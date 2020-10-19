See More Speed Reads
my milkshake brings all the CIA agents to the yard
Trump reportedly invited a waiter into a top secret intelligence briefing room to order a milkshake

10:57 a.m.
President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Look, sometimes a man just needs a malted milkshake. Admittedly, there are less opportune moments to indulge in such a craving — say, when you're in a highly classified briefing about Afghanistan with your country's senior defense and intelligence officials.

Nevertheless, President Trump reportedly brought such a huddle to a halt a few months after he took office in 2017, Politico reports. "Does anyone want a malt?" the commander-in-chief supposedly asked the top-ranking officials who'd assembled for the briefing at his New Jersey golf club, including the head of the CIA's Special Activities Center, "a little known unit" that is "responsible for operations that include clandestine or covert operations with which the U.S. government does not want to be overtly associated," Spec Ops Magazine explains.

Trump urged, "We have the best malts, you have to try them," before inviting a waiter into the code-word-secure briefing room to satisfy his sweet tooth. "The malt episode ... became legendary inside the CIA, said three former officials," Politico writes, explaining that "it was seen as an early harbinger of Trump's disinterest in intelligence, which would later be borne out by the new president's notorious resistance to reading his classified daily briefing." (That is to say, pictures were added to the briefings to help keep him engaged).

Still, this is a man who has flexed the power of the nation's highest office to … install a button on his desk in the Oval Office that summons a butler to bring him a Diet Coke. The briefings can wait! To paraphrase a queen of France who was similarly burdened with the trivialities of running a country when there were sweets to consume, let them drink milkshakes. Jeva Lange

'discord'
Dr. Birx reportedly asked Pence to remove COVID-19 adviser pushing 'junk science'

10:02 a.m.
Deborah Brix, White House coronavirus response coordinator, looks on during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx has reportedly been trying to get controversial adviser Dr. Scott Atlas removed from the White House coronavirus task force.

A new report in The Washington Post describes the "discord on the coronavirus task force" that has reportedly "worsened" ever since the arrival of Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has no background in epidemiology. Atlas has reportedly "succeeded in largely sidelining" other doctors on the White House coronavirus task force, has challenged analysis from Birx and others with what experts have dismissed as "junk science," and is seen by colleagues as "ill-informed, manipulative and at times dishonest."

Birx, who serves as the task force's response coordinator, recently confronted Vice President Mike Pence about Atlas, telling his office he should be removed from the task force and that she "does not trust" him nor does she believe "he is giving Trump sound advice," the Post also reports. Her effort was evidently unsuccessful, and Pence reportedly "did not take sides" in the conflict.

The report also describes how Atlas has baselessly claimed to the task force that the United States is close to achieving herd immunity, an idea scientists have rejected, and that all coronavirus restrictions should be lifted. This, the Post says, led Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to demand he produce data to support his claims during a "fierce debate." Atlas over the weekend also falsely claimed that masks don't work in fighting COVID-19, leading Twitter to remove the post.

"These days, the task force is dormant relative to its robust activity earlier in the pandemic," the Post writes. "Fauci, Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and other members have confided in others that they are dispirited." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

2020 wildfires
Explosive new Colorado wildfire prompts 3,000 evacuations in Boulder County

8:22 a.m.

A new wildfire spread rapidly in Boulder County, Colorado, over the weekend, prompting the evacuations of at least 3,000 people. The CalWood Fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history. "It just exploded," Mike Wagner, division chief with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, said of the CalWood fire. "We do believe multiple homes were probably lost. It's still too dynamic to get in and begin to assess."

The Cameron Peak Fire started in mid-August, and has burned more than 317 square miles. The cause of the new fire was not immediately determined, although investigators said there had been no lightning strikes or other weather events that could have started the CalWood Fire. The area has had high winds and "critically dry" conditions for weeks, fire officials said. Harold Maass

the coronavirus crisis
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million as pandemic's pace 'continues to pick up'

8:13 a.m.
Healthcare workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment check in with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has passed 40 million, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest numbers.

This grim milestone comes as Europe has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections and last week reached a weekly record of almost 700,000 new cases, The Associated Press reports. The AP writes that "the global increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge in Europe." In the United States, meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic last week passed eight million.

Additionally, Reuters reports that the "pace of the pandemic continues to pick up," as a total of 32 days passed between the milestone of 30 million global cases and 40 million cases, whereas for comparison, Reuters reports, it took 38 days for the global total to rise from 20 million cases to 30 million cases. Before that, it took 44 days to go from 10 million cases to 20 million cases, and reaching 10 million cases took three months. At least 1.1 million people have died from COVID-19.

The U.S. on Friday also reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in one day since July, and according to CNN, "there is nearly no place in America where COVID-19 case counts are trending in the right direction." Brendan Morrow

China Rising
China is reaping the economic benefits of its COVID-19 policies

7:45 a.m.
China factory worker is back on the job
STR/AFP via Getty Images

China reported Monday that its gross domestic product expanded by 4.9 percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, putting the country on track for economic growth of between 1.9 percent and 2.5 percent in 2020. The U.S., meanwhile, will see its economy shrink by 4.3 percent this year, while European nations will contract by 8.3 percent, according to International Monetary Fund projections.

