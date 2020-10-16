Trump and Pelosi haven't spoken since their 'meltdown' White House meeting a year ago

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) haven't spoken in the past year, and it's definitely personal.

Friday marks a year since Pelosi marched out of a White House meeting during which Trump and Pelosi described each other as having a "meltdown." Since then, the two most powerful leaders of their respective parties haven't met, with Pelosi getting to Trump through White House aides and advisers in the meantime.

Pelosi, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), met with Trump and other White House leaders a year ago to discuss Trump's withdrawal of forces from Syria, which Democrats and even many Republicans didn't support. After Schumer and Pelosi walked out, Trump posted a picture of Pelosi standing up at a table of his male advisers, suggesting it showed her having a "meltdown." Pelosi insisted it was Trump who had the "meltdown," apparently calling her a "third-rate politician" in what Schumer called a "nasty diatribe."

Pelosi has talked with people close to Trump, namely Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the past few months. They're trying and continually failing to agree on a new coronavirus relief package; Mnuchin doubts one will work out before the election. Kathryn Krawczyk