that small farmers have missed out on the bulk of the bailout, while large and some foreign-owned farms have benefited," the Times reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture used an accounting trick to funnel some of the money to tobacco farms in North Carolina, savaged by China's retaliatory move to stop buying U.S. tobacco in 2018. Corn, soybeans, lobsters, and peanuts have also been pummeled by Trump's trade wars with China and Europe.

The Government Accountability Office found last month that $14.5 billion of farm aid in 2019 had been handed out with politics in mind, and the Office of Special Counsel determined last week that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue improperly boosted President Trump's re-election while touting the Farmers to Families Food Box Program in August during an official event in North Carolina.

"That's what's going to continue to happen — four more years — if America gets out and votes for this man, Donald J. Trump," Purdue told attendees. The USDA was ordered to reimburse taxpayers for Purdue's expenses attending the event, but the department is pushing back, insisting that Purdue did not "encourage attendees to vote for a candidate or party or advocate for a partisan political group."

"Farmers are not the only constituency benefiting from the president's largess," the Times notes. "He has promised $200 prescription drug cards to millions of seniors, approved $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, which could help his prospects in Florida, and he directed his Agriculture Department include letters signed by him in millions of food aid boxes that are being distributed to the poor." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

2020 debates
McConnell laughs in debate when challenger Amy McGrath slams his COVID stimulus 'dereliction'

October 12, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, faced off in their first and perhaps only debate Monday night. McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, criticized McConnell for blocking a new round of COVID-19 economic support, calling it a "dereliction of duty" and failure of leadership. McConnell, oddly, laughed.

McConnell blamed congressional Democrats for blocking another coronavirus relief package, even though he publicly shot down negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the White House. He also noted that he brings home the bacon in a way McGrath could not from the "back bench" of the Senate. "I allow Kentucky to punch above its weight," McConnell said. "My last term $17.5 billion for the commonwealth that would not have been there had I not been the majority leader of the Senate."

"I think her entire campaign is: she's a Marine, she's a mom, and I've been there (the Senate) too long," McConnell said. McGrath didn't disagree: "Senator, you've been there for 36 years. How's it looking, Kentucky?" McConnell's "one job is to help America through this crisis right now in passing legislation to keep our economy afloat so that people can make ends meet," she added. "And instead of doing that, he is trying to ram through a Supreme Court nominee right now, instead of negotiating, which is what he should have been doing all summer long to make that happen."

McConnell also took several shots at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — and also President Trump, perhaps, who is famously from New York as well.

The debate was held in the studio of WKYT in Lexington. The station "took a number of precautions in response to the coronavirus," The Associated Press reports. "Kentucky is in the midst of another spike of COVID-19 cases." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial paused due to 'unexplained illness'

October 12, 2020
A Johnson & Johnson building in Irvine.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson on Monday night announced that it has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to one of the volunteers coming down with an "unexplained illness."

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said that under its guidelines, the "participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated" by the study's independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB), as well as internal clinical and safety physicians. The company also said that "adverse events — illnesses, accidents, etc. — even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies."

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine arm, Janssen, began the Phase 3 clinical trial in September. There are 60,000 participants, and each person is receiving one dose of the vaccine. Advanced clinical trials are conducted so researchers can determine whether participants are experiencing side effects, and Johnson & Johnson said it is not revealing what illness the volunteer has due to privacy reasons.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN that the pause is "completely expected" due to how large the study is, and this is "just a reminder how ridiculous it is to try and meet a political timeline of having a vaccine before Nov. 3." Jha added that it is important for the vaccine to be "safe and we've got to let the process play out and it's going to take a while. To me, it's reassuring that companies are acting responsibly and pausing when they need to." Catherine Garcia

2020 elections
California elections officials say state GOP's ballot drop off boxes are illegal

October 12, 2020
An official ballot drop off box in Los Angeles County.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Monday sent the state's Republican Party a cease and desist letter, saying they needed to immediately stop accepting ballots in unauthorized drop boxes.

Becerra and Padilla also requested a list of voters who used the unofficial drop off boxes, so they can make sure the ballots were put in the containers with their permission, the Los Angeles Times reports. The California Republican Party has until Thursday to turn over these names.

Over the weekend, a state GOP official in Orange County shared a photo on social media showing him dropping off a ballot in a private container that was marked "official ballot drop off box," and similar collection boxes were also spotted in the Los Angeles and Fresno areas.

Padilla told reporters on Monday that "unofficial, unauthorized ballot drop boxes are not permitted by state law. Political parties and campaigns can engage in get-out-the-vote efforts, but they cannot violate state law." On Sunday, the head of the secretary of state's enforcement division sent a memo to county officials saying they are the only ones who have "the authority to designate the location, hours of operation, and number of drop boxes in the county."

California Republican Party spokesman Hector Barajas said on Monday that the box in Orange County was purchased by the party, but he would not say how many others are out there. The state GOP is rejecting the assertion that these boxes are illegal, arguing that they are acceptable under a 2016 law that allows voters to turn their ballots over to someone else to drop off. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia

he's baaaaaack
At 1st rally since being hospitalized, Trump says he feels 'so powerful'

October 12, 2020
Donald Trump onstage at his rally in Sanford, Florida.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

During his first rally since being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Trump declared that he is "immune" to the virus, and feels "so powerful."

On Monday night, Trump spoke to supporters in Sanford, Florida, for about 65 minutes; he typically talks for roughly 90 minutes during rallies. The event was held outside, with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder and most not wearing masks. When he began speaking, Trump's voice was a bit scratchy, The New York Times reports, but he told the crowd he felt "so powerful," adding, "I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Just give you a big, fat kiss."

Before Trump arrived in Florida, his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president had tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days," without sharing any specific dates. Conley said he used "the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," which is a less reliable form of rapid testing. While coronavirus reinfection is rare, the research is ongoing, and The Guardian notes that The Lancet just published a case study about a 25-year-old man from Nevada who has been infected twice this year. Catherine Garcia

