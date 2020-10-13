-
Biden says he's 'not a fan of court packing'8:19 a.m.
Solar energy is now cheaper than coal and gas in most countries, IEA reports8:36 a.m.
Amazon shares jump ahead of Prime Day7:52 a.m.
Appellate court panel upholds Texas governor's limit of 1 ballot drop box per county7:15 a.m.
Ex-members of Amy Coney Barrett's faith group, People of Praise, want it discussed at her confirmation6:18 a.m.
The Trump campaign is also using the top U.S. general in a political ad, evidently without his consent4:14 a.m.
Watch Whitney cover 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' for Colbert on the anniversary of John Denver's death3:06 a.m.
Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to Christoper Columbus, laughs at Trump's proposed Superman act2:42 a.m.