China, like most of the world, saw its economy contract sharply in the second quarter, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that started in Wuhan. "But since then, China has staged a dramatic economic recovery due to extensive, mandatory testing and quarantine policies," NPR reports. "Daily new cases of the coronavirus have dropped to single digits. Subsequent outbreaks were contained by strict, city-by-city lockdowns that have allowed the national economy to continue operating even as some regions were temporarily sealed off."

Beijing paved the way for a return to economic growth "in roughly three stages," The Wall Street Journal reports: Shutting down its economy from January through March, firing up its factories starting in April, and — "having almost entirely stamped out the coronavirus within its borders — encouraging consumers to begin venturing outside of their homes and opening up their wallets." This resumption of manufacturing has increased China's share of global exports and economic influence, and has widened its trade surplus with the U.S.

Because consumption is still soft in China and other countries, the country is now making more goods than people are able or willing to buy. Economists will be watching China's inventories for signs that its economic expansion is sustainable. Peter Weber

bolivia
Socialist candidate Luis Arce, a former Morales aide, appears to have won Bolivia presidency

6:36 a.m.
Bolivian President-Elect Luis Arce
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

Bolivians went to the polls Sunday in a do-over election twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year after botched elections sent longtime president Evo Morales into exile in Argentina. The national electoral commission has been slow to release results, but two private exit polls show Luis Arce, the candidate for Morales' Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party, wining an outright majority of the votes in the first round. Former President Carlos Mesa is leading in the official count, based on 6 percent of ballots tabulated. But Arce claimed victory early Monday, and acting President Jeanine Áñez, a conservative rival of Morales, appeared to concede that MAS's candidate won the election.

Arce was economy minister under Morales, overseeing a period of economic expansion and reduced inequality. But Bolivia has one of the worst per capita outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, so reviving the economy again is seen as a tough challenge. MAS is also expected to have won a majority in the 136-seat Legislative Assembly. Peter Weber

Denied
Judge strikes down 'arbitrary and capricious' USDA rule ending food stamps for 700,000 unemployed

5:46 a.m.
Brooklyn bodega
Scott Heins/Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., stuck down a Trump administration rule Sunday that had attempted to end food stamp benefits for up to 700,000 unemployed adults. The U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized the rule last year, but Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had put a hold on its implementation in March, on the same day President Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency. Congress then froze the new rule's requirements for the duration of the state of emergency. In s scathing 67-page ruling, Howell formally struck the rule down.

The USDA's rule, designed to stop states from waiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements during economic downturns, "radically and abruptly alters decades of regulatory practice, leaving states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans," Howell wrote. The USDA "has been icily silent about how many [adults] would have been denied SNAP benefits had the changes sought ... been in effect while the pandemic rapidly spread across the country," he added, and that "utter failure to address the issue renders the agency action arbitrary and capricious."

Two other proposed rule changes are still in the works; one would limit access to SNAP benefits for working poor families and the other would affect unity allowance deductions, The Washington Post reports. "A study by the Urban Institute indicated the combined impact of these rules would cut 3.7 million people from SNAP in an average month. Benefits would be reduced for millions more, and 982,000 students would lose automatic access to free or reduced-price school meals." Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver says Trump's 'dangerous' push to pull the U.S. from the WHO is also 'on the ballot this year'

4:41 a.m.

The World Health Organization is one of President Trump's "favorite punching bags," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Over the last six months, Trump has constantly tried to deflect blame for his handing of the coronavirus onto the WHO, China, and the close relationship that he claims the two have" — so much so he "decided to withdraw the United States from the WHO," and "the clock is ticking."

"Given that we're now on track to leave the WHO in less than a year, tonight let's talk about what that actually means — how important the WHO's work is, how valid criticisms of it are, and what we might be putting at stake," Oliver said. "One of the biggest powers it has is the ability to declare a 'public health emergency of international concern,' and issue recommendations on how countries should respond." And despite the WHO having "absolutely no power on its own to enforce those recommendations," he said, "it's managed to do some incredible things in the past," including eradicating smallpox, nearly wiping out polio, and overseeing the more "tedious" task of developing the annual flu vaccine, all on a budget around the same size as a large U.S. hospital.

Oliver put Trump's main critiques of the WHO in context and explained why the U.S. walking away from the organization — not trying to fix its problems — would be misguided and counterproductive, "especially in the middle of a global pandemic."

"This is yet another depressing example of Trump seeing something that involves shared sacrifice, trade-offs, and complexity and decided to just blow it up because he either doesn't understand it, doesn't care, or both," and it's "incredibly dangerous," Oliver said. "We're currently on track to leave the WHO on July 6 of next year — if, that is, Trump is re-elected. And this means our membership in the WHO is yet another important thing on the ballot this year. And even though Trump likes to pretend that we can insulate ourselves from the rest of the world, if the coronavirus has shown us anything, it's that diseases don't recognize borders, and we're only as strong as our worst-prepared country." There is quite a bit of NSFW language. So consider putting on headphones when you watch below. Peter Weber

